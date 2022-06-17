BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Vivienne June Locke, was born May 28, 2022, to Rebecca Abair and Jesse Locke, of Waterville.
A son, Kelty Dale Welch, was born June 5, 2022, to Trevor and Lauren (Talbot) Welch, of Waterville.
A son, Theodore Richard Gorham, was born June 9, 2022, to Patrick and Amanda (Kershaw) Gorham, of Hardwick.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Claire Hope Ellsworth, was born May 31, 2022, to Emily and Nathan Ellsworth, of Bradford.
A son, Alexander Levi Tansey, was born June 3, 2022, to Emily Swint and Matthew Tansey, of Berlin.
A daughter, Saylor Sophia Baumann, was born June 4, 2022, to Brandon and Kathrine (Medeiros) Baumann, of Randolph.
YOUTH NEWS
Tech opportunity
EAST MONTPELIER — Seventeen-year-old Henry Kasulka, of East Montpelier, will start work at Beta Technologies in South Burlington. He was accepted into the High School Job Shadow program after connecting with CEO and founder Kyle Clark at the 2022 FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship in Houston, Texas. He has taken part in FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics for nine years. He was selected as one of two state finalists for the FIRST Tech Challenge Dean’s List Award, earning him a trip to the world championships.
Kasulka’s current robotics program, FIRST Tech Challenge, is managed by University of Vermont College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences with support from UVM Extension 4-H. He founded his own team, Bubbert Innovations, two years ago at U-32 Middle and High School in Montpelier. He’s also completed an internship with Palo Alto-based Inspirit AI, an organization dedicated to teaching high school students around the globe about the importance of AI and how to create it.
Valedictorians
MONTPELIER — Montpelier High School is pleased to announce its Class of 2022 Valedictorians: Arin Austin, Abigail Bigglestone, Elena Blackburn, Lillian Boutin, Louisa Braun, William Bruzzese, Finnegan Cloward, Andi Dates, Edie Donofrio, Sina Fallahi, Lorenza Fechter, Gabriel Groveman, Noam Hessler, Celeste Leendertse, Gretchen Mills, Grace Murphy, Carmen Richardson-Skinder, Greta Sabo, Sonya Sagan-Dworsky, Maxine Savard, Georgia Schiff, Nitya Sharma, Eva Stumpff, Emily Swenson.
Green & Gold
BURLINGTON — Half of Vermont’s top students eligible for the Green & Gold Scholarship will be attending UVM this fall, benefitting from a four-year, full-tuition award. UVM’s Green & Gold Scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program which considers the nomination of the highest-achieving high school senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school, and Vermont residents attending select border schools.
The awardees include John Poirier, of Barre, Spaulding High School; Sydney Washburn, of Barre, Rice Memorial High School; Aurora Gilbert, of East Burke, St. Johnsbury Academy; Jess Royer, of Hardwick, Hazen Union School; Ollie Nigro, of Lake Elmore, Peoples Academy; Max McClure, of Lyndonville, Lyndon Institute; Ellie Blackburn, Neil Rohan, both of Montpelier and Montpelier High School; Maia George, of Moretown, Harwood Union High School; Nick Passalacqua, of Northfield, Northfield Middle & High School; Maddie Fountain, of Stowe, Stowe High School; Iva Demag, of Wolcott, Craftsbury Academy; Kayl Humke, of Worcester, U-32 Middle & High School.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
Vermont Technical College spring 2022 graduates include:
Barre — Crystal Brigham, Associate of Science in Nursing; Forrest Cummings, Associate of Applied Science in Architectural & Building Engineering Technology; Shane DeLange, Associate of Science in Nursing; Winter Morse, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elissa Piascik, Associate of Science in Nursing; Michelle Powers, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Bradford — Alexandra Griffen, Bachelor of Science in Business Technology & Management. Alyssa Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Braintree — John Blaisdell, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology; Rose Chaffee, Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology.
Cabot — Kasey Long, Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy.
Cambridge — Lydia Palker, Associate of Science in Nursing; Lydia Tinker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Chelsea — Kylee Beaucage, Bachelor of Science in Business Technology & Management; Rachel Cleveland, Associate of Science in Nursing; Joshua Durkee, Certificate in Diesel Power Technology.
Danville — Kara Heath, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
East Barre — Samuel Werbinski, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
East Montpelier — CJ Baker, Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology; Merlin Christmann, Associate of Science in Nursing; Quinn McDonagh, Associate of Science in Nursing.
East Thetford — Jacqueline Greenberg, Associate of Science in Nursing; Noah Sanville-Perry, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Graniteville — Quade Gorton, Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
Hardwick — Jennifer Lucier, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Hyde Park — Jarrett Kneeland, Bachelor of Science in Renewable Energy.
Jeffersonville — Tonya Savage, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Johnson — Jade Jarvis, Associate of Science in Nursing; Nathan Raymond, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology.
