AROUND THE STATE
Virtual Ice Fishing Festival
RUTLAND — With the 2021 winter ice fishing season underway, and Free Fishing Day coming up Saturday, Jan. 30, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced they have created an online Virtual Ice Fishing Festival to help new anglers learn about ice fishing equipment, gear and techniques.
According to department fisheries biologist Shawn Good, what would have been the eighth-annual festival this year had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and state guidelines.
To access the department’s new Virtual Ice Fishing Festival online, visit: bit.ly/vtfw0129. Once viewers enter the Virtual Ice Fishing Festival, they will have a 360-degree view of Lake Rescue in Plymouth, and nine learning stations to choose from. They will be able to move from station to station, watching each video at their own pace, and learn the various facets of ice fishing.
BIRTHS
A girl, Emma Jean Monahan, was born Jan. 13, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Kaley Grenier and Mackenzie Monahan of Graniteville.
A boy, Leon Royal Hogan, was born Jan. 26, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, to Stephen and Alisson (Mulligan) Hogan of Cabot.
COLLEGE NEWS
Ashley Creighton of Johnson earned a Master of Education from Concordia University, Nebraska.
University of South Carolina Beaufort announced Darian Dubie of Morrisville was named to the fall 2020 president's list.
Ashlyn Hogan of Plainfield, Exercise Science major, was named to the College of Charleston fall 2020 president's list.
Caitlyn Wilkin of Barre, Economics major, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Connecticut College
Chloe Riven of Waitsfield received fall 2020 dean's list honors at Fairfield University.
Kate McKay of Calais was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Eric Willard of Barre and Keara Hallam of Fayston were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Hofstra University.
Marina Sprague of Chelsea and Alexander Tynan of Waitsfield were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Roger Williams University.
Clayton Young of Barre was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Cedarville University.
The University of New Hampshire fall 2020 dean's list includes:
Highest Honors — Baylee Boucher, Camden Child, both of Barre; Julia Stergas of Cambridge; Michelle Keon of East Burke; Cameron Brown of Montpelier; Lily Clark of Moretown.
High Honors — Aubrey Benoit of Barre; Morgan Beck of Groton; Evan Bollman of Lyndonville, Brianna Gingue, Charlotte Mosedale, all of Lyndonville; Jesse Krueger of Morrisville' Ethan Huntley of Topsham.
Honors — Alexandra Scribner of Marshfield; Haley Ott of West Burke.
Willa Lane of East Montpelier and Haley Spencer of Stowe were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Delaware.
Gregory Varney of Bradford, Brendan Magill of Montpelier, Lilian MacVeagh of Thetford were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Hamilton College.
Lauren Chamberlain of Lyndonville and Samuel Grandfield of Waterbury earned a place on the fall 2020 dean's list at Dean College.
Abigail Detrick of Northfield and Kassidy Abair of Waterbury Center were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Lasell University.
The fall 2020 dean's list at Roger Williams University includes Lucy Boyden of Cambridge; Isabel Clancy of Hyde Park; Lily Loomis of Jeffersonvlle; Tyler Cain and Hannah Leslie, both of Montpelier.
Springfield College has named Brenda Hall from Hardwick to the fall 2020 dean's list.
Rachael Savoie of Lyndon Center, Geology major, was awarded a Kilmer Undergraduate Research Apprenticeship at SUNY Potsdam.
Northern Vermont University announced it was awarded a Grand Gold Award in the CASE District I Excellence Awards in the Special Event Pivot category for its reimagination of the NVU May 2020 Commencement into a virtual celebration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.