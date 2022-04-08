BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA son, Clay Ellis Tobin, was born March 26, 2022, to Patrick and Kelsey (Lanan) Tobin, of Johnson.
A son, Gael Jura Williams Eddy, was born March 28, 2022, to Isaac Eddy and Lucia Green-Weiskel, of Johnson.
A daughter, Mazikeen Shirley Doty, was born March 30, 2022, to Alex Doty and Christine Draper, of Craftsbury.
A son, Carter Charles Griggs, was born March 30, 2022, to Ethan and Abigail (Patch) Griggs, of Hyde Park.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Oliver Jack Liese, was born March 21, 2022, to Matthew and Chelsea (Graves) Liese, of Barre.
A son, Maverick Easton Marsh, was born March 25, 2022, to Chelsea Hamner and Korey Marsh, of Websterville.
A son, Bentley Wheeler, was born March 26, 2022, to Wessley and Britany (White) Wheeler, of Randolph.
A son, Everett Morgan Woodring, was born March 27, 2022, to Shelby McDermott and Charles Woodring, of Randolph Center.
YOUTH NEWS
Henstra visits Vermont
Sarah Henstra, author of the Young Adult novel “We Contain Multitudes,” will visit Vermont for a series of free events. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, she will join a panel of Vermont high school students on Zoom for a statewide discussion about the book. At 7 p.m. that same day, Henstra will visit the Essex Junction Senior Center to offer an in-person public lecture. A similar talk will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Dana Auditorium on the Middlebury College campus.
A novel in letters, “We Contain Multitudes” tells the paired stories of two very different teenage boys who are initially reluctant to participate in a pen-pal assignment from their high school English teacher, but ultimately grow well beyond the boundaries of the school project to share earth-shattering revelations about themselves and their families. Visit www.vermonthumanities.org/henstra for more information.
4-H Poultry DaySOUTH BURLINGTON — Sixteen Vermont 4-H club members took part in this year’s Vermont 4-H Poultry Day held April 2 at the University of Vermont Extension 4-H office in South Burlington.
For the quiz bowl contest, the 4-H’ers were divided into groups, based on their level of poultry knowledge and experience. The top four finishers in each division were awarded a rosette ribbon. All other competitors received Danish participation ribbons.
Hen Level (advanced poultry knowledge): Erin Whipple, 14, (first) and Katherine Whipple, 17, (second), both from Bridport.
Pullet Level (intermediate poultry knowledge): Rowen Champion, 11, Bradford (first); Gabrielle Senecal, 10, Fairfax (second); Bristol Card, 12, Williston (third); Maddie Murphy, 10, Bethel (fourth). Other participants were Remington Card, 10, Williston; Nora Raley, 12, and Claire Romano, 10, both from Fairfax.
Peep Level (beginner poultry knowledge): Nick Raley, 9, Fairfax (first), Gabriel Romano, 8, Fairfax (second); Colt Card, 8, Williston, and Collin Champion, 8, Bradford (tie for third); Gracelynn Barber, 9, Shoreham (fourth). Also participating were Marshall Raley and Frank Romano, both 7 and from Fairfax.
4-H Horse Quiz BowlBURLINGTON — The State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl featured 60 4-H’ers from clubs in six counties in the April 2 event on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington. Rosette ribbons were awarded to the top 10 finishers in each age group, based on scores from several buzzer rounds of oral questions covering equine topics. The winners were as follows.
8- and 9-year-olds: Josephina Kasha-Hare, Milton (first); Nora Kidder, Cambridge (second); Naria Audet, Orwell (third); Micah Burdo, St. Albans (fourth); Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans (fifth); Leigh Ann Judd, Wolcott (sixth); Charlotte Bilodeau, Castleton (seventh); Nora Cudney, Hinesburg (eighth).
10- and 11-year-olds: Ivy Lea-Simons, Shelburne (first); Natalie Chevalier, Highgate (second); Chloe LaMarche, Starksboro (third); Payton Cochran, Peacham (fourth); Kloe White, Wells River (fifth); Addison Erickson, Florence (sixth); Katie Comerford-Joyce, Burlington (seventh); Jenesy Zwart, Danville (eighth); Lyla Jones, Whitehall, New York (ninth); Brooklyn Miller-Bovat, Craftsbury (10th).
12- and 13-year-olds: Maya Lewis, Williston (first); Adaline Ploof, Westford (second); Emma Sibley, St. Albans (third); Sydney Gorton, Milton (fourth); Piper Thompson, Hinesburg (fifth); Brie Pikkarainen, East Wallingford (sixth); Sara Distasio, Londonderry (seventh); Seanna Erickson, Florence (eighth); Kate LaMantia, Richmond (ninth); Lucy Angolano, Shelburne (10th).
