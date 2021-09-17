BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Lana A. Casper, was born Sept. 5, 2021, to Andrew and Leilani (Rojas) Casper, of Northfield.
A daughter, Blayke Renee LaPerle, was born Sept. 5, 2021, to Jaycie and Travis LaPerle, of East Barre.
A daughter, Ayryal Lorine Paton-Brown, was born Sept. 9 2021, to Brandi Haynes and Steven Brown, of Orange.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Tempest Raellen Fletcher, was born Aug. 7, 2021, to Erionah Williams and Brandon Fletcher, of Hardwick.
A son, William Wilder Courtney, was born Sept. 8, 2021, to Zephan and Elizabeth (Schroeter) Courtney, of Hyde Park.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Penelope Jane “Poppy” Healy, was born Sept. 3, 2021, to Christina and Brandon Healy, of Montpelier.
A son, Gavin Michael Minsky, was born Sept. 4, 2021, to Corey and Nicole (Chou) Minsky, of Barre.
A daughter, Rosalyn Robin Gilbert, was born Sept. 9, 2021, to Stephanie Henderson and Andre Gilbert, of Williamstown.
YOUTH NEWS
Reading proficiencySeptember is National Literacy Month. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, reading proficiency by third grade is an important predictor of whether a student will graduate high school and succeed in a career. Brainly online learning platform shares tips to encourage kids to read for fun more often, including reading rewards; piggyback on their passions; make a themed reading nook; set a good example.
Book ClubWATERBURY CENTER — Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF)’s virtual book club returns at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 to discuss the new memoir, “Unstitched: My journey to understand opioid addiction and how people and communities can heal,” with author Brett Ann Stanciu. Readers can purchase the book for a 15% discount (mention CLiF’s Book Club) from Bridgeside Books in Waterbury.
COLLEGE NEWS
Academic honorsSouthern New Hampshire University (SNHU) summer 2021 president’s list includes Christopher Cheney, Laticia Garcia, both of Barre; Alexander Palana, of Berlin; Brittany Pernicka, of Hyde Park; River Stern-Carney, of Lyndonville; Eva Wadsager, of Marshfield; Jason Gerrish, Rebecca Sinclair both of Montpelier; Kevin Griggs, Lily Merriam, both of Morrisville; Caelyn Carrier, Raymond Kavombwe, both of Northfield; Jason Boyd, of Northfield Falls; Rachel Smith, of Randolph Center; Erin Webster-Chambers, of Tunbridge; Micheala Johnson, of Waitsfield; and Amy McDonald, of Williamstown.
SNHU summer 2021 dean’s list includes Ryan King, of Bradford; Chandra Miller, of East Calais; Lauren Tranten, of East Corinth; Melissa Conlon, of Fairlee; and Dixie Davis, of Lyndonville.
STEM ScholarshipMONTPELIER — Community College of Vermont (CCV)-Montpelier student Melinda Hurlburt received one of seven STEM scholarships awarded to meritorious BIPOC and first-generation Vermonters pursuing a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) major at a Vermont higher education institution. Hurlburt is pursuing an associate degree in behavioral science.
Teaching Excellence AwardsCommunity College of Vermont recognizes faculty members with the annual Teaching Excellence Awards. This year’s recipients are Melanie Meyer, Allison Dean and Telemachus “Telly” Halkias. Meyer is a naturopathic physician who complements her medical practice with teaching allied health and other sciences at CCV. Dean teaches Nutrition and Anatomy & Physiology I and II, all online. Halkias’s CCV teaching career has included subjects from Global Issues in the Media, to War Literature, to the capstone Seminar in Educational Inquiry; he was also a recipient of the Teaching Excellence Award in 2013.
McCollough named CommandantNORTHFIELD — Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo named Col. William McCollough, USMC (Ret.), ’91 as the 56th Commandant of the Norwich University Corps of Cadets and Vice President of Student Affairs, effective late spring 2022. McCollough’s personal awards include the Legion of Merit with “V” device and four gold stars, the Bronze Star with “V” device, the Purple Heart and the Combat Action Ribbon with one gold star. At Norwich University, McCollough will develop and deliver leadership training and character development of corps and civilian students, cadet training programs, and civilian student experiences.
