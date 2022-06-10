BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Garrett Warren Whitcomb, was born June 2, 2022, to Kathryn Jones and Takoda Whitcomb, of Eden.
Copley HospitalA son, Jett Travis Gillespie, was born May 24, 2022, to Travis Gillespie and Alexis Spaulding, of Eden Mills.
A daughter, Hazel Kathryn Magoon, was born May 30, 2022, to Kaleb and Sarah (Hall) Magoon, of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Calvin Thomas Connolly, was born May 25, 2022, to Leanine Hope and Patrick Connolly, of Randolph Center.
A daughter, Isabella Grace Pizzale, was born May 22, 2022, to Nicholas and Nicole (Defreest) Pizzale, of Moretown.
COLLEGE NEWS
University of Vermont
graduates in May 2022:
Barre — Nolan Benoit, Bachelor of Arts in French; Emily Couture, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education-Social Science; Jake Couture, Bachelor of Science in Community Entrepreneurship; Josiah Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Landscape Horticulture; Kaylea Greenslit, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Brooke Houghton, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Will Jeffries, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Marie-Michele Joyal, Master of Social Work; Collin McFaun, Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiation Sciences; Jennifer Mckelvey, Master of Education in Special Education; Stella Otis, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Madelyn Pletzer, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Shirley Plucinski, Master of Public Health; Whitney Renaud, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Molecular Genetics; Mary Noel Riby-Williams, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences; Avery Romp, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology; Sarah Rouleau, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Hannah Schwartz, Master of Social Work; Jeffrey Steinman, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Bradford — Natalie Barton, Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Claire Cook, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Human Development & Family Studies; Jessica Daigle, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders; Zach Fogg, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Emily Plasse, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science.
Braintree — Nicholas Adams, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences.
Cabot — Natalie Mudgett-Fox, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Mazie O’Connor, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.
Calais — Seth Herz, Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
Cambridge — Ryan Parker, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Anthony Storti, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Andrew Sweet, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education-Social Science.
Chelsea — Mckenna Brinkman, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Emily Saunders, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Maegan Winters, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in English.
Corinth — Kai Hotelling-O’Connor, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.
Danville — Travis Grosse, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Hannah Parker, Bachelor of Science in Community & International Development; Morgan Vaillancourt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
East Barre — Lauryn Bedard, Bachelor of Arts in Zoology.
East Burke — Harper Favreau, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Nigel Waring, Bachelor of Science in Wildlife & Fisheries Biology.
East Hardwick — Letitia Hill, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Rebecca Whipple, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Walker Wright, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science.
East Montpelier — Elizabeth Belitsos, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Preschool; Rachael Ledwidge, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction; Stephen Looke, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Cole Meleady, Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies; Alexander Warner, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
East Thetford — Grace Clement, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Jackson Hall, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Jordan Mousley, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Fairlee — Caleb Hayes, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in English; Jacob Kamel, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.
Hardwick — Frederic Larsen, Bachelor of Science in Geology.
Hyde Park — Ashley Hill, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Celia Liberman, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics; Jonah Mathison-Regan, Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Wells, Doctor of Medicine.
Jeffersonville — Tess Cartwright, Bachelor of Science in Food Systems; Emily Doyle, Master of Education in Special Education; Tyler Machia, Master of Public Administration; Hannah Randall, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences.
Lyndonville — Krysta Gingue, Master of Public Administration and Certificate of Graduate Study in Community Resilience and Planning; Justin Joyal, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Lowell — Noah Backus, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Marshfield — Tessa Brimblecombe, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology; Eleni Karabes, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Middlesex — Jordan Macdougall, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Montpelier — Conor Barrett, Bachelor of Science in Forestry; Reed Browning, Bachelor of Science in Parks Recreation and Tourism; Kathleen Bryant, Master of Public Health; Mollie Dawson, Master of Education in Special Education; Lori Dolezal, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership & Policy Studies; Katrina Ellis-Ferrara, Master of Education in Special Education; Abby Erwin, Master of Public Health; Emily Forauer, Master of Science in Nutrition and Food Sciences; Josie Gingold, Bachelor of Science in Public Communication; Alexandria Hepp, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience; Ryer Leveille, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics Nutrition & Food Sciences; Evan Lewis, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre; Lara Merchant, Master of Education in Special Education; Miranda Mishaan, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Patrick Mullen, Doctor of Philosophy in Neuroscience; Meredith Naughton, Master of Science in Plant Biology; Machlan Pettersen, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Emily Sheftman, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Carly Webb, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Acadia Zabriskie, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training Education; Mary Zentara, Master of Education in Special Education.
Moretown — Cory Dalsimer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Hannah Pearsall, Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science; Kaegan Pearsall, Master of Education in Interdisciplinary.
