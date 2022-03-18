BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Hazel Grace Bonneau, was born March 3, 2022, to Ryan and Ashley (Millett) Bonneau, of Barre.
A son, Warren John Kline, was born March 4, 2022, to Shavon and Andrew Kline, of Barre.
A daughter, Haisley Evelyn Lee, was born March 6, 2022, to Crystal Downey and Joshua Lee, of Waterbury.
Copley HospitalA son, Elliot Ansel Paradee, was born March 10, 2022, to Andrew and Anne (Williams) Paradee, of Stowe.
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Finley Hawika Mayo, was born March 7, 2022, to Jennifer and Jeffrey Mayo, of Hartland.
A daughter, Elsie Conard Vandal, was born March 7, 2022, to Nathaniel and Lindsay (Johnson) Vandal, of Waitsfield.
YOUTH NEWS
School honorsBen Plottner, of South Strafford, was named to the 2021-22 semester 1 headmaster’s list at the Worcester Academy prep school.
Essay winners
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced the winners of his 12th annual State of the Union Essay Contest, which gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to take on a major issue facing the country and propose what they would do to solve it.
Sasha Lann, from Brattleboro Union High School, won first-place with an essay on voting rights. Eva Frazier, from Champlain Valley Union High School, the second-place winner, wrote on reproductive rights. Samuel Leggett, the third-place winner from Woodstock Union High School, wrote about hunger and the need to continue a universal school meals program.
Finalists, in alphabetical order, are Jackson Bennett, Vergennes Union High School; Penelope Derosset, Burlington High School; Jocelyn Dunn, Essex High School; Samantha Haselman, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax; Anna Pringle, Essex High School; Isabelle Tupper, Brattleboro Union High School; and Luna Wood, Champlain Valley Union High School.
4-H winnersRANDOLPH CENTER — The 2022 Central and Southeast Region 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl was held March 13 at the Red Schoolhouse on the Vermont Technical College campus. Participants hailed from five 4-H Clubs: Clever Clovers, Tunbridge; Hartland Cattle Club, Hartland; Middle Branch 4-H Club, Randolph Center; New Haven Dairy 4-H Club, New Haven; and Rambling Rivers, Newbury. The results were as follows:
Seniors (ages 14-18): Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (first); Zach Johnson, Tunbridge (second); Delia Morgan, Newbury (third); Kate Wehmeyer, Hartland (fourth); Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Reading (fifth); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (sixth); Dylan Slack, Bethel (seventh).
Juniors (ages 11-13): Wyatt Chambers (first) and Sylvia Johnson (second), both from Tunbridge; Leah Rogers, Randolph Center (third); Bee Wilbur, Hartland (fourth).
Rookies (ages 11-18 and first time participant): Elise Sanders, West Topsham (first); Logan Meacham, Hartland (second).
Beginners (ages 8-10): Sophie Fors, Bethel (first); Thomas Williams, Randolph Center (second); Tyler Meacham, Hartland (third).
COLLEGE NEWS
Resource centerJOHNSON — A new academic and mental health resource space for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) students on the Northern Vermont University Johnson Campus will be named in honor of NVU-Johnson student Mamadou N’Diaye who passed away in July 2020. From Prince George, Maryland, he was 19 years old, a sophomore pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree in Media Arts on the Johnson campus. He played basketball for the Badgers. The Mamadou N’Diaye Resource Center is created by the Coalition of Minority Students at NVU-Johnson.
AROUND TOWN
Fundraiser successBARRE — The 34th annual Chez Henri Cup Timed Racing & Raffle Fundraiser held Saturday, March 5, at Sugarbush Resort in Warren, raised over $13,000 to support programs and services at CVHHH. For race results and raffle winners, visit CVHHH’s website. CVHHH acknowledges the following businesses and individuals for keeping the Chez Henri Cup going into its third decade. Event sponsors, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Chez Henri Restaurant, Sugarbush Resort; Gold sponsors, Alpino Vino, Clear Water Filtration, Concept 2, Andy Emerson LLC, Kingsbury Construction, Mountainside Ski Service, West Hill House B&B; Silver sponsors, Mad River Property Management, Ed and Sandy Rousse, Charles Scribner, SlopeStyle Ski & Ride, Sugar Fish, The Vermont Wine Merchants Co.; Bronze sponsors, Jamieson Insurance, John and Nancy Mercer.
Salvation Farms visitMORRISVILLE — On Monday, March 7, Salvation Farms welcomed Vermont’s Lt. Gov. Molly Gray for a day of hands-on participation in the local food system. Salvation Farms is an agricultural surplus management organization.
Gray first toured the storage and wash-pack operations at Salvation Farms’ partner Pete’s Greens farm in Craftsbury and assisted in a glean of culled storage crops. From there, she visited Salvation Farms’ barn in Morrisville, a space owned and renovated by the United Way of Lamoille County provided to Salvation Farms for five years rent-free. Here, she met with organizations’ leaders and helped unload the crops collected that morning into the barn’s cooler. Finally, Gray traveled to the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson to process surplus potatoes into a cubed, frozen product. All crops collected from Pete’s Greens and processed at the Vermont Studio Center will be distributed to community-based food programs.
Lawson’s donatesBARRE — Lawson’s Finest Liquids Sunshine Fund, of Waitsfield, has selected Central Vermont Adult Basic Education as one of their April 1–15 donation recipients to benefit students.
AROUND STATE
Cliffs closedRUTLAND — Peregrine falcons have already returned to their nesting cliffs and can be seen statewide. To protect nesting peregrine falcons on the Green Mountain National Forest, officials have once again closed access at two prominent cliff sites on the Rochester and Middlebury ranger districts. As of March 15, the closure of the Rattlesnake Cliff Area (Salisbury) and the Mount Horrid/Great Cliff Area (Rochester) will last until Aug. 1.
Even though peregrines are now considered a recovered species in Vermont, it is critical to minimize human disturbance to nesting sites so that the species’ recovery continues. Across Vermont, 2021 was a successful year as 40 nesting pairs produced 68 young that fledged from their cliff nests.
PoemTown RandolphRANDOLPH — PoemTown Randolph will begin its ninth annual National Poetry Month celebration on April 1. Posters of selected poems by Vermont poets will be on display in local businesses, organizations, and along the river walk through the forest from the Valley Bowl parking lot to the Third Branch of the White River.
Other in-person poetry events in town include April 7, readings by farmer poets, Taylor Katz, of Free Verse Farm in Chelsea, and Jim Schley, of Strafford, at Silloway Sugarhouse followed by Silloway creemees; April 13, readings by poets Pamela Ahlen, Anne Bower and Danny Dover, at White River Craft Center; April 18, poetry open mic at Chandler Center for the Arts; and April 28, Aaron Marcus and Sam Sanders will present spoken word with piano. Visit www.poemtown.org for more information,
Instructors neededCASTLETON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become Let’s Go Fishing program instructors. Instructors will organize and teach clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages.
The department will host one-day training workshops for new instructors from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 9 in Castleton and April 23 in Montpelier. Training workshops teach a basic fishing clinic, as well as regulations and ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management and habitat conservation. The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor. There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Participants are advised to bring their own lunch. Pre-registration is required online at vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
Antiques RoadshowSHELBURNE — Antiques Roadshow will visit Shelburne Museum for an all-day appraisal event Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as part of the series’ 27th production tour. Guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts. For more information, call toll-free (888) 762-3749.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
