BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA son, Kooper Lee Langford-Farnsworth, was born April 29, 2022, to Macayla Byam-Farnsworth, of Johnson.
A daughter, Amelia Grace Freda, was born May 4, 2022, to Vincent and Hannah (Cote) Freda, of Elmore.
A daughter, Neva Dawn Many, was born May 5, 2022, to Benjamin and Joy (Sutera) Many, of Elmore.
YOUTH NEWS
Art displayMONTPELIER — A slideshow of artwork by Montpelier public school students will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the month of May, in the front window of 50 Main St. (the former Studio Zenith space). Montpelier Alive partners with art teachers of Montpelier’s Union Elementary School, Main Street Middle School and Montpelier High School in this school year-end exhibition.
Natural resourcesWOODBURY — Teens interested in exploring Vermont’s natural resources and related career opportunities are invited to the 15th annual Natural Resources Management Academy (NRMA), July 15-17. University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife sponsor the annual event, to be held at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury.
Anyone entering grades 7-10 in the fall is eligible to attend. Registrations will be accepted until June 1 at go.uvm.edu/4hcal online. The fee is $125, which covers two nights’ accommodations in rustic cabins, all meals, snacks, activities and workshops. Participants must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of arrival. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Lauren Traister, UVM Extension 4-H Teen and Leadership Program coordinator, at (802) 888-4972, ext. 402, by June 1.
Art contestBURLINGTON — In a Zoom meeting with high school artists statewide, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced the winners of the 41st annual Congressional Art Competition. This year’s awardees include:
First Place: “An Unfortunate Truth,” artist Mae Searles, of Lamoille Union High School.
Second Place: “Life on Repeat,” artist Zoe Maxwell, of Burlington Technical Center.
Third Place: “The End of Sunflower Season,” artist Monarch Clairemont of U-32 High School.
Honorable Mentions, Judge’s Choice: “Pin It To My Soul If Need Be,” artist Vivien Sorce of Champlain Valley Union High School; “Rest,” artist Azure Wood of Fair Haven Union High School; “Highs and Lows,” artist Agnes Polk of U-32 High School.
AROUND TOWN
Health needsROCHESTER — Through a series of “Listening Tours,” Gifford will hold guided and inclusive, informal conversation regarding community health needs. The first of this series takes place 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Pierce Hall, 38 South Main St. in Rochester. Also discussed will be Gifford’s community health needs assessment which takes place every three years. The “Listening Tours” will make future stops in Bethel, Tunbridge and Randolph. For more information, call (802) 728-2377.
Historical societyMONTPELIER — In an effort to revitalize, the Montpelier Historical Society will hold a celebratory, “show and tell,” historical exhibition from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Some historical family businesses featured include Capitol Plaza and Capitol Theater, Lobster Pot Restaurant, Capitol Stationers, Lane Shops, Harry Bertolli Granite Works, National Clothespin, J. Leo Johnson, Cody Chevrolet.
Job fairBARRE — The Central Vermont Job Fair returns for its 13th year, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at the Barre Auditorium. Masks are required. Employers can register for a table at www.centralvtjobfair.com online. Click on Registration. Job seekers can review the 2022 employer listing for an updated list of employers scheduled to attend, with many job openings listed on the website. For more information, visit www.centralvtjobfair.com or email info@centralvtjobfair.com.
Blackfly festivalADAMANT — The member of the Simuliidae family known as the blackfly is a cause for celebration in Adamant. The annual Adamant Blackfly Festival, a free and family-friendly event, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Featured are local musicians playing traditional music from Sweden and the British Isles, grilled food for omnivores and vegetarians alike, a bake sale that includes blackfly-inspired delights, a plant sale and Kellogg-Hubbard Library is donating children’s books to give away at the festival. Go to www.adamantcoop.org for a complete schedule.
Green Up DayNORTHFIELD — Mayo Health Care staff and residents got a jump on Green Up Day. In addition to lawn care and sprucing up the area, staff and residents enjoyed a barbecue and received Mayo Green Up Day 2022 travel mugs and T-shirts designed by employees. Staff on site were given time outside, and some staff who were not working came to join the fun with their families.
Vermont CaresBARRE — Vermont Cares at 51 Church St., Suite 2, in the same building at People’s Health and Wellness, in Barre, plays a role in the prevention of overdoses, as well as harm reduction for those with Opioid Use Disorder They give free Fentanyl test strips and Naloxone, known as Narcan. They also have an office in Montpelier at 29 Main St. #14.
Another resource in Barre is at Turning Point Center, 489 North Main St. They have Narcan available as well as help for those suffering with Alcohol Use Disorder as well.
AROUND STATE
Nominations openThe Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children (VTAEYC) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Vermont Early Childhood Educator of the Year now through June 6. The winner of the annual award will be announced Oct. 13 at VTAEYC’s annual conference in Burlington. Parents, school and program administrators, colleagues and other community members are invited to nominate exceptional early childhood educators for the award. The nomination form is available at vtaeyc.org/early-childhood-educator-of-the-year online.
