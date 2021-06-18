BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Corey Scott Storey, was born June 1, 2021, to Daniella Chaloux and Trevor Storey, of East Montpelier.
A son, Beckett Robert Ducey, was born June 4, 2021, to Tatum McGlynn and Stephen Ducey, of Williamstown.
A son, Brantlee Maddox Gentzel, was born June 4, 2021, to Samantha Corliss.
A son, Austin Jace Giron, was born June 4, 2021, to Kevin Giron and Kayla Arena-Giron, of East Montpelier.
A daughter, Hazel Jean Saladino, was born June 4, 2021, to Peter and Amanda (Ellis) Saladino, of Barre Town.
A daughter, Danika Perry, was born June 7, 2021, to Keith and Vanessa Perry, of Barre Town.
Copley Hospital
A son, Rogen Scott Dyer, was born June 10, 2021, to James and Christy (Brown) Dyer, of East Hardwick.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Mallory Anne Slack, was born June 2, 2021, to Abigail McFadyen and Darren Slack, of Randolph.
A son, Oliver James Surridge, was born June 5, 2021, to Peter and Kerri (O’Connor) Surridge, of East Barre.
UVM Medical Center
Bjornar Danilo Enwa-Garland was born June 1, 2021, to Kaia Soleil Garland and Oliver Enwa of Burlington.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesThe following Community College of Vermont students earned associate degrees:
Jeffery Lee Arnold, Hannah L. Austin, Elias Edward Cronin, Jenna M. Dente, Mandy L. Dwinell, Phyllicia L. Hepsley, Samantha Jankowski, Kyllashandra N. Kaneakua, Kimberly Nelson, Nicholas Michael Peloquin, John Lawrence Reilly, Heather M. Runk, Amber R. Thomas, Nicholas Anthony Vitagliano, all of Barre; Mary Ellen Boyce, Olivia Evelyn Kelley, Amanda Lynn St. Amour, all of Berlin; Erika Farnham, of Cabot; Reid Kennan Atwood, Kayla M. Gilman, Melissa J. Locarno, all of East Barre; Wade Martin Benjamin, Laura Lee Dailey, Charlene Marie Tetreault, Felicia K. Weeks, all of East Calais; Connor James Loso, Cameron Caldwell Roy, both of Marshfield; Nicholas P. Davis, Erik Alexander Dorfman, Caitlin Crowley Zaino, all of Middlesex; Amanda G. Battiest, Brittany Elizabeth Brassard, Erik J. Brunell, Christina M. Currier, Rebecca A. Davin, Philip J. Mensah Jr., Parker M. Morse, Jessica M. Wheelock, all of Montpelier; Isabelle C. Beebe, Renee Therese Beebe, Jacob Connor McCloud, Hailey Lynn Smith, Tanesha R. Speranza, all of Northfield; Claudia Grace McTigue Farnham, of Plainfield; Timothy Darr, Connor P. Dowd, Richard Michael Scott, all of Waitsfield; Christopher J. Rotsettis, of Warren; Carrie Rose Johnson, of Waterbury; Elizabeth M. O’Connell, of Waterbury Center; and Melinda Sue Audet, Samuel Thompson, both of Worcester.
Hannah Ely of Barre graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in French and international studies from Centre College.
Academic honorsDenny Gao, of Hardwick, Game Design and Development major, earned SUNY Canton spring 2021 president’s list honors.
Emma Kinerson, of Corinth, Biology major, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Cooper Hewitt, of Barre, achieved spring 2021 president’s list status at Nichols College.
The University of Alabama spring 2021 academic honors included Grace Manning, of Barre, named to the president’s list and Cierra Loomis, of Barre, named to the dean’s list.
College of Charleston spring 2021 president’s list includes Ashlyn Hogan, of Plainfield, Exercise Science major; and Anne Eagan, of Stowe, undecided major.
St. Lawrence University’s spring 2021 dean’s list includes Kira Delhagen, of Randolph; Patrick Greenan, Alexis Jablonski, both of St. Johnsbury; Tyler Sherwin, of Stowe; Alex Pendo, of Waterbury; Sofie Carlson, of Wolcott; and Daniel Jestes, of Worcester.
Adam Patching, of Stowe, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lehigh University.
Northeastern University spring 2021 dean’s list includes Samuel Ahearn, of Barre, physics/philosophy major; Lila Derryberry, of Waitsfield, psychology major; Johanna Jarecki, of Waitsfield, criminal justice/psychology major; and Kyla Vigdor, of Waterbury, design major.
The University of Rhode Island spring 2021 dean’s list includes: Lydia Rice, of Barre; Morgan Lavoy, of East Corinth; Abigail Brewer, Olivia Walsh, both of Montpelier; Emily McCormack, of Morrisville; Avery Motyka, Madison Nintzel, both of Northfield; Bryson Richards of Plainfield; Seth Boyce, of Post Mills; and Marie Haviland, of Waterbury.