AROUND TOWN
Weekly lunchWORCESTER — The weekly lunch at the Worcester Community Kitchen at the Town Hall has been temporarily suspended. In addition, the food shelf is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Harvest DayFERRISBURGH — Rokeby Museum is hosting a family-friendly, autumnal celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 19, outside on the Rokeby lawns. The afternoon features kids activities, including crafts, games, story time, and music. All activities are included with museum admission, masks required for unvaccinated participants.
Book saleBARRE — The Friends of the Aldrich Public Library will have another sale in conjunction with the Barre Fall Festival: from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Milne Room of the library at 6 Washington St., Barre.
VTF&W
Public hearingMONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 5, on several changes to Vermont’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule on behalf of the Agency of Natural Resources. The in-person public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State St., Montpelier, VT 05609. In addition to the hearing, public comments regarding the proposed changes can be emailed until Oct. 13 to ANR.FWPugblicComment@vermont.gov.
Tree stand safetyMONTPELIER — Tree stands get hunters out of sight and smell of wary deer, but they can also get hunters into trouble. Here are some tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife to help stay safe and get the most out of your tree stand hunting experience: Choose a live, straight tree; Buy smart; Inspect them each time you use them; Know the rules; Always wear a full-body safety harness, even for climbing; Don’t go too high; Never carry firearms or bows up and down trees; Familiarize yourself with your gear before you go; Be careful with long-term placement.
Avoid mooseMONTPELIER — Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose:
— Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield.
— Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan.
— Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury.
— Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights.
— Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier.
— Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore.
— Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Rt. 109 intersection.
Submit bear teethMONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department reminds successful bear hunters that a regulation requires them to submit a bear tooth so wildlife managers can collect information on Vermont’s bear population. Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game check stations.
AROUND STATE
Day of Peace BURLINGTON — Tuesday, Sept. 21, is International Day of Peace. Vermont Council on World Affairs founder and the first U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Warren Austin, believes it is imperative that Vermont communities look both at home and globally to reflect on what this means. This all-day event will feature sessions around international peace, a panel discussion, book talk and an interactive workshop with the U.S. Institute for Peace. The day will culminate with an evening reception featuring a keynote address from CNN’s Jim Sciutto and an award ceremony recognizing our VCWA 2021 Person of the Year. Email marya@vcwa.org for more information.
Grants for farmersBURLINGTON — The Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) Program invites farmers and growers to submit proposals to its Farmer Grant Program. Proposals are due online by 5 p.m. Nov. 16 for projects starting next spring. Funded projects, which are capped at $30,000, will be announced in late February 2022. Application instructions are posted at www.northeastsare.org/farmergrant online. Email northeastsare@uvm.edu for more information.
A webinar about this grant program will be offered at noon Oct. 5. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/sarefarmergrantwebinar online.
Home landscapesBURLINGTON — Landscape consultant Dan Jaffe Wilder will present a virtual workshop via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16, on building resilient home landscapes with native plants. Donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener chapters throughout Vermont. To register, visit go.uvm.edu/resilient-landscape online.
Dry firewoodMONTPELIER — With wood stove season rapidly approaching, it is time to make sure you have enough dry firewood ready to go for this winter.
Wood can be purchased when it is “green,” “seasoned,” “dried” or “kiln dried,” but these are relative terms and wood is only ready to be burned when its moisture content is 20% or less. Wet wood is a waste. Instead of creating heat for your home, burning wet wood means the energy goes into boiling off residual water so that the wood can ignite and in the process, releases pollution into the air and creosote in your chimney, which can lead to a fire hazard. Burning dry wood saves you money and improves air quality.
Try using a moisture meter to test the moisture content of your firewood. Moisture meters are available to borrow from 60 public libraries around the state; check with yours or see the entire list at dec.vermont.gov/wood-burning online.
