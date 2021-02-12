AROUND TOWN
Bagged Supper
PLAINFIELD — Thanks to a generous contribution from a community household and food discounts from two suppliers, Plainfield’s Bagged Community Supper will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after a two-month hiatus to avoid holiday-related COVID-19 spikes. Participants can expect a variety of pre-cooked soups and take out items from which to choose, as well as side items such as bread, a choice of baked dessert and an apple.
Pick up in Plainfield will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church in the lower village. Participants are asked to wear masks, to choose from the menu outside and then to pick up at the side door of the church. Please observe a 6-foot distance while waiting outside to get your meals. Each one meal bag serves two people, so please plan meal portions accordingly for yourself and your family so we can share equally.
Marshfield’s Onion River Food Shelf at the Old Schoolhouse Common will provide the balance of the bagged meals to participants in Marshfield the next day, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In addition to our anonymous sponsor this month and space provided by Grace Church, bread for the meal is donated by the Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex and the main meal soups are prepared and provided with significant discount by Joe’s Kitchen in Montpelier. The Community Supper Support Group volunteers are very careful with sanitizing, masks and gloves to prevent any illness or contamination as the meals are assembled. We are especially thankful to all our volunteers and donors for their continued support.
For more information, leave a message at 802-454-1203 (before that Tuesday).
Class of 2021
BARRE — Apply for free money via scholarships by starting at the Spaulding High School website www.spauldinghs.org/academics/counselingguidance-office featuring In-House Scholarships with a deadline of 3:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Visit the website at least once a week for other scholarships with different dates to apply for.
AROUND THE STATE
Blood drives
BURLINGTON — Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.) Forthcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28:
Caledonia County
Danville — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, Pope Memorial Library Comm. Center, 41 Route 2 West,
Lamoille County
Morrisville — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 24, Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road.
Stowe — 12:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23, Golden Eagle Resort, 511 Mountain Road.
Orleans County
Newport — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
Washington County
Barre —10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill.
Berlin — noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 18, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Berlin, 244 Hersey Road.
Berlin — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 963 Paine Turnpike North.
Northfield — noon to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, American Legion Post 63, 48 Depot Square.
Waterbury — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18, American Legion, 16 Stowe St.
Habitat Stamp success
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to include the 2021 Vermont Habitat Stamp among their donations, continuing to build on the fund’s momentum in 2020.
Thanks to the generous donations last year — the highest number of donors and donations since the program began in 2015 — the Habitat Stamp raised more than $241,968 in 2020 and used that money to leverage more than $490,802 in federal funds for habitat conservation in Vermont. The new 2021 stamp is available on the Fish & Wildlife Department’s website and is also available as a voluntary add-on to hunting or fishing licenses when purchased online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Habitat Stamp funds helped the department complete a variety of projects with conservation partners in 2020 to improve streambank and shrubland habitat on 70 acres in Charlotte and Hinesburg. The funds also assisted landowners on 45 properties covering more than 7,165 acres to improve wildlife habitat, as well as protecting trees along streams and rivers, reducing invasive knotweed on state lands along the Little River and White River, and continued floodplain restoration on a 35-acre department-owned streambank parcel along the White River in Bethel.
Habitat Stamp funds were used at the department’s Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) statewide and on Aug. 4, the Town Farm WMA in Shrewsbury was dedicated as Vermont’s 100th WMA as the department leveraged its Habitat Stamp program to assist local supporters in raising funds to acquire the property which is now part of a large forest block providing habitat connectivity for wildlife in south central Vermont.
VCV Award
MONTPELIER — Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV) announced this year’s VCV Lifetime Achievement Award winner is former State Representative Mary Sullivan of Burlington, who retired in 2020. The award is presented bi-annually to a Vermonter with a legacy of championing policies to further environmental protection in Vermont. In her time as a legislator, Sullivan advocated for a strong, equitable price on carbon pollution; weatherization investments, especially those serving the state’s most vulnerable residents; smart growth policies and programs to enhance our downtowns; a plastic-bag ban and toxic pollution reform; and more. In one of her last legislative acts, Sullivan voted in support of critical climate accountability legislation, the Global Warming Solutions Act. Sullivan spent much of her professional career in the communications field, including nearly 15 years at Burlington Electric Department, before serving twice in the Vermont House of Representatives, representing Burlington. In her first stint, starting in the early 1990s, Sullivan served as chairwoman of the House Natural Resources Committee, including as an ardent defender of Vermont’s landmark land use and development law, Act 250.
When Sullivan assumed office once again in 2015, she served on the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee, the House Transportation Committee and as co-chairwoman of the Vermont Legislative Climate Solutions Caucus for three years. Sullivan most recently served as the Vice Chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife, and on the Joint Energy Committee.
Big E
Planning is underway by Eastern States Exposition and the New England 4-H community to create programming and opportunities for the youth organization while keeping participants safe under COVID-19 protocols. A variety of programs and competitions for youth are being considered including the introduction of a summer 4-H competitive event. More information will be available as plans develop.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A girl, Stella Lynne McMullen, was born on Feb. 1, 2021, to Samantha McMullen and Eric Marcy, of Montpelier.
Copley Hospital
A girl, Sofia Marie Matten, was born Jan. 21, 2021, to Samantha Wetherell and Devin Matten, of Johnson.
A girl, Bright Juniper Roberts, was born Jan. 25, 2021, to Ailynne Adams and Gabriel Roberts, of Craftsbury.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Richard, was born Jan. 27, 2021, to Meaghan and Richard Roy, of Washington.
A boy, Soren Madron Hauenstein, was born Jan. 31, 2021, to Michelle Kluskiewicz and Kristopher Hauenstein, of Roxbury.
COLLEGE NEWS
Julia Stergas, of Cambridge, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology, summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire in December 2020.
University of Alabama fall 2020 academic honors include Grace Manning, of Barre, named to the president’s list; Cierra Loomis ,of Barre, and Shannon Adams, of Warren, named to the dean’s list.
Northeastern University fall 2020 dean’s list includes Anna Davis-Noe, of East Montpelier, majoring in human services/intl. affairs; and Ethan Scharf, of Middlesex, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Alexander Cabral, of St. Johnsbury, achieved dean’s list status for the quarter ending Dec. 19, 2020, at New England Institute of Technology.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute fall 2020 dean’s list includes Carmellitta Le, of Barre, biomedical engineering; Ryan McSweeney, of Montpelier, electrical and computer engineering; Rachael Zmich, of Morrisville, environmental engineering; Jasper Rankin, of St. Johnsbury, mechanical engineering; David Lapointe, of Waterbury, mechanical engineering; Evan Llewellyn, of Waterbury, computer science; and Rachel Maurice, of Websterville, biochemistry.
Madison Heath, Megan MacIver, both of Barre; Sarah Piper, of St. Johnsbury; and Zachary Fisher, of Waterbury, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Stonehill College.
Sadie Lozier, of Barre, and Christina Tang, of Montpelier, earned a place on the fall 2020 dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
McKenna Verge, of St. Johnsbury, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University.
Jahirah Thurber, of Bradford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
