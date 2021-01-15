BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A boy, Theo Nickolas-Leland Grant, was born Jan. 6, 2021, to Melissa and Justin Grant of Woodbury.
Gifford Medical Center
A girl, Lydia Margaret Honkala, was born Dec. 21, 2020, to Jessica Noble and Jon Honkala of Sharon.
A girl, Oakley Ann Fleming, was born Dec. 29, 2020, to Elisha Rollins and Paul Fleming of Randolph Center.
A boy, Owen Stanley Brinkeroff was born Dec. 30, 2020, to Stanley and Cheree (Ashline) Brinkeroff of Montpelier.
A boy, Shia Alejandro Hidalgo-Nott, was born Jan. 1, 2021, to Nelson Hidalgo and Alyssa Nott of Woodstock.
A girl, Julia Maloney, was born Jan. 2, 2021, to Bailey Wheeler and Corey Maloney of Northfield.
A boy, Ozias Sylvain Bradford Wolff, was born Jan. 3, 2021, to Tico and Dena (Wilkie) Wolff of Royalton.
COLLEGE NEWS
Academic honors for fall 2020 at Castleton University include:
President’s list — Makayla Boisvert, Megan Brier, both of Barre; Jeremy Maxfield of Cabot; Mehgan Koniuto, Morgan Koniuto, both of Hyde Park; Lindsey Carbee of Newbury; Dakota Garrow, Nicole Pettersen, both of Randolph; and Eleanor Baldauf of St. Johnsbury.
Dean’s list — Niamh Johnston-McWilliams of Barnet; Cannon Blanchard, Patrick Lucey, both of Barre; William Moreno of Bradford; Katelin Flanders of Brookfield; Lillian Bailey of Cabot; Nicholas Stowell of East Burke; Tien Connor, Maxwell Olmsted, both of East Montpelier; Brookelyn Dennis of East Ryegate; Lauren Townsend of Fairlee; Olivia Houghton of Groton; Elizabeth Grenier of Hyde Park; Jarret Rock of Newbury; Isabelle Beebe, Kalea Divelbliss, both of Northfield; Anna Brassard of Randolph; Abigale Savoie of South Barre; Haley Elliott of St. Johnsbury; Joshua Kelley of Sutton; and Syerra Day of Williamstown.
Lindsey Robinson of Randolph earned fall 2020 dean’s list honors at SUNY Oneonta; Robinson is studying Dietetics.
Alexandrea Holland of Barre, April Smith of Groton, Nichole Pappas, Emily Rosalbo, both of Randolph, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Curry College.
Cooper Hewitt of Barre and Ronald Johnson of Chelsea have achieved fall 2020 dean’s list honors at Nichols College.
Teresa Tian of Lyndon Center has achieved fall 2020 dean’s list status at Bucknell University.
Martin McMahon of Worcester was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Assumption University.
University of New England fall 2020 dean’s list includes Madison Henderson, Taylor Marsh, Morgan Mast, Yvonne Otis, all of Barre; Tristian Touchette of Waterbury Center; and Jozlyn Bolduc of Worcester.
Piper Beilke of Waterbury was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Centenary College.
ENGAGEMENT
Quinn-Pasic
John and Beth Quinn of Rutland announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly Anna Quinn of Waterbury, to Ibrahim Pasic, also of Waterbury, the son of Abdurahim and Vahida Pasic of Colchester.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Rutland High School and a 2013 graduate of Syracuse University where she received a Bachelor of Music in Music Industry. She is employed as a tour, group and conference sales manager at Sugarbush Resort in Warren.
The prospective groom is a 2010 graduate of Colchester High School in Colchester and is a software and data analytics IT support specialist at RealPage Inc. in South Burlington.
An August wedding in Bomoseen is planned.
AROUND TOWN
Vaccinations
NORTHFIELD — Mayo Healthcare, in partnership with CVS, has administered the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff. Mayo’s eldest resident, 103-year-old Evelyn Graham, and Patrick and Raequel Gordon, two Mayo LPNs, are among those who received the vaccine first. CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. Most residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit. CVS Health expects to work with long-term care facilities to complete the vaccination effort in about 12 weeks.
Request for Proposals
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Public Arts Commission has announced the release of two new microgrant programs available to Vermont-based artists. The award for the first of these microgrants will be up to $1,500 for a short-term installation (0 to 5 years) anywhere within the city with no limits on the medium, size or style. The second microgrant will award $500 to artists for the right to enlarge a digital image (up to 20 feet by 10 feet) that can be hung on a building for up to two years. For more information, visit www.montpelier-vt.org/1080/Public-Art-Commission, email montpelierartsvt@gmail.com, or call 279-6178.
COVID-19 relief efforts
MONTPELIER — Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, property & casualty insurer, has completed the distribution of $1,000,000 to 45 Vermont nonprofit organizations to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.
AROUND THE STATE
Record fundraising
BARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice reports the 2020 Fall Appeal, chaired by Ed and Trish Read of Fayston, brought in $80,000. This is the most successful appeal in recent years with close to 500 donors. CVHHH would like to extend sincere thanks to Ed and Trish for supporting this campaign at such a critical time.
Clean heating
MONTPELIER — Vermonters interested in heating their homes without fossil fuels have a new resource to learn more about clean heating. The guide, “A Vermonter’s Guide to Residential Clean Heating and Cooling,” was produced by the nonprofit Clean Energy States Alliance for the Vermont Public Service Department and is available to download for free on the department’s and CESA’s websites. The guide is available at www.bit.ly/35NaoEf.
PoemTown
RANDOLPH — PoemTown Randolph 2021 are soliciting original poetry submissions from poets of all ages residing anywhere in Vermont. No more than three poems should be submitted, each of them 24 lines or less. The deadline for submission is Feb. 15. Poets should send 1-3 original poems as MS Word or .rtf attachments to musbird@gmail.com. For poets without access to email, call 728-9402.
NU joins USSTRATCOM
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University has joined the U.S. Strategic Command Academic Alliance (USSTRATCOM) Deterrence and Assurance Academic Alliance to enable collaborative faculty and student research and interactions with the nation’s experts on issues related to nuclear deterrence and assurance and national security. USSTRATCOM membership will provide opportunities for Norwich University students to participate in the annual research conference and apply for paid internships at USSTRATCOM’s headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.
Volunteers honored
KILLINGTON — More than 400 volunteer instructors make Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports’ mission of empowering individuals with disabilities possible. Vermont Adaptive program coordinators recognized this year’s four Volunteers of the Year at off-snow trainings this fall, held virtually due to the pandemic. Tim Lonergan of Middletown Springs, Mike O’Leary of Williston, Christine Cowart of Charlotte and Deb Hartshorn of Shelburne, were named 2020 Volunteers of the Year.
