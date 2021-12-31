AROUND TOWN
Over $1,000
NORTHFIELD — Northfield Farmers’ Market off the Common converted the annual outdoor holiday event to an online raffle and raised $1,125 in ticket sales and donations for Northfield’s CRV Food Shelf.
Ten prizes valued at more than $1,000 enticed raffle ticket buyers. An original rainbow trout painting by artist Samantha Aronson and framed by woodworker Joe Zuaro, along with two $100 gift certificates donated by Trans-Video and the Northfield Pharmacy, comprised more than half of tickets sold. Prizes were also donated by local craftsman Steve Davis, as well as NFM vendors Cheryl Ann’s Homemade, Farmor Farm, Lightfoot Farm, Maria Forman Pottery, Union Brook Stones and Vermont Country Crafts & Gifts.
The winning tickets were drawn by Janel Doney in the Town Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 21, when Heidi Kunkel won the trout painting, which now hangs in her dental office on Main Street. For the full list of prize winners, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Thank you
BARRE — A heartfelt thank you to all of the donors and volunteers who made this year’s Christmas Eve meals a huge success! Having the ability to cook and package from the American Legion Barre Post 10 kitchen certainly made this so much easier. Our appreciation cannot be expressed enough.
Though a tough year for many, we were very blessed to receive donations from many. Without your help, all this certainly would not have been possible. From the team that worked tirelessly in the kitchen cooking and cleaning, to the delivery drivers, it was a boots on the ground, nonstop event with a very important cause.
With all of you, we served dinner to 300 elderly and veteran shut-ins who otherwise would have gone without. That is what it’s all about, the true meaning and spirit of Christmas. Thank you! Much love and many hugs and wishes for a great new year to you all.
Please forgive me and let me know if we have missed any of you. Our team: American Legion Post 10, Stephen and Lisa England, Katina Franks, Nicole Noury Sancibrian, Rich McSheffrey, Sarah Elizabeth-Jane, Hebert and family Kevin, Tommy and Holly, Elizabeth Harlow, Linda Thuren, Donna Barr, Jessica Boisvert, Pam Massey, Dawn Fleury and family, Brittany Olson and family, Courtney Jenkins, Darlene Avery, Ethan, Eli and Ruby Byrd, Tim Codling, JD Green, Leslie Drown and Keith Gomo, Sonia Foster, Farva Vt, Brenda Gleason, Lee Bell and Sharon Bell, Heather Premont, Jen Lawrence, Michelle Kersy, Capital Candy, Hibbert & Mcgee, Jet Service Envelope, Hannaford’s, Auto Craftsmen, Linda Otis Couture.
Raylene Meunier and Charilyn Williams
Trail accessibility
MONTPELIER — Thanks to local volunteers, Vermont River Conservancy staff and AARP Community Challenge Grant Program, visitors to the North Branch Cascades Trail in Worcester and Elmore will now enjoy wayfinding signs, kiosk maps, portable maps, benches and more to make the trail more welcoming for all ages and mobility levels.
VRC protected public access to this 78-acre trail and began construction in 2017 to ensure enjoyment of the wilderness-like setting and cascading waterfalls. Other recent improvements include completion of a second accessible privy at the northernmost portion of the trail. Natural history walking guide pamphlets will also be available.
The AARP Community Challenge is a grant program to make tangible improvements to communities that jump-start long-term change. It is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities Initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.
The Vermont River Conservancy is a Montpelier-based nonprofit that works to protect and preserve land along Vermont waters. It has preserved more than 90 sites around the state. For more information, visit www.vermontriverconservancy.org or call (802) 229-0820.
AROUND STATE
GALs needed
When the Department of Children and Families seeks to take a child into custody, Vermont law requires the court to appoint a guardian ad litem (GAL). GALs are volunteer, court-appointed, special advocates who protect children’s best interests in these juvenile court cases, which usually involve allegations of abuse or neglect. Right now, there is a desperate need for volunteers and too many children risk not having this essential support in their lives that an experienced GAL can provide. The need is especially great in Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Caledonia, Lamoille and Essex counties.
A GAL works closely with a child’s attorney, meets with the child regularly, and gathers information from people involved in the child’s life to understand the child’s needs and advocate for their best interests in court. The GAL’s goal is to ensure the child has a safe, stable and permanent home as quickly as possible.
No prior experience in the courts or the child welfare system or specialized education is required to serve in this GAL role. Successful applicants must be compassionate, have a flexible schedule, pass a background check, and have reliable transportation and internet access. All GALs must complete 32 hours of training and a mentorship with an experienced GAL prior to being appointed to their own case. The program’s next training will be virtual, beginning Jan. 24, 2022.
Visit www.vermontjudiciary.org/GAL for more information, email JUD.VermontGAL@vermont.gov or call (800) 622-6359. The Vermont Guardian ad Litem Program is an equal opportunity volunteer program, actively encouraging applicants of all backgrounds.
BIRTHS
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Frankie Carol Adams, was born Dec. 16, 2021, to Ryan and Martha (Tatro) Adams, of South Royalton.
A daughter, Quinn Elizabeth Bergeron, was born Dec. 16, 2021, to Brandon and Aria (Robinson) Bergeron, of Bridgewater.
A daughter, Zoey Mae Grant, was born Dec. 17, 2021, to Talya Shaw and Aaron Grant Jr., of White River Junction.
