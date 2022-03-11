BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA son, Jensen Milo Trigg, was born Feb. 9, 2022, to Michael and Kali (Emerson) Trigg, of Hyde Park.
A son, William Sahai Senning, was born Feb. 20, 2022, to Daniel and Puja (Gupta) Senning, of Duxbury.
A son, Xavier Rene Godin, was born Feb. 24, 2022, to Kassie Miller and Devin Godin, of Wolcott.
A daughter, Anora Starfire Williams, was born Feb. 27, 2022, to Melissa (Moulton) Blair and Jacob Williams, of Hardwick.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Marilla Louise Kelly, was born Feb. 21, 2022, to Sarah McLoughlin and Theodore Kelly, of Rochester.
A son, Ishmael Remy Cushing Niles, was born Feb. 22, 2022, to Zachary and Fanita (Remy) Niles, of Barnard.
UVM Medical CenterA son, Hudson Rory Hooker, was born Feb. 25, 2022, to Cassidy Hooker and Adam Mimran, of Montpelier.
YOUTH NEWS
STEM workshopsBURLINGTON — Youths age 8-14 are invited for hands-on learning about environmental science, engineering, robotics and nutrition at the STEM Showcase 2.0, from 10 a.m. to noon March 19, in Burlington on the University of Vermont campus. COVID safety protocols will be followed with a health screening at check-in. Masks are required. Admission is free but registration is required by March 17. Visit go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase to register.
Quiz BowlEAST HARDWICK — Eight East Montpelier 4-H’ers took part in the annual Northeast 4-H Region Dairy Quiz Bowl in East Hardwick. All members of the Udderly Crazy 4-H Club were among the 36 4-H’ers from five counties who matched wits on everything dairy from what cows eat to bovine health, cattle breeds and milk production.
In the 8- and 9-year-olds division, Katelyn Sibley placed second, Patrick Paquet, third, and Ella Purchase, fourth. Coming in third and fourth, respectively, in the 10- and 11-year-old age group were Carys Wood and Emmeline Paquet. Also participating were Maddie Perry in the senior division, as well as Jasper Paquet and Scarlett Perry among the 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7.
CLiF grantsWATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has awarded eight at-risk children grants to New Hampshire and Vermont organizations serving low-income, at-risk and rural children ages 12 and under. The grant provides a storytelling event, a family discussion on the importance of reading together; tips to help children develop strong literacy skills; a new onsite library of children’s books; and two new books for each child to choose.
Grant awardees are: Littleton Head Start, Nashua Boys & Girls Club, Girls Inc. of Manchester, Stewartstown Community School, all in New Hampshire; and Rutland County Parent Child Center, Orange County Parent Child Center, Family Center of Washington County, Canaan Elementary School afterschool program, all in Vermont.
Writing contestJOHNSON — Northern Vermont University and the League of Vermont Writers announced the winners and runners-up in their first annual Vermont High School Writing Contest.
Fiction category: Elias N. Leventhal (Champlain Valley Union High School) placed first with “Quills.” Jonah Sayler (South Burlington High School) was runner-up with “Karelia.”
Nonfiction category: Alexander G. Califano placed first with “Reflections of a Cross Country Dog.” Matthew H. Califano was runner-up with “Pay or Dispute.” They are twin brothers attending Craftsbury Academy.
Poetry category: Narges Anzall (Middlebury Union High School) won first prize with “Iran/Biography of a Town.” Riley R. Medina (Green Mountain High School) was runner-up with “Order of Things.”
COLLEGE NEWS
Elizabeth R. Laughlin, of Williamstown, received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in civil engineering, environmental engineering, from Clarkson University.
Northern Vermont University fall 2021 dean’s list includes Melody Emmons, Alexus Isham, Anthony Maurice, Amber Thomas, all of Barre; Finn Nutter Knowles, of East Barre; Amanda Adams, Katelynn O’Neill, both of Montpelier; Dyllynn Burton, Marin Fowler, Bruce Pandya, Alexander Wyman, all of Plainfield; Theresa Montalbano, of Waitsfield; Korrina Cummings, Kori Pratt, both of Waterbury; Garret Davis, of Waterbury Center; and Cassidy Sweeney, of Websterville.
The University of Maine at Farmington fall 2021 dean’s list includes High Honors — Emily Cetin, of Barre; Walker Willey, of East Hardwick; Samuel Molleur, of Walden; Nathan Poulin, of Williamstown; and Honors — Wilson Krause, of Lyndonville.
Rochester Institute of Technology fall 2021 dean’s list includes Will Poirier, of Barre, software engineering major; Emily Burroughs, of East Montpelier, computational mathematics major; Rowan Keller, of Elmore, computing and information technologies major; Emmitt White, of Jeffersonville, graphic design major; Bradley Benedict, of Montpelier, biomedical engineering major; Seth Davidson, of Warren, electrical engineering technology major; Chase Elliott, of Waterford, software engineering major; and Carson Molleur, of Woodbury, mechanical engineering technology major.