Lyndonville — Jennifer Riendeau, Associate of Science in Nursing; Christy Mann, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Montpelier — Keirsten Goodrich, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tyler MacInnes, Associate of Engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology; Denis Palic, Bachelor of Science in Business Technology & Management.
Morrisville — Jenna Boudreau, Associate of Science in Nursing; Cheyenne Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jocelyn Desrochers, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tyler Dunham-Metoyer, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology; Collette Edwards Macauley, Associate of Science in Nursing; Meaghan Emerson, Associate of Science in Nursing; Chaice Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Kelly Preston, Associate of Science in Nursing; Amy Yando, Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology.
Northfield — Christina Darling, Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology; Kailie French, Associate of Science in Radiologic Science; Kyle McLean, Certificate in Paramedicine; Laura Milne, Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology; Jeffrey Royce, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology.
Plainfield — Leigh Holliday, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Randolph — Crystal Peterson, Associate of Science in Nursing; Mariah Rilling, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Randolph Center — Brent Beidler, Associate of Science in Nursing; Cheyanne Jones, Associate of Science in Nursing; James Mitchell, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology; Nicholas Tibbets, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering Technology; Peter Yialiades, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
St. Johnsbury — Amber Kohler, Associate of Science in Nursing; Caid Murphy, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
Strafford — Cassidy Lewis, Associate of Science in Nursing; Taitem Linehan, Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Power Technology.
Stowe — Leopold Heaven, Associate of Engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology; Alexander Mielens, Associate of Engineering in Computer Engineering Technology; Brendan Rahilly, Associate of Science in Computer Software Engineering; Nathaniel Wells, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering Technology.
Thetford Center — Ian Barker, Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology; Jill Billiau, Associate of Science in Nursing; Maximilian Horster, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Rosy Sansom, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Tunbridge — Katelyn Ackerman, Associate of Science in Nursing; Taaron Larocque, Associate of Engineering in Computer Engineering Technology; Jessica Paterson, Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology.
Waitsfield — Scott Ward, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
Washington — Abigail Spencer, Associate of Applied Science in Business Technology & Management.
Waterbury — Colin Green, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Timothy McCants, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jenna Treat, Associate of Science in Nursing; Paige Wolinsky, Associate of Science in Radiologic Science.
Wells River — Taylor Wakefield, Associate of Science in Nursing.
West Burke — Matthew Lazzaro, Associate of Applied Science in Construction Management; Kelsey Limauro, Associate of Science in Nursing.
West Fairlee — Cassandra White, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene.
West Newbury — Michael Green, Associate of Science in Computer Software Engineering.
Wolcott — Malcolm Putvain, Associate of Science in Computer Software Engineering; Julius Rosendahl, Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Power Technology.
Woodbury — Mercede Allen, Associate of Science in Nursing.
St. Lawrence University graduates include Abigail Mattoon, of Chelsea, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in psychology and business in the liberal arts; Angus McAndrew, of East Hardwick, Bachelor of Science degree in psychology; Ethan Roberts, of Lyndonville, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in physics and mathematics; Morgan Montminy, of Morrisville, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in history and religious studies; Tyler Sherwin, of Stowe, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in performance and communication arts; Ethan Riddell, of Waitsfield, Bachelor of Science degree in psychology; Jordi Kulis, of Waterbury, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in art and art history.
Clark University graduates include Wynne Catherine Plagge, of Waterbury, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Women’s and Gender Studies; and Andrew Richard Scire, of Waterbury Center, Master of Science in Environmental Science and Policy.
Clayton Young, of Barre, Marketing major, earned an undergraduate degree from Cedarville University and was named to the spring 2022 dean’s honor list.
Jandra Oliver, of Danville, earned a Certificate in Post Graduate-PMH Nursing from Washburn University.
Academic honorsCastleton University spring 2022
President’s list — Caira Adams, Makayla Boisvert, Baylee Lawrence, all of Barre; Jeremy Maxfield, of Cabot; Mehgan Koniuto. Morgan Koniuto, both of Hyde Park; Carly Wilcox, Lucas Williams, both of Moretown; Jarret Rock, of Newbury.
Dean’s list — Megan Brier, Spencer Como, Kailey Craig, Thomas Fabbioli, all of Barre; Katelin Flanders, of Brookfield; Owen Senesac, of Cambridge; Nicholas Stowell, of East Burke; Morgan Busby, of East Thetford; Lauren Townsend, of Fairlee; Olivia Houghton, of Groton; Sydney Aubuchon, of Hardwick; William Mlcuch, of Jeffersonville; Grace Nelson, of Morrisville; Lindsey Carbee, of Newbury; Kalea Divelbliss, of Northfield; Emma Gillette, of Randolph Center; Haley Elliott, Jasmine Esposito, both of St. Johnsbury; Jillian Smith, of South Ryegate; Ariana Hausmann, of Topsham; Jacob Weber, of Waitsfield; Amelia Nordle, of Waterbury.
