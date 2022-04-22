BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Zoey Stella Dawson, was born April 11, 2022, to Chelsea Otis and James Dawson, of Wolcott.
A daughter, Harriet Dorothy Gulka Millard, was born April 12, 2022, to Allison Gulka and Matthew Millard, of Walden.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Amelia Rose Archambault, was born April 4, 2022, to Brittany Colburn-Walters and Kyle Archambault, of Chelsea.
A son, Joseph Ray Fuster, was born April 4, 2022, to Joe and Melissa (LaPlante) Fuster, of Stockbridge.
A son, Finn Walter Moore, was born April 8, 2022, to Barrett Phillips and Brendan Moore, of Tunbridge.
YOUTH NEWS
Financial aidWINOOSKI — Vermont Student Assistance Corp. is offering a free online webinar on how to appeal your financial aid offer, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Students and families can participate via Zoom by registering at www.vsac.org/events/appeal-your-financial-aid-offer-vsac-shows-you-how or by visiting VSAC’s Facebook page.
Turkey callingCASTLETON — The annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest was back this year, attracting 18 participants from Vermont. The contest honors the late Bart Jacobs, a nationally recognized turkey call maker and turkey hunter from Pawlet.
Held at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton, the April 16 competition was co-sponsored by Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club of Pawlet and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. It was open to anyone 18 years old or younger, including non-4-H’ers. First-place winners in each age group receive a turkey decoy donated by Vermont Field Sports in Middlebury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife donated Bone Collector turkey calls for the second-place finisher while third place received shot gun ammunition donated by John Butler, Dorset.
Placing first and second, respectively, in the 14-18 age group were Colby Butler and Cooper Sheldon, both from Dorset.
Brooke Flewelling, Rutland, captured first in the 11-13 age group, followed by Tanner Alexopoulos, Manchester, second; and Noah Buck, Rupert, third. Other participants included Wyatt DeLance (Honorable Mention) and Jacob Mead, both from Castleton.
Winners in the 8-10 age group were Beckett Perham, Pawlet, first; Jase Mead, Poultney, second; and Josh Glodgett, Castleton, third. Mason Palmer, Rupert, received an Honorable Mention.
Participants under age 7 were Blake and Rhett Butler, Wells; Ryker Jenks, Bondville; Mack Parsons, Proctor; Lennox Petty, St. Johnsbury; and Sawyer Sheldon and Knox White, both from Dorset.
COLLEGE NEWS
Sara Phillips, of Montpelier, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Florida Institute of Technology.
AROUND TOWN
Jaquith Public LibraryMARSHFIELD — Upcoming May events include
— Free after-school enrichment workshops for kids Grade 5-8, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: May 3, 4, 5, Write your own book and become a local author with Erin Barry; May 10, 11, 12, Outdoor fun with Craig Wilson, M.Ed.; May 17, 18, 19, Cardboard Revolution with Professor Ben T. Matchstick, Cardboard Teck Instantute; May 24, 25, 26, Medicinal Plants with herbalist Kenzie Khaliq; May 31, June 1, 2, Goating around with Nicky Auerbach, M.Ed.
— Mother’s Day Spring Wildflower Walk with naturalist Brett Engstrom, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8, meet at Stranahan Town Forest parking lot at the beginning of Thompson Road (right off of Hollister Hill Road).
— Chapters in History Eight: Development and Division, second Saturdays at 2 p.m.: May 14, “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. The public is encouraged to participate in this free continuing series. Books are available for loan from the library.
— Monthly Book Group for Adults, fourth Mondays at 7 p.m.: May 23, “The Other Bennett” by Janice Hadlow.
— Friends Annual Plant Swap, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 14, outside at the Old Schoolhouse Common in Marshfield.
Summer coursesCRAFTSBURY COMMON — The School of the New American Farmstead is offering three courses teaching breadmaking and cheesemaking this summer at its Sterling College campus: July 11-14, Artisan Breadmaking & Heritage Grains; Aug. 1-5, Natural Cheesemaking, Raw Milk Cheeses; and Aug. 8-12, Natural Cheesemaking, Next Level Cheeses. On-campus housing is limited; full tuition funding for veterans is available. Email continuingeducation@sterlingcollege.edu for more information.
Animal careThe Mitzvah Fund is a 501©(3) nonprofit group of veterinary professionals based in central Vermont. It provides non-emergency, surgical and dental care for companion animals of Vermont veterans, low-income seniors and homeless people. Referrals come from other veterinary hospitals or social service agencies. Since 2012, it has given medical assistance to approximately 450 animals.
Campaign successBARRE — Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbors campaign, in partnership with VSECU, raised $301,649 to support emergency food and heating assistance to central Vermonters.
Business sponsors this year include VSECU, the University of Vermont Health Network-Central Vermont Medical Center, NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, Red Hen Baking Co., The Alchemist, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, rbTechnologies LLC, Front Porch Forum, BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont, Mutual of America Financial Group, Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Union Mutual, Vermont Gas Systems, Passumpsic Bank, Frankenburg Agency Inc., Main Street Landing, Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom, WDEV and The Point Radio.
Ukrainian relief MONTPELIER — In an effort to relieve suffering among the Ukrainian people, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church raised $1,850, which the congregation itself matched from existing funds. A check for $3,700 was forwarded to Lutheran World Relief’s office in Baltimore, Maryland, where it will also be matched by two Wisconsin congregations. Shepherd of the Hills was organized in 1975, has been at its Northfield Street location in Montpelier since 1987, and is served by the the Rev. Frederick “Rick” Neu as pastor.
AROUND STATE
Environment celebrationJoin the Vermont Natural Resources Council to watch Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour, live, at 6 p.m. April 28, in your home. Tickets, film program, and raffle items available at VNRC.org/WSFF2022 online.
A fundraiser for VNRC, festival proceeds go to advocacy, research and education to protect natural resources. Using film to inspire activism and started by the South Yuba River Citizens League, this year’s festival is supported by Lake Champlain Chocolates, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Peak Design, Tangled Bank Studios, EarthJustice, Miir and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Raffle items were donated by Cannondale, Free Verse Farm and local artisan Jerome Milks.
For more information, email ckeegan@vnrc.org or call (802) 223-2328, ext. 119.
