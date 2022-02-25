BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Sarah Isabella van den Noort, was born Feb. 12, 2022, to Abigail van den Noort, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Aurelia Elise Rushford, was born Feb. 14, 2022, to Joshua Rushford and Kayla (Moulton) DeGreenia, of Johnson.
A son, Duncan Louis Pinette, was born Feb. 16, 2022, to Samantha Johnston and David Pinette, of Waterbury.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, McKenzie Molinario, was born Feb. 8, 2022, to Amber Buska and Robert Molinario, of Williamstown.
A daughter, Georgiana Leigh Nadon, was born Feb. 12, 2022, to Darren and Alicia (Drown) Nadon, of Bethel.
A son, Richard Munachismo Ubah, was born Feb. 12, 2022, to Emmanuel and Chisom Ubah, of Randolph.
A son, Jason Wayne Law, was born Feb. 14, 2022, to Brandon and Laurel (Gray) Law, of Northfield.
COLLEGE NEWS
Gitvik Mamoria, of Montpelier, aeronautical engineering major, was named a fall 2021 presidential scholar at Clarkson University.
College of Charleston fall 2021 president’s list includes Henry Drake, of Moretown, international business major; and Ashlyn Hogan, of Plainfield, exercise science major.
The University of Maine fall 2021 dean’s list includes Katherine Cowan, Ally Morrison, both of Barnet; Chiara Smith, of East Montpelier; Luc Truso, of Morrisville; Angelina Catuogno, Mallory Lancaster, both of Newport; Margo Foster, of Newport Center; Emily Emerson, of Topsham; Rileah Ball, of West Glover; and Olivia Foster, of Wolcott.
Clark University’s fall 2021 dean’s list includes first honors — Wynne C. Plagge, of Waterbury, and Townes H. DeGroot, of Worcester; and second honors — Rachel O’Hearn, of Fairlee, Faith A. Bolques, of Middlesex, and Tsering N. Sherpa, Liam C. Tobin, both of St. Johnsbury.
Abigail des Groseilliers, of Hardwick, air traffic control management major, made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lewis University.
Emily Ricker, of Montpelier, earned an award of excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions.
AROUND TOWN
Yoga class
EAST MONTPELIER — Twin Valley Senior Center will offer a weekly chair yoga class beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the center, 4583 U.S. Route 2, in East Montpelier. Chair yoga is a combination of gentle movements geared to those new to yoga or challenged with balance or mobility issues. Donations are accepted. For more information and pre-registration, call (802) 223-6954.
AROUND STATE
Internship fairBURLINGTON — High school and college students interested in exploring internship and job opportunities in the animal sciences are invited to the Animal Science Internship Fair, drop-in event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, at UVM’s Paul R. Miller Research and Education Center, 500 Spear St., South Burlington. Students will have an opportunity to meet with animal industry professionals from horse farms, nonprofit animal rescues, veterinary practices, dairy farms, the UVM Morgan Horse Farm and other businesses. Both paid and unpaid internships and jobs are available for summer or fall 2022 in Vermont and other states.
Admission is free. COVID safety protocols will be followed with masks required. Email ckrohan@uvm.edu for more information.
Animation festivalLYNDONVILLE — The seventh annual Vermont Animation Festival, hosted by Northern Vermont University in partnership with Catamount Arts, will be held March 25-26 on the NVU-Lyndon campus. Activities include workshops, a film screening, and an artist talk by keynote speaker and visual storyteller Jo Dery. Submissions of animated films will be accepted through March 4 for festival viewing and judging; films from students and emerging animators are welcome. Visit VTAnimationFestival.org for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.