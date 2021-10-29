BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Elaine Elizabeth Houle, was born Oct. 14, 2021, to Jonathan and Abby (Prevost) Houle, of Barre Town.
A son, Christopher Tory Wicker Jr., was born Oct. 15, 2021, to Christopher and Brianna (Kenney) Wicker, of East Barre.
A son, Liam Riess Tomasi, was born Oct. 19, 2021, to Phillip and Ashley (White) Tomasi, of Barre City.
A son, Quarry Everett Hebert, was born Oct. 21, 2021, to Shyann Hinckley and Griffen Hebert, of Barre.
Copley HospitalA son, Miles Clifton Lasher, was born Oct. 16, 2021, to Nikita Wetherby and Jeremiah Lasher, of Craftsbury.
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Rose Darlene, was born Oct. 12, 2021, to Caleb and Mary (Kirkpatrick) Young, of Randolph Center.
A son, Everett, was born Oct. 13, 2021, to Hannah Morris and Spencer Taylor, of Barre.
A son, Adam Noah Keignley, was born Oct. 15, 2021, to Whitney Kittredge and Seith Keignley, of Williamstown.
COLLEGE NEWS
Jarrod Emmons, of Barre, has made the summer 2021 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Veterans DayNORTHFIELD — Norwich University will observe Veterans Day by conducting a Corps of Cadets review in honor of all veterans, past and present. The reviewing officer and guest speaker is Brig. Gen. Kimberly A. Baumann, the Assistant Adjutant General — Air, Rhode Island National Guard. Veterans, their guests and community members are invited to attend at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 on Norwich University’s Upper Parade Ground.
YOUTH NEWS
NVU scholarshipsScholarships to Northern Vermont University (NVU) will be awarded to winners and runners up of the 2021-22 Vermont High School Writing Contest. The winner and runner-up in each category — fiction, non-fiction, and poetry — will receive an NVU scholarship of $1,000 or $500, respectively, renewable for four years, along with cash awards, the opportunity to publish their work in the NVU-based Green Mountains Review and the League of Vermont Writers’ League Lines, and a one-year membership to the League of Vermont Writers.
Open to all Vermont students in grades 9-12, including those who home school, the deadline for entries is Nov. 15. Winners will be announced on or about Jan. 15, 2022. Visit NorthernVermont.edu/HSWritingContest for entry forms and submission requirements.
AROUND TOWN
Weekly lunchWORCESTER — The weekly lunch at the Worcester Community Kitchen at the Town Hall has been temporarily suspended. The food shelf is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gallery receptionMONTPELIER — During the First Friday Artwalk, T.W. Wood Gallery, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, will host an evening reception, “The Art of Stories: A Vermont Picture Book Exhibit,” from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3. Gallery visitors can meet the artists and bid on auction items raising funds for the TW Wood Art Education Scholarship Fund that enables all children, regardless of income, to attend the gallery’s afterschool and summer art camps.
Thomas honoredMONTPELIER — Vermont State Police Lt. Tara Thomas, of Waterbury, was honored by Vt. Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn, with an award from the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance recognizing her dedication and advocacy of highway safety as a board member of the alliance. Thomas is transferring to serve as the Williston Field Station commander.
Pitzner awardedMONTPELIER — The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance, in cooperation with Local Motion’s Safe Routes to School program, presented a Crossing Guard Award to Michelle Pitzner, Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools. The award is meant to recognize a guard’s skill, responsibility, friendliness, reliability, dedication and service as a vital part of their school communities.
Community grantsMONTPELIER — The Montpelier Community Fund Board is accepting applications for the FY 2023 Grant cycle. Eligible programs, projects and organizations will benefit Montpelier, its residents, and the public good by addressing basic human needs or by enhancing the quality, vitality and sustainability of life in Montpelier. Previous grant awardees have include a variety of artists and local nonprofit organizations.
Completed applications can be found at www.montpelier-vt.org/communityfundgrant and must be received by the city manager’s office no later than midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 30.
AROUND STATE
Town hall todayWhen disaster strikes, disabled constituents face overwhelming barriers and disproportionate rates of death and serious injury. These are often the direct result of discrimination and exclusion from disaster planning, response and recovery efforts. The Real Emergency Access for Aging and Disability Inclusion for Disasters Act and the Disaster Relief Medicaid Act are two critical bills that will help address the disaster-related barriers disabled people face.
A Zoom town hall, “Disability Equity During Disasters,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today, Oct. 29. The Zoom registration link is on Vermont Center for Independent Living’s webpage www.vcil.org under the calendar of events.
Symposium todayVermont Fish and Wildlife Department Assistant Botanist Aaron Marcus has been selected as a panelist to speak on monitoring rare plants’ resilience in the face of climate change and other threats at an online Native Plant Trust symposium from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The event is open to the public with an admission fee.
The symposium will feature Northeast botanists and educators with expertise and wide-ranging experience. Marcus will highlight the leading role Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists have played amassing 40 years of data on rare and endangered plants across the state, and empowering community scientist volunteers to do the same.
Safe trick-or-treatingFrom UVM Health Network — Trick-or-treating in small groups is best to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Properly fitting cloth masks are a must for indoor event or public festivities. A costume mask is not a suitable substitute. Masks should not be worn by children younger than the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
When handing out candy at home, avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Hand out treats outdoors if possible. Set up a station with individually bagged treats or pieces of candy for kids to take. Be sure to wash hands thoroughly before handling treats. Wear a mask.
Make sure children are visible when out trick-or-treating and accompanied by an adult. Be sure to bring flashlights and be aware when crossing streets.
As well as — From American Red Cross:
— Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events.
— Bring hand sanitizer with you while trick-or-treating and use it after touching objects or other people. Wash your hands when you get home.
— Consider adding reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.
— Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance, make sure adults know where their children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.
— Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
— Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. Avoid running. Look both ways before crossing the street and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars.
— Only visit homes that have a porch light on, and never go inside.
— Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
— When welcoming trick-or-treaters into homes: Maintain social distancing and wear a cloth mask; Light the area well so young visitors can see; Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.
Native tree stockAs a recent survey discovered, Vermont is experiencing a shortage of native tree seedlings for restoration work, and demand is expected to increase by more than half in the next 5-10 years. To quantify the native tree seedling shortage in Vermont, restoration practitioners from Lake Champlain Sea Grant and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently conducted a survey targeting existing and aspiring native tree nursery operators specializing in native trees for riparian forest and wetland restoration projects.
The survey concluded that while restoration projects help improve water quality, the ecological benefits to sourcing trees locally also are significant, including locally adapted genetics of trees and limiting risk of spreading pests and pathogens. Developing a larger in-state nursery labor force will help meet the rapidly growing demand for local native plant material and keep dollars spent on trees in Vermont.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
