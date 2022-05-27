BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Atlee James Gallant, was born May 18, 2022, to Travis and Hannah (Freda) Gallant, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Hannah Mae Severcool, was born May 18, 2022, to Clayton and Heather (McLean) Severcool, of Hardwick.
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Wyatt William Pond, was born May 10, 2022, to Emily Fortier and Henry Pond, of Bradford.
A son, Luca Alan Albandia, was born May 12, 2022, to Alan and Kelsey Albandia, of Randolph.
A son, Leo Carter Chouinard, was born May 15, 2022, to Tory and Christine (Carter) Chouinard, of Brookfield.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
University of New Hampshire graduates include Ethan Bushey, of Barnet; Camden Child, Joshua Morrill, both of Barre; Andrew Stimpson, of Lyndonville; Jesse Krueger, of Morrisville; Michelle Keon, of Newark; Jacqulyn Laraway, of Randolph; and Lisa Avery, of St. Johnsbury.
Martin McMahon, of Worcester, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Assumption University.
Tyler Chaffee and Megan MacIver, both of Barre, graduated from Stonehill College.
Academic honorsClarkson University spring 2022 academic honors named Elizabeth Jane Poirier, of Barre, biology major, as presidential scholar. Dean’s list includes Dani Gordon, of Bradford, communication major; Nicholas W. Degree, of Cambridge, engineering and management major; Ryder David Hoffman, of East Montpelier, aeronautical engineering major; Sam Joseph Demers, of Groton, business studies major; Isabelle L. Sullivan of Johnson, biology major; Juan Pablo Schumann Sola, of Plainfield, mechanical engineering major; Hugh North, of Stowe, mechanical engineering major; and Nathan Daniel Rice, of Stowe, civil engineering major.
Jenna Bellavance, of Barre, qualified for the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Ellen Otterman, of Barre, a Communication Arts major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list with distinction at Grove City College.
OtherHannah Giesing, of Vershire, a Health Sciences major at Eastern Connecticut State University, was inducted into the Phi Theta Delta honor society for health sciences and received a teaching assistant certificate of appreciation for the fall 2021 semester.
Todd LectureNORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies welcomes Major General Bryan Watson (USA, Retired, USMA 1982), as the 2022 Residency Conference keynote and Todd Lecture Series speaker at 7 p.m. June 22, in Mack Hall auditorium. The talk, “The Role of Trust in Leading Teams in Crisis,” is free, open to the public, and streamed live at tls.norwich.edu online.
Free coursesBURLINGTON — Vermont residents seeking to build new career skills can take up to two free courses at the University of Vermont beginning this summer. The university’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division will coordinate the courses, including non-credit certificate programs and courses that earn college credit. Course registrations open July 1, by visiting upskillvermont.org online.
AROUND TOWN
New exhibitionGLOVER — The Museum of Everyday Life new exhibition, “Coming Clean,” opening is 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, featuring live music and performances, snacks and beverages. Admission by donation. The exhibition will be on view through May 2023.
The Museum of Everyday Life is a self-service museum, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16) in Glover. For more information, visit www.museumofeverydaylife.org or call (802) 626-4409.
Brew-GrassWARREN — Sugarbush Resort’s Brew-Grass Festival returns this Saturday, June 4. Tickets are available at www.sugarbush.com and are limited to the first 450 purchasers.
Fourth of JulyCABOT — The annual Fourth of July Celebration returns Monday, July 4, featuring the parade beginning at 11 a.m. Other activities include rummage sale starting 8 a.m. at Cabot School Gym; book sale to benefit Cabot Public Library; bounce houses and games; local vendors; exhibits at Cabot Historical Society; and food vendors.
There is no need for parade participants to pre-register, but they are required to fill out the parade participation form. Rules and registration forms are available to download at www.cabotvermont.org or onsite the morning of the parade.
AROUND STATE
Hearing aid billThe coalition of Vermont organizations, Hear! Hear! Vermont, celebrates as bill H.266, requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids, passed the House and the Senate on April 29 and was signed by Gov. Phil Scott on May 11. The new law will go into effect by Jan. 1, 2024. Medicare, which is federally funded, will not be affected by H.266. The coalition includes the Community of Vermont Elders (COVE), AARP-VT, Vermont Chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA VT), and others.
Caregivers and depressionDepression is a serious and common challenge facing more than 16 million Americans who care for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing tips to help caregivers combat depression.
— Ask family members and friends for support. Many may be eager to help but not know how. Be specific and let people know what you need.
— Try relaxation exercises, such as meditation and yoga.
— Do physical activities, mind and body are interconnected.
— Take time for yourself. Even something simple like going for a walk can be relaxing.
— Look into respite care, so you have time for things you need to do and want to do. Respite care can be provided at home, in a health care facility, or at an adult day center. To find respite care services in your area, contact AFA’s Helpline at (866) 232-8484.
— Try journaling to express all your positive and negative thoughts. By writing about your feelings, you may also become more aware of the stress you feel.
— Join a caregiver support group. You will be with other people who understand exactly what you are going through and can share emotions and support, as well as practical advice and resources, in a safe and understanding environment. AFA currently offers free weekly telephone-based caregiver support groups.
— Get a good night’s sleep, speak to your doctor if you are struggling with sleep problems.
— Pay attention to nutrition. A diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and healthful fats, while low in processed foods, may help with depression symptoms.
VTF&W
Help turtlesDrivers should be alert, especially near ponds and wetlands, as Vermont’s turtles will be on the move this spring. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles.
Turtle-nesting activity peaks between late May and early June. Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, if the turtle has no colorful lines, spots or other markings, it is probably a snapping turtle, so people should stay alert to avoid being bitten. Snapping turtles’ necks are long. Instead of picking up the snapper, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or pulling it across the road on a car floor mat.
Avian fluHighly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly called avian flu, continues to spread among Vermont’s wild bird population since its initial detection in a pair of bald eagles on April 8. HPAI has now been detected in four bald eagles, one red-tailed hawk, three Canada geese, one wood duck and one turkey vulture, in Vermont. Infected birds have been found in all regions of the state.
The latest guidelines for identifying and reporting possible cases of HPAI can be found in the Wildlife Health Bulletin on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department web page. Those seeking information about avian influenza in domestic birds, including biosecurity guidelines and reporting, should contact the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets’ Animal Health Office at (802) 828-2421.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.