Dean College has named Samuel Grandfield, of Waterbury, to the president’s list, and Lauren Chamberlain, of Lyndonville, to the dean’s list, for spring 2022.
Curry College congratulates Nichole Pappas, of Randolph, and Asa MacDonald, of Warren, named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
Jacob Cady, of St. Johnsbury, and Martin McMahon, of Worcester, were named to the Assumption University spring 2022 dean’s list.
Hannah Giesing, of Vershire, Health Sciences major, makes the spring 2022 dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Hofstra University congratulates Eric Willard, of Barre, and Keara Hallam, of Fayston, named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
Krista Sawyer, of Hardwick, received graduate program honors in interdisciplinary studies at Frostburg State University.
AROUND TOWN
July 4 funding
WORCESTER — The Worcester 4th of July Committee organized a GoFundMe to fundraise for a celebration on Ladd Field. Visit bit.ly/WorcesterJuly4 to donate.
Renaissance Faire
STOWE — The sixth annual Vermont Renaissance Faire returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 25 and 26 at the Events Field, 80 Weeks Hill Road, Stowe. Singers, musicians and dancers, medieval encampments, fight demos, equestrian games, a joust, a period archery tournament, artisans and craft vendors are featured in the family-friendly event. Costumes are welcome but not required. Tickets are available at the door or visit www.vtgatherings.com to purchase online.
Grant received
BARRE — Green Mountain United Way receives $10,000 grant from Vermont Women’s Fund to directly support local Vermont working families. The grant will help the Working Bridges program throughout central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom. Working Bridges resource coordinators meet with local employees at their place of work and help them navigate different life stressors, in particular, financial issues that come up as a result of increasing food, gas and heating costs.
AROUND STATE
Farmer support
The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Farm Viability Program is seeking Vermont farmers who want to explore business needs, improve basic business management skills and share ideas as part of a monthly discussion group.
The Farmer Peer-to-Peer Discussion Cohort 2022 is a free, 12-month program for qualifying farms with a value-added product or retail component. The group will meet once a month for a three- to four-hour session that will include a tour of a member’s farm or agribusiness and discussion on relevant business topics. Participants will have the option of attending the discussion via Zoom.
The kick-off meeting and first tour is June 23 at a farm and co-packing facility in Randolph. Lunch will be provided. Farmers should email betsy.miller@uvm.edu or call (800) 287-1552, ext. 252, by June 20 for more information.
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is providing $3.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to help manufactured housing communities address water infrastructure and three-acre stormwater issues. This funding (bit.ly/3BXr9Lw) will ensure residents in these communities have access to safe drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems. Interested parties are invited to attend a question-and-answer session on Microsoft Teams | (bit.ly/MHCsession) or Call In/Audio Only at (802) 828-7667, Phone Conference ID: 899640957#, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Camping weekend
GROTON — Registration is now open for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend Sept. 9-11 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. This camping weekend features expert-led workshops; swimming, boating and other recreation; nightly entertainment and campfires. The cost is $175 per family (up to eight individuals) and covers the campsite, choice of three workshops per camper, the Friday night ice cream social and evening activities. Visit go.uvm.edu/outdoor-family to register through Aug. 19.
Spotted lanternfly
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. VAAFM recently received reports that nursery stock from spotted lanternfly (SLF)-infested areas may have been imported into states neighboring Vermont through the nursery trade. Any Vermonter who has recently purchased trees or shrubs or had them planted on their property, particularly maple or crabapple trees, is being asked to inspect the trunk and branches to ensure there are no SLF egg masses or any hitchhiking nymphs. Visit vtinvasives.org/reporting-spotted-lanternfly to report any finds to Vermont Invasives.
Caterpillar outbreak
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, have received numerous inquiries from concerned citizens regarding large numbers of spongy moth caterpillars, Lymantria dispar dispar, (also known as LDD, formerly gypsy moth). While the spongy moth can emerge anywhere in the state, unusually high populations observed last year and again this spring are localized in western areas of Vermont.
Although primarily a forest pest, both agencies have received reports from Vermonters who have experienced skin irritation likely from spongy moth caterpillars, which have hairs on them that may cause reactions in some individuals.
Management options for landowners include waiting for the outbreak to pass, installing barrier bands such as burlap around the trunk of the tree to capture caterpillars as they crawl up the tree, and chemical treatments. Since caterpillars will soon be entering the cocoons stage and will stop feeding, applying pesticides at this time is not recommended.
Although consecutive years of defoliation may stress and weaken a tree, most trees will survive and produce a second flush of leaves after the spongy moth caterpillars have stopped feeding, in late June-early July. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/spongy-moth for more information.