Sofie Carlson, of Wolcott, is participating in the Denmark off-campus study abroad program through St. Lawrence University during the spring 2022 semester.
AROUND TOWN
March for MealsMONTPELIER — March is National Meals on Wheels Awareness month and the 50th anniversary of the service’s funding, and Montpelier Senior Activity Center (MSAC) is holding fundraising events for the FEAST Senior Meals Program. MSAC seeks volunteers to do meals on wheels deliveries. Activities include:
A music, storytelling and baking show will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, online.
A Mediterranean fundraiser dinner to pick-up curbside from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, $50 per person, reserve by March 16 by calling (802) 223-2518 or email hdivack@montpelier-vt.org
An Performance & Roundtable at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, online, by donation, features Montpelier Community Gospel Choir, author/speaker/musician Justin Michael Williams, and a roundtable conversation on food security.
NU presentationNORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s John and Mary Frances Patton Peace and War Center presents “Deciphering the Russian Riddle: National Interests and Geopolitical Competitions,” the 2022 Peace and War Summit, running March 21 to 22 in-person and remotely.
Book clubEAST MONTPELIER — A new book club focusing on mystery books will meet on the first Thursday of each month, beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 U.S. Route 2 in East Montpelier. The first book to be reviewed is “Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. For more information, call (802) 223-6954.
Dinner danceWARREN — Sugarbush Race Club held its annual dinner dance recently at the Warren Town Hall. Forty members gathered for a potluck dinner and music from the ’60s and ’70s offered by Shannon Bushey from Digital DJ.
GetSetUp bridgeBARRE — The Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA), Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A), and GetSetUp virtual social learning platform designed specifically for older adults, have partnered to help bridge the digital divide and combat social isolation for Vermont residents. The partnership provides live interactive classes on GetSetUp by older adults for older adults from the comfort of their own homes.
Older adults will learn how to utilize their tech devices to stay connected with family, attend virtual appointments, and interact with others. Live interactive learning classes promote digital literacy, socialization, health and wellness, and new learning experiences. Classes are available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi.
Call CVCOA Helpline at 1-802-477-1364 or visit www.getsetup.io/partner/vermont for more information.
AROUND STATE
Hockey fundraiserESSEX JUNCTION — The 17th annual Defenders vs. Enforcers hockey game will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Essex Skating Facility. The match is between members of the Vermont National Guard (Defenders) and Vermont’s Law Enforcement (Enforcers). Open to the public, tickets are $5, age 6 and younger are free. Visit dve-hockey.square.site/ to purchase tickets. Proceeds benefit the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation and the Vermont Police Association. For more information, call (802) 598-0140.
Daylight Saving TimeBURLINGTON — Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 13, and the American Red Cross Northern New England Region reminds everyone to turn your clocks forward one hour and test your smoke alarms.
— Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
— Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
— Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.
— Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
Visit redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE for more information.
Recovery conferenceJOHNSON — Recovery Vermont will hold a Recovery Leadership Conference 2022, “It Takes a Village: New Approaches to Vermont’s Addiction Epidemic,” on April 4. Although in-person tickets for this all-day event at Jenna’s House in Johnson have sold out, $10 tickets are available to attend virtually via Zoom. All proceeds go to support Recovery Vermont’s Recovery Coach Academy Scholarship Fund. Visit recoveryvermont.org/leadership-conference/ for more information.
Warden of the YearMONTPELIER — State Game Warden Jeremy Schmid, of Cambridge, is Vermont’s Game Warden of the Year. A game warden since 2015, he was nominated by his peers and received the award in recognition of his excellent service. Schmid’s warden district includes the towns of Cambridge, Underhill, Essex, Jericho, Williston, Richmond and Bolton.
VWHE awardsVermont Women in Higher Education (VWHE) announced its 2022 annual award winners:
Peggy R. Williams Emerging Professional Award to Amy McClure, digital marketing specialist at Vermont Law School.
Sister Elizabeth Candon Distinguished Service Award to Pamela K. Gardner, University of Vermont’s Career Center director.
Jackie Gribbons Award for Leadership to Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System.
Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant Award for Justice to two colleagues at Northern Vermont University, Jae Basilière, Center for Teaching & Learning, and Patricia Shine, professor of Psychology and Human Services.
Working Communities ChallengeMONTPELIER — Vermont has committed $2.32 million to expand the Working Communities Challenge and double the number of teams tackling local economic issues, from aging populations to low labor force participation. The challenge was created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston to advance collaborative efforts to build healthy economies and communities in northern New England’s rural towns, regions and smaller cities.
The four new grant recipient teams include the Northwest Collaborative team in Franklin and Grand Isle counties; the Northeast Kingdom team in Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties; the White River Valley team in 14 communities surrounding Randolph and Royalton; and the Southern Vermont team in communities that make up most of Windham and Bennington counties.
The newly funded teams were among eight applicants for four $300,000 grants awarded in 2020 to Winooski, Lamoille County, Greater Barre and the Springfield area.