Morrisville — Reem Bou-Nacklie, Master of Science in Nutrition and Food Sciences; Annie Fishell, Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies; Alex Grimes, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management; Matthew Kempe, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Gary Mercy, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Jackson Moffett, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Joseph Yando, Bachelor of Science in Data Science.
Newbury — Caleb Serra, Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science.
Northfield — Elizabeth Andrew, Bachelor of Science in Physics; Emma Arguin, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education – K-6; David Demasi, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Caleb Lafaille, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Plainfield — Gabriella Basa, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Alysabeth Lynch, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
Peacham — Rachel Fickes, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in Classical Civilization.
Randolph — Ethan Cobb, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Niklas Cobb, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Ama Conde, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences; Collin Fordham, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Joshua Huffman, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre; Cobalt Tolbert, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.
Randolph Center — Kathryn Jones, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Grace Pease, Bachelor of Social Work.
South Duxbury — Laura Slade, Bachelor of Arts in Religion.
St. Johnsbury — Keisha Bedor, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences; Annabelle Cunningham, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Andrew Hegarty, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Kathryn Henderson, Master of Public Health; Thomas Wiemold, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Stowe — Colton Cunningham, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education – K-6; William Dixon III, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Aidan Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Eric Kloeti, Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies; Sophie Loughran, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences; Wil Repka, Master of Accounting; Helen Schafer, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences; Sarah Stafford, Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Mary Taussig, Master of Science in Counseling; Rosalie Wasser, Bachelor of Arts in English.
Strafford — Alexander Binzen, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies; Julio Lopez Linehan, Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Clifford Ransom, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Thetford — Daniel Wells, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Thetford Center — Grace Shelton, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing.
Topsham — Analise Hausmann Antonelli, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology; Natalie Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science.
Tunbridge — Hillary Dechert, Master of Business Administration.
Waitsfield — Mara Dan-Weber, Master of Arts in Teaching in Curriculum & Instruction; Alexandra Jackson, Bachelor of Arts in English; Isabel Jamieson, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Toby Lanser, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology; Ellie Rochford, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Grace Simmons, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
Warren — Rose Kaufmann, Bachelor of Science in Public Communication; Tyler Skroski, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Robert Vietze, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Waterbury — Alyssa Cassanelli, Master of Science in Medical Science; Emma Downie, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Kaitlyn Schels, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Matthew Skelly, Bachelor of Arts in Music; Taylor Stewart, Doctor of Philosophy in Biology; Elizabeth Wallace, Master of Business Administration; Sarah Wason, Master of Business Administration.
Waterbury Center — Maxwell Duquette, Master of Social Work; Dore Guptil, Doctor of Medicine; Phoebe Sweet, Bachelor of Science in Public Communication; Eriks Ziedins, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Waterville — Josje Bonnet, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art; Mitchell Niles, Bachelor of Arts in History.
Websterville — Jordan Fecher, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science.
Wells River — Zhijun Zhong, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
West Burke — Nicole Lapointe, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership & Policy Studies.
Williamstown — Austin Burrell, Bachelor of Science in Public Communication; Taylor Clark, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Emily Coletti, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Lauren Covey, Master of Social Work; Kaitlyn Surwilo, Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing.
Wolcott — Allyson Bain, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Sciences.
Woodbury — Joshua Sassi, Master of Science in Medical Laboratory Science.
Worcester — Lydia Bohn, Master of Science in Counseling; Julia Shedd, Master of Education in Interdisciplinary; Samuel Thompson, Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies.
Community College of Vermont
spring 2022 graduates with associate degrees:
Barre — Patricia M. Bisson, Michael B. Deering II, Patrick DuBois, Kellyn Elyse Edraney, Margaret Fansher Fox, Kyllashandra N. Kaneakua, Kristiana Lee Kennison, Kate E. Lagerstedt, Robert Lawrence Loveall, Max Josef Mayr, Katherine Anne O’Day, Makena Katherine Plant, Cody Rosa, Amelia Salata-Hartman, Ryan Edward Shirlock, Megan Erica Trombly, Christopher Payton West.
East Barre — Abigail Grace Stacy.
East Calais — Laura Dailey.
Graniteville — Melyssa Ardelle Danilowicz, Emilie Nicole Gambler, Gage Kilmer.
Marshfield — Tiffany Faith Caldwell, Andrew M. Talbert.
Montpelier — Nicole Dawson, Encendre Claire Eng-Lambert, Tailynne Ferwalt, Lili Mara Pringles.
Moretown — Kevin Carl Nelson.
Plainfield — Melissa Jean Austin, Elizabeth Jane Perreault.
South Barre — Brittany Marie Matott, Demitri X. Otis.
Waitsfield — Richard Michael Scott.
Waterbury — Rebecca Busichio, Julia J. Farr, Kendi Alexandra Hough, Nancy Salazar, Aimee Jean Smith, Tracy Ann Wells.
Waterbury Center — Elizabeth M. O’Connell.
Out of state collegeNoah Williams, of Moretown, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Charleston.