Lucy Boyden, of Cambridge; Isabel Clancy, of Hyde Park; Lily Loomis, of Jeffersonville; and Tyler Cain, of Montpelier were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
Brenda Hall, of Hardwick, Human Services major; and Walker Randall, of Waitsfield, Emergency Medical Services Management major, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Springfield College.
Jahirah Thurber, of Bradford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
Emily Frazier, of Berlin, Agricultural Business Development-BBAVT major, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
Piper Beilke, of Waterbury, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Centenary College.
AROUND TOWN
Family campingGROTON — University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ Departments of Fish and Wildlife and Forests, Parks and Recreation have teamed up to host the Outdoor Family Weekend (OFW) Sept. 10-12 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. Families are invited to learn or improve outdoor skills, try a new recreational activity or discover something unfamiliar in nature.
The $175 registration fee covers the campsite (up to eight individuals), three workshops per camper, nightly campfires and entertainment and access to all park facilities, including free rental of canoes. A few workshops will incur an additional fee for materials. To receive the $50 discount given to families of current military personnel, call (802) 751-8307 or (800) 545-8920, ext. 351. Anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation should call by Aug. 20, which is also the deadline to register for the weekend.
For more information, call 651-8343, ext. 509; email allison.smith.2@uvm.edu; or visit www.facebook.com/OutdoorFamilyWeekendVT online.
YOUTH NEWS
Nature programWOODBURY — Youths interested in Vermont’s forests, lakes and natural habitats can learn more at a free day-long program co-sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Natural Resources Management Academy will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 (rain date: July 24) at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. Anyone entering Grades 7-12 in the fall may attend. Both lunch and dinner are included. Visit go.uvm.edu/4h-sos to register.
4-H State DayBURLINGTON — 4-H State Day this year included four 4-H’ers from Washington and Orange counties to share information and demonstrate skills learned through 4-H club work and activities.
For Fayston 4-H’er Darby Bick, age 12, State Day gave her an opportunity to research a topic of personal interest. Her illustrated talk, “Votes for Women,” earned a blue ribbon. She is a Washington County Independent member.
Ryder Curavoo, age 11, was one of four members of the Caspian Critters 4-H Club in Greensboro who teamed up to present an action exhibit, “Can You Make a Better Butter?” receiving a red ribbon. The team also included Sophia Camarra, Greensboro Bend; Warren Hill, Greensboro; and Aubrey Maley, Irasburg. In addition, Ryder, who lives in Berlin, entered a photo of a winter scene titled “Ice Age” that was awarded a red ribbon.
Clever Clovers 4-H Club members Sylvia and Zach Johnson, of Tunbridge, also participated. Sylvia, age 11, presented an individual demonstration showing how to make homemade slime, getting a blue ribbon. Zach, age 14, entered the Maker/Tinker category and received a blue ribbon for engineering a backyard rope tow.
Land stewards awardsMONTPELIER — The Vermont Land Trust has recognized Amanda Ferris, of Braintree, and Caleb Salisbury, of Barre, as outstanding high school juniors and seniors who are dedicated to agriculture and forestry. Each received a Land Stewards Award, along with a check for $300.
American Legion scholarshipMONTPELIER — The American Legion Department of Vermont has announced Adian White, of Middlesex, a student at Brooks School, was awarded a $500 scholarship.
Rotary scholarshipsMONTPELIER — The 2021 Montpelier Rotary Club Scholarship Awards are as follows:
Daniel Burns and Gregory Golonka, who have the top grades in mathematics and the sciences, are the David and Gertrude Cohen Scholars; each will receive a $20,000 award.
Caroline E. Kirby has been awarded the Carlton C. Smith Scholarship in the amount of $12,000, recognizing academic achievement, community service and financial need.
Madison S. Brigham will receive the Charles E. Gibson Jr./Montpelier Rotary Scholarship in the amount of $1,000, for showing commitment to community service, best exemplifying the Rotary Four Way Test, as well as academic achievement and financial need.
AROUND STATE
Grassland birdsMONTPELIER — Bobolinks, meadowlarks, Savannah sparrows and grasshopper sparrows enrich the summers with their songs, but some of these species are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging landowners to help these species by waiting a little longer to mow to give these birds a chance to complete their nesting season. Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks and other animals take refuge in the grass and are also at risk by mowing too early. Landowners who mow their fields for aesthetic reasons can maintain these fields and accommodate nesting birds simply by cutting later in the summer, preferably after Aug. 15.
Vaccine educationBURLINGTON — A national immunization education program will help provide vaccine information and outreach to rural or medically underserved populations, including migrant and seasonal agricultural workers in Vermont.
The Extension Foundation, in cooperation with the Extension Committee on Organization and Policy, recently awarded $224,178 to University of Vermont Extension. The funding, provided through its Extension Collaborative on Immunization Teaching and Engagement (EXCITE) immunization education program, will be used to enhance vaccine education efforts and address vaccine hesitancy among the agricultural community with emphasis on farmworkers in Bennington, Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Orleans, Windham and Windsor counties.