14- to 18-year-olds: Chloe Barewicz, Jericho (first); Haileigh Demers, Westford (second); Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg (third); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (fourth); Rosie Tylenda, Essex Junction (fifth); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (sixth); Allie Hoffman, Milton (seventh); Amie Thurston, West Rutland (eighth); Jenna Bennett, Swanton (ninth); Tiegan Perry, Danville (10th).
4-H Dairy JudgingWOODSTOCK — The Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock hosted the 2022 Central and Southeast 4-H Dairy Judging Competition on April 3.
Although organized as an opportunity for 4-H members in Orange, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties, it was open to any 4-H’er in the state interested in dairy judging. Twenty-eight youths participated, representing six clubs: Clever Clovers 4-H Club, Tunbridge; Hartland Cattle Club, Hartland; Middle Branch 4-H Club, Randolph Center; New Haven Dairy 4-H Club, New Haven; Rambling Rivers 4-H Club, Newbury; and Sunset Hill 4-H Club, Williston.
Rankings were as follows:
Beginners (8-10): Sophie Fors, Bethel (first); Eloisa Coelho, Bridgewater (second); Amos Riesterer, Bethel (third); Thomas Williams, Randolph Center (fourth); Xavier Hebert, Windsor (fifth); Remington Card (sixth) and Colt Card (seventh), both from Williston.
Juniors (11-13): Wyatt Chambers, Tunbridge (first); Bee Wilbur, Hartland (second); Zoe Rumsey, Hartland (third); Bristol Card, Williston, and Hayden Peeler, Hartland (tie for fourth); Leah Rogers, Braintree (fifth); Ashton Perkins, North Pomfret (sixth); Arden Riesterer, Bethel (seventh); Dani Flint, South Royalton (eighth); Andy Fors, Bethel (ninth); Mackenzie Pearl, Barnet, and Austin Washburn, Bethel (tie for 10th); Marlee Paulette, Hartland (11th).
Seniors (14-18): Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge (first); Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Reading (second); Dylan Slack, Bethel (third); Kate Wehmeyer, Lyme, New Hampshire (fourth); Karissa Livingston (fifth) and Brailey Livingston (sixth), both from New Haven; Elise Sanders, West Topsham (seventh); Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (eighth).
COLLEGE NEWS
Program expandsLYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University and Lyndon Institute officials, as well as student program participants, announce the expansion of the Lyndon Learning Collaborative early college program. Program graduates will now be able to graduate Lyndon Institute with an associate degree. Participation is free of charge to students.
AROUND TOWN
Jaquith Public LibraryMARSHFIELD — Upcoming April events include
— Free after-school enrichment workshops for kids Grade 5-8, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: April 12, 13, 14, Sheep and Wool Art with Nicky Auerbach (M.Ed., and nature educator); April 26, 27, 28, Paper mâché’ Masks & Costumes with Janice Walrafen, (artist and community celebrant).
— Chapters in History Eight: Development and Division, second Saturdays at 2 p.m.: April 9, “The uartQet” by Joseph Ellis. The public is encouraged to participate in this free continuing series. Books are available for loan from the library.
— Monthly Book Group for Adults, fourth Mondays at 7 p.m.: April 25, “Leaving Coy’s Hill” by Katherine A. Sherbrooke.
Ricketson FarmSTOWE — On March 23, the 217-acre Ricketson Farm on Route 100 was conserved by Ken Ricketson with assistance from the Vermont Land Trust and local support from Stowe Land Trust and the Town of Stowe.
The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board provided half of the $2.5 million needed with a combination of state and federal funding that equaled one of the largest individual farmland protection grants in the board’s 35-year history. Stowe Land Trust raised the other half of the $2.5 million needed through a local campaign; more than 400 individual donors participated, and Stowe voters approved contributing $200,000 in town capital funds toward the effort.
The Ricketson family has lived on and stewarded the farm for more than 100 years. Since he sold his dairy herd in 2020, Ken Ricketson has been leasing his fields to local farmers in need of more land. Now, he will continue to own the farm and expects to keep leasing while he works out a transition plan.
A permanent conservation easement guarantees the farmland will not be developed and will remain available for farming. The easement also gives the land trusts the option to purchase the land at its agricultural value and sell it back to a farmer if the property would otherwise be sold to a non-farmer outside the Ricketson family.
AROUND STATE
Child abuse preventionPrevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAVT) and the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) recognize the importance of community-based support for all children and families and acknowledge the value of prevention programs during National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month in April. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign is “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children, Together.” Throughout CAP Month, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is using community garden metaphor to reinforce the message, “Every day, we help families and children thrive.”
To help raise awareness: Volunteer for PCAVT, your local Parent Child Center or youth-serving organization; become a mentor; follow PCAVT on social media; plant a pinwheel garden — email pcavt@pcavt.org to purchase pinwheels (minimum of 100) and plant in your yard; make a tax-deductible donation and help build a virtual pinwheel garden at cavt.org/virtualpinwheel and visit pcavt.org/cap to find a calendar of family-friendly activities and other resources.
