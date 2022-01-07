BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Margaret Jean Cummings, was born Dec. 21, 2021, to Sam and Brandi (Waller) Cummings, of Barre.
A daughter, Perley Frances Griffith, was born Dec. 31, 2021, to Nicole Apel and Jonathan Griffith, of Montpelier.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Emma Shi Spaulding, was born Dec. 24, 2021, to Trisha Clough and Edward Spaulding, of Eden.
A son, Peter Alexander Watson, was born Dec. 28, 2021, to Anne and Zachariah (Ralph) Watson, of Montpelier.
COLLEGE NEWS
University of Vermont fall 2021 dean’s list: includes John Fannon, of Adamant; Jordan Barbour, Avery Romp, both of Barnet; Nolan Benoit, Dreaven Clark, Andrew Crompton, Emma Cushman, Samantha Gill-Owen, Gavin Glosser, Ella Hilton-Vanosdall, Zoe Macdonald, Ella McCarthy, Stella Otis, Whitney Renaud, all of Barre; Zach Fogg, of Bradford; Ryan Parker, of Cambridge; Logan Brinkman, Laurel Marshia, Emily Saunders, Maegan Winters, all of Chelsea; Autumn Larocque, of Danville; Jack Donovan, of East Corinth; Deanna Gann, Rebecca Whipple, both of East Hardwick; Carter Little, Jacob Mccoy, both of East Montpelier; Grace Clement, Jordan Mousley, both of East Thetford; Emily Murphy, of Elmore; Emmett Avery, Michelle Gao, both of Hardwick; Tara Blueter, Celia Liberman, both of Hyde Park; Sara Sargent, of Johnson; Eben Osborne, Linden Osborne, both of Lake Elmore; Katherine Blassingame, of Lyndon Center; Lillian Bartlett, Justin Joyal, Auny Kussad, Connor Mcclure, William Mitchell, Julian Stahler, all of Lyndonville; Tessa Brimblecombe, Ivan Shadis, both of Marshfield; Alec Benedict, Anna Knauss, Lucy Krokenberger, Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Eric Scharf, all of Middlesex; Makayla Alber, Irene Diaz-Perez, Olivia Hennessey, Alexandria Hepp, Erin Kelley, Evan Rohan, Anja Samsom, Remi Savard, all of Montpelier; Hunter Wimble, Willa Yonkman, both of Moretown; Natalie Barbour, Adele Biasini, Olivia Owen, Rowan Pinkham, all of Morrisville; Eva Jessup, of North Middlesex; Emma Arguin, Benjamin Bazis, James Stephens, all of Northfield; John Darling, of Passumpsic; Rachel Fickes, Bailey Rinaldi, both of Peacham; Dakota Brosky, Fiona Winter, both of Plainfield; Ama Conde, Olivia Kaplan, both of Randolph; Grace Pease, of Randolph Center; Keisha Bedor, Julia Chadderdon, Gabrielle Flory, Wyatt Taylor, Thomas Wiemold, all of St. Johnsbury; Josephine Gillen, of South Duxbury; Xia Gillespie, of South Strafford; William Dixon III, John Lackey, Cameron Tagatac, Bjorn Westervelt, all of Stowe; Alexander Binzen, of Strafford; Daniel Wells, of Thetford; Eamon Deffner, of Thetford Center; Allison Collins, of Vershire; Hadley Kielich, Theron Williams, both of Waitsfield; Amelia Allen, Abigail Burfoot, both of Warren; James Birmingham, Emma Downie, Andre Latulippe, all of Waterbury; Orielle Koliba, Eriks Ziedins, both of Waterbury Center; Jordan Fecher, Seraphina Fecher, both of Websterville; Evan Choquette, Kaitlyn Trottier, both of Williamstown; Cameron Chertoff, Esther Demag, Matthew Lafountain, Ethan Putvain, Gabriella White, all of Wolcott.
Stonehill College fall 2021 dean’s list incudes Tyler Chaffee, Katelyn MacIver, Megan MacIver, all of Barre; and Zachary Fisher, of Waterbury.
Oregon State University fall 2021 scholastic honor roll includes Anthony C. Garner, of Brandon; May E. Gratton, of Franklin; Kiernan L. Canavan, of Rutland; and Allison Land, of Waitsfield.
AROUND TOWN
Mural grantMONTPELIER — To provide grant funding for a large mural on the downtown Shaw’s building, the Montpelier Public Art Commission announced collaboration with Montpelier Alive, Pomerleau Real Estate and Shaw’s supermarket to conduct a national search for an artist or artist team to create a mural downtown. The winning submission could receive up to $19,000 to complete their design during summer 2022. For more information and to review the Request for Qualifications, visit the MPAC webpage at www.montpelier-vt.org/1080/Public-Art-Commission online.
AROUND STATE
Fitness resolutionsRANDOLPH — According to a YouGov.com poll, 98% of people made improving fitness or losing weight a resolution heading into last year. Gifford Physical Therapist, Troy Stratton, says there are some things you can do to keep from getting discouraged:
— Write down your goals so you know what you’re getting into.
— Look at past successes and see what works best.
— Take baby steps. Don’t be too ambitious.
— Participate with a friend, family member or co-worker so you have some accountability for what you’re trying to accomplish.
— Stay patient.
Quit smoking resolutionsWILLISTON — Along with hitting the gym more often and starting a diet, quitting smoking tops many New Year’s resolution lists. Tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease and is a serious public health threat. In Vermont, the adult smoking rate is 15.1% and high school tobacco use rate is 28.2%. The American Lung Association offers five tips:
— It’s never too late to quit. While it’s best to quit as early as possible, quitting tobacco use at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life.
— Learn from past experiences. Most people who smoke, chew or vape have tried to quit before. Think about what helped you during those tries and what you’ll do differently in your next quit attempt.
— You don’t have to quit alone. Enrolling in a proven-effective cessation counseling program can increase your chances of successfully quitting and staying quit by 50%.
— Talking to a doctor about quit smoking medications can double your chances of quitting successfully. There are seven FDA-approved medications proven to help you quit.
— Quit. Don’t switch. E-cigarettes are tobacco products, and the Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit. Make sure your tobacco treatment plan includes the two components proven to work: behavioral counseling plus FDA-approved cessation medication.
For more information, visit Lung.org or call the free Lung HelpLine at 1-800-586-4872.
