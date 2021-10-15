BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A daughter, Brynlee Reed Lyford, was born Oct. 3, 2021, to Lauren Ashley Clark and Aidan Lyford, of Williamstown.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Hazel Woods Taska, was born Oct. 6, 2021, to Benjamin and Sarah (Edes) Taska, of Woodbury.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Leo Gray Thibault, was born Sept. 22, 2021, to Becky and Carlie (Lessard) Thibault, of Barre.
A daughter, Adeline Keilee Bonoyer, was born Sept. 25, 2021, to Casey and Tracy (Peterka) Bonoyer, of Northfield.
A son, Vanlox Konig Lander, was born Sept. 29, 2021, to Amy Koenigbauer and Knayte Lander, of Montpelier.
A daughter, Abigail Jeanne Conaway, was born Oct. 4, 2021, to Jeremy and Erin (Judge) Conaway, of White River Junction.
COLLEGE NEWS
SC clothing drive
CRAFTSBURY — Sterling College, working with HELPSY, is planning a fundraising clothing drive to benefit the college's Reuse Room, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Donations of unwanted clothing and other textiles will be collected at Craftbury Common in Craftbury. Textiles will be recycled and diverted from becoming trash in local landfills.
HELPSY accepts clean, dry and bagged clothing and fashion accessories (stained, worn or torn is fine) including dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats, gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, totes, shoes, towels, bedding, costumes, curtains, placements, tablecloths, stuffed animals and throw rugs. They will not accept breakable houseware or glass, electronics, furniture, building material, scrap metal, appliances, mattresses, encyclopedia sets, phone books or magazines.
For more information, email Reuse-room@sterlingcollege.edu.
VSAC Webinar
"VSAC Shows You How" free webinar information about filling out the 2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be simulcast to Facebook from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Vermont Student Assistance Corp. outreach counselor Carrie Harlow will walk participants through completing a FAFSA, question by question. For more information, call (800) 642-3177.
NU Writers' Symposium
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University hosts the 27th Annual Military Writers’ Symposium Nov. 3 to 4. The symposium, “Global Conflict or Cooperation? Evolving Arctic Security,” is free and open to the public.
Presenters include:
— Lilian “Doc” Alessa is president’s professor at the University of Idaho and affiliate faculty with George Mason and Texas A&M universities. She serves as chief scientist for the U.S. Special Operations Command Joint Special Operations University.
— Sam Alexander is a board member at Gwich’in Council International. He grew up in Fort Yukon, Alaska, where his father was the traditional chief of the Gwichyaa Gwich’in tribe of Northern Alaska.
— James Kraska is chair and Charles H. Stockton Professor of International Maritime Law in the Stockton Center for International Law at the U.S. Naval War College and a visiting professor of law and John Harvey Gregory lecturer on World Organization at Harvard Law School.
— P. Whitney Lackenbauer is Canada Research Chair (Tier 1) in the Study of the Canadian North and a professor in the School for the Study of Canada at Trent University in Ontario, Canada. He is network lead of the North American and Arctic Defence and Security Network and served as honorary lieutenant colonel of 1st Canadian Ranger Patrol Group from 2014 to 2020.
Other highlights are 9:25 a.m. Nov. 4 in Mack Hall Auditorium, presentation by Colby Award recipient Mark Treanor, who grew up in Rutland, for his book “A Quiet Cadence,” (Naval Institute Press, 2020) the story of a young U.S. Marine in combat and dealing with its aftermath through the years; and 1 p.m. Nov. 4, the 2021 Richard S. Schultz ’60 Symposium Fellow, Larenz Simpkins, Class of ’23, of New London, Connecticut, will present on his research examining Russia and China’s conflicting interests in the Arctic and the effects of China’s claim as a “semi-Arctic” state on the power dynamics in the region.
AROUND TOWN
Learn to batik
MARSHFIELD — For people age 12 and older, learn how to batik from 1 to 4 p.m. on six Saturdays, Oct. 16 to Nov. 20, at Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St., Room 2, in Marshfield. Pre-registration required Oct. 15. Create batik art work utilizing hot wax resist and dyes. Class will be taught in an open art studio style by instructor Loraleh Harris and materials will be supplied.
Grant applications
MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Community Fund Board is accepting applications for 2022-23 Community Fund Grants. Completed applications must be received by the city manager's office no later than midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 30. Application forms and guidelines can be found on the city's website www.montpelier-vt.org/communityfundgrant online. For more information, call (802) 223-9502; or email msmith@montpelier-vt.org.
AROUND STATE
Pollinator gardening
To help gardeners and homeowners understand the role of pollinators in food production and provide strategies for creating pollinator habitat, a group of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener volunteers have developed "Gardening for Pollinators and Beneficial Insects." The e-book, available now for garden planning this winter, can be downloaded at go.uvm.edu/garden4pollinators for free.
Reporting stations
Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s Oct. 23 and 24 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 19 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during this weekend. Biological reporting stations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24.
R&L Archery, 70 Smith St., Barre;
Buck Stop Mini Mart, 7373 Main St., Bennington;
East Corinth General Store, 8392 Route 25, East Corinth;
West Enosburg Country Store, 2394 West Enosburg Road, Enosburg Falls;
Riteway Sports Inc., 241 Wolcott St., Hardwick;
Bob’s Quick Stop, 6196 Route 14, Irasburg;
Jericho General Store, 53 Route 15, Jericho;
Tyson Store, 1786 Route 100N, Ludlow;
Lead & Tackle, 31 Middle St., Lyndon;
The Old Fishing Hole, 81 Bridge St., Suite 3, Morrisville;
Rack N Reel, 5343 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven;
Buxton’s Country Store, 499 Main St., Orwell;
Keith’s Country Store, 4085 Route 7, Pittsford;
Cones Point General Store, 3816 Route 30S, Poultney;
Back Country Sports, 751A Sheldon Road, St. Albans;
Thetford Village Store, 3956 Route 113, Thetford;
West Barnet Quick Stop, 113 West Main St., West Barnet;
Windsor Fire Department, 29 Union St., Windsor.
Food scrap programs
Agri-Cycle (ACE) announces expanded food scrap hauling services and partnerships in Vermont. ACE currently provides food scrap recycling for a number of Vermont businesses, including 17 Hannaford stores, and is now available to provide services for other Vermont businesses, institutions and multi-family residential units. In addition, ACE’s Vermont operations include plans to manage the compost site located at the Greater Upper Valley Solid Waste District’s Organics Recycling Facility in North Hartland.
ACE operates throughout New England and works with digesters throughout the region, including the new digester at Goodrich Farm in Salisbury. ACE’s customers work with food banks and food pantries to redistribute as much usable food as possible before converting the remainder to renewable energy, animal bedding and fertilizer.