Pesticide trainingPesticide applicator training will be offered in April at two different venues for anyone required by law to have a Vermont pesticide applicator license for work. This includes farmers, foresters, orchardists, pest control operators, nursery and greenhouse growers and others who apply restricted-use pesticides to produce agricultural commodities. Anyone in the state who uses, supervises, recommends or sells pesticides and/or trains Worker Protection Standard handlers and workers also must be certified.
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will conduct a review session for the written Vermont pesticide applicator core exam beginning at 9 a.m., exam 2 to 4 p.m., April 19 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 209 Balsam Lane, White River Junction; and April 21 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington.
Registration will close on April 17. The fee is $30 until April 1, $40 after that date. Participants should plan to bring or buy lunch. Visit go.uvm.edu/h26ce to register.
Leadership InstituteApplications for the Snelling Center for Government, Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2023 are currently being accepted through May 1. You are strongly encouraged to apply if you are committed to Vermont, curious about the issues facing Vermont, devoted to learning and growing, open to values inquiry and dialogue. For more information, visit www.snellingcenter.org or email jody@snellingcenter.org or call (802) 274-4774.
CATIC donatesCATIC regional title insurance company announced six, $10,000 gifts to affordable housing nonprofits serving every region of Vermont. The six organizations are Champlain Housing Trust, Downstreet Housing and Community Development, Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, Franklin/Grand Isle, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, RuralEdge, Windham and Windsor Housing Trust. These organizations receiving funds have been addressing the housing needs of Vermonters and will use the donations to further their missions.
VTF&W
Protect nesting peregrinesThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. In addition to the many trails currently closed to reduce impacts during mud season, several cliff areas are closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.
Biologists and community scientists are just now identifying which cliffs are occupied by peregrines, and not all sites have been visited to-date. Once closed, these sites will remain closed until Aug. 1 or until Fish and Wildlife determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed. As sites are visited in April and if nesting falcons choose new sites, additional sites may be added. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com to view the most up-to-date closed list.
Bolton Notch (Bolton), UUW cliff access and climbing closed.
Deer Leap (Bristol), cliff-top and climbing closed.
Eagle Ledge (Vershire), closed to hiking and climbing.
Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee), cliff-top closed.
Marshfield Mount (Marshfield), portions closed to climbing.
Mount Horrid (Rochester), Great Cliff overlook closed.
Nichols Ledge (Woodbury), cliff-top and climbing closed.
Prospect Rock (Johnson), overlook closed.
Red Rocks Park (South Burlington), southern cliff access closed.
Rattlesnake Point (Salisbury), southern overlook closed.
Snake Mountain (Addison), entire western trail closed.
Stimson Mountain (Bolton), climbing closed.
What you can do to help Vermont peregrines: Respect cliff closures, and retreat from any cliff where you see peregrines; Report any disturbance of nesting peregrines to your local state game warden; Report any sightings by email margaret.fowle@audubon.org
Turkey ticksThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) are teaming up with Vermont hunters to look for the Lone Star tick (Amblyomma americanum), a tick believed to be in Vermont but one that has eluded capture through standard surveillance methods. However, this tick species has been found on turkeys in other northern states. This will be Vermont’s first turkey tick survey.
Volunteers will staff several reporting stations around the state on Youth Turkey Hunting Weekend (April 23 and 24) and opening day of 2022 Spring Turkey Season (May 1) to inspect harvested turkeys for Lone Star ticks, if hunters give their permission to do so.
These ticks can transmit certain diseases if they attach to humans. There is no known risk associated with eating harvested turkeys that host Lone Star ticks and no additional concern or actions are warranted.
As with all outdoor activity, hunters should be vigilant in taking precautions against being bitten by any ticks. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants with pants tucked into socks, use an EPA-approved insect repellant, and do daily tick checks. When possible, shower as soon as you get home to wash off any crawling ticks and toss your field clothes in the dryer on high for 20 minutes to kill any ticks that may have hitchhiked on your clothes.
Wildlife corridorSUNDERLAND — Thanks to the Hayden family and their decision to permanently protect 138 acres of wildlife habitat, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Kesick Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and surrounding conservation land has more than doubled in size. Kesick Swamp is a large system of wetlands and forests that support wildlife, including beaver, black bear, moose and a nesting rookery used by great blue herons, all within the Taconic Mountains.
In multiple real-estate transactions, Mike Hayden sold his 45-acre property to Vermont Fish and Wildlife to expand the WMA, while Jim Hayden and Avis Hayden, and a third brother, John Hayden, donated two conservation easements through Vermont Land Trust to protect wild habitat and ensure safer public access and parking. The additional conservation land will enable the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department to move parking from the edge of the swamp back to the main road and to create a more accessible, gently graded footpath to the WMA.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.