Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Tillyanna Jean Proof, was born Nov. 4, 2021, to Sasha Proof, of Barre.
A son, Taber William Pospisil, was born Nov. 2, 2021, to Shayne and Allison (Hebert) Pospisil, of Stowe.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Olive Frances Mowery, was born Nov. 1, 2021, to Ashley Barrow and Craig Mowery, of Randolph Center.
Duck Stamp contestThe annual statewide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to Grade 12 to create designs featuring ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats. The contest is part of a curriculum that teaches students about waterfowl, the importance of wetlands and habitat conservation. Proceeds from the sale of Federal Duck Stamps protect wetlands through land acquisition by the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Entries must be received by March 15, 2022. For entry forms, visit www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php
Free clothingMARSHFIELD — Winter clothing giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Old Schoolhouse, Common Gym. Donations of clean winter clothing can be dropped off at Jaquith Public Library from Nov. 15 to 19. For more information, call (802) 426-3581.
Community serviceBARRE — A nonpartisan forum will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., to encourage people to participate in local government, whether as an elected official, volunteering on a committee, or in other capacities. Current and former officeholders and committee members will talk about the rewards of service and answer questions.
Farmers Market onlineNORTHFIELD — The Northfield Farmers Market is open online for ordering Thursday through Monday, home delivery, or customer pickup from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Moksha Farm, across from Trombly’s Greenhouse, Route 12 in Northfield. For more information, email northfieldfarmersmarketvt@gmail.com or call (813) 951-2728.
Co-op changesPLAINFIELD — Plainfield Co-op Says ‘Farewell’ to Peter Youngbaer: “Despite dozens of challenges unique to the Plainfield Co-op — many of them rooted in our lovable, cranky building — you stuck it out. Despite being served up dozens of reasons to scream and jump into the Winooski behind the store, you stuck it out. For that, we thank you with all of our hearts; thank you for your hard and inspired work; thank you for your loyalty and patience; and finally thank you for your brilliance at helping the co-op survive during such perilous times. You are awesome! We hope you enjoy your re-retirement in your beloved caves, working to conserve bats, and tending your famous vegetable gardens. Instead of upstairs in the office, we’ll now have to find you digging in the ground, or exploring deep beneath it.”
Jamie Lewis is welcomed as the new General Manager. He grew up in East Montpelier and says that, professionally, he feels “most at home” in co-ops, having worked at both Hunger Mountain and Onion River.
Week recognitionIn recognition of Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11, Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor announced that Nov. 7-13, is Hire a Veteran Week in Vermont. The Department of Labor offers service members and veterans with job search assistance, one-on-one career counseling, connections to workforce training, education opportunities and other resources. Veteran Services Coordinators, who are veterans themselves, are available at Labor.Vermont.gov/Veterans to provide further information and assistance.
Nov. 7-13 is National Nurse Practitioner Week to recognize the critical role of providing a wide range of care to America’s patients in more than 1 billion visits annually. This year, the NP Week theme is “NPs: Going the Extra Mile,” to honor the contributions more than 325,000 licensed NPs (including 1,393 in Vermont) make to the health of patients nationwide. To access timely health care resources, explore ways to protect your health during the COVID-19 pandemic and learn more about NPs or locate an NP near you, visit wechoosenps.org online.
Young Adult LiteratureThe Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) will host a virtual Young Adult (YA) Literature Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, featuring authors, educators and librarians. Learn about YA literature, trends in the genre, book recommendations, and how books are created. This event is free and open to all ages. Visit clifonline.org/events/ to register.
Grants availableThe Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, has grant funds available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive impact on water quality. Eligible farmers can apply for a Water Quality Grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by Jan. 21, 2022. Visit vhcb.org/WQG for more information.
Grants received The work of Hunger Free Vermont to end hunger was aided recently by a $100,000 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program that helps connect individuals with federal meal programs such as SNAP (known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT), WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
The federally-funded Talent Search program connecting modest income Vermont high school students with opportunities for college and training, has received a six-year $2.6 million grant funding extension, according to Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), which has administered the grant program since 1969. VSAC Talent Search counselors work with approximately 1,000 Vermont students, supporting them in areas such as study skills, career exploration, the college research and application processes, and selection of high school courses that best prepare them for their post-secondary future.
VHS awardsThe Vermont Historical Society (VHS) presented the League of Local Historical Societies & Museums (LLHSM) Achievement Awards Oct. 30 in Montpelier, to recognize individuals and community heritage organizations statewide who collect, preserve and share Vermont’s history.
This year’s recipients are: Award of Excellence-Publications to Peacham Historical Association for the book “Peacham’s Past: 100 Years of Collecting by the Peacham Historical Association;” Award of Excellence-Access/Digitization to Historical Society of Clarendon for their collections digitization and sharing project; and Individual Achievement Award to Larry Leonard of Randolph Historical Society where he has served for the last 50 years.
Foods abundantVermont Fish and Wildlife staff survey mast stands document most species of nuts and berries available to wildlife and some, such as apples, chokecherries and mountain ash berries, as being very abundant. Acorn numbers were the highest in 20 years. It was a good year in most areas for beech nuts, although many of the beech stands contained abundant nuts, other stands contained few or none.
Report sightingsThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey by recording how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bear or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November regular season. The easiest way to complete the survey is to use the new Deer Hunting Log feature in the Vermont Outdoors mobile app available through the App Store or Google Play.
Collect teethThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters for help in a statewide initiative to gather more biological data on the state’s deer population. Hunters who get a deer during the Nov. 13-28 regular deer season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes are available at all deer reporting stations.
