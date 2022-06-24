BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA son, Theodore Richard Gorham, born June 9, 2022, to Patrick and Amanda (Kershaw) Gorham, of Hardwick.
A son, Kylo James Peets, born June 12, 2022, to Brandi Dybala and Jonathan Peets, of Stowe.
A daughter, Mipha Trafalgar Evans, born June 13, 2022, to Damien and Bailey (Verner) Evans, of Morrisville.
A son, Oliver Bradley Pastina, born June 15, 2022, to Harlee Peavey and Nicholas Pastina, of Johnson.
A daughter, Molly Mae Pinard, born June 15, 2022, to Michael and Sandra (Sartelle) Pinard, of Albany.
YOUTH NEWS
Kindergarten prepBARRE — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is offering a girl-centered kindergarten readiness series, Make New Friends, to any girl entering kindergarten this fall in Barre and the surrounding area, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2, at Barre Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Church and Main streets, Barre. No membership required. Visit bit.ly/0623GirlScouts for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesCastleton University congratulates Class of 2022 graduates, including
Barnet — Niamh Johnston-McWilliams, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Barre — Spencer Como, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife & Forest Conservation; MacKenzie Kuban, Bachelor of Social Work, Sociology; Baylee Lawrence, Bachelor of Arts, Multidisciplinary Studies; Ryan Palmisano, Bachelor of Science, Exercise & Sport Science.
East Burke — Nicholas Stowell, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
East Hardwick — Madelyn Emers, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
East Montpelier — Maxwell Olmsted, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management.
Fairlee — Lauren Townsend, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Hardwick — Alexandria Ferland, Master of Athletic Training.
Moretown — Abigail Reagan, Master of Athletic Training; Carly Wilcox, Bachelor of Arts, Multidiscipinary Studies.
Randolph Center — Victoria Palmer, Bachelor of Science, Health Science.
South Ryegate — Jillian Smith Bachelor of Social Work, Sociology.
Saint Anselm College graduates include Anna Richardson, of Berlin, Bachelor of Science, nursing; and Winter Gascoyne, of Montpelier, Bachelor of Science, nursing.
Congratulations to Bodie Avery, of Fairlee, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance, from Bryant University.
Clarkson University graduates include Logan E. Kennedy, of Barre, bachelor of science with distinction in aeronautical engineering; Nicholas Wayne Degree, of Cambridge, bachelor of science in engineering and management; Madison Kunigunda Costello, of Danville, bachelor of science in psychology, history minor, interdisciplinary social science; Christopher Thomas Pendris, of Jeffersonvlle, master of business administration and a certificate in global supply chain management; Kyle Marie Hekeler, of Waterbury, bachelor of science with distinction in civil engineering, architectural & facilities engineering minor.
Academic honors spring 2022Community College of Vermont
President’s list — Cami Mason, of Barre; Jackie Taylor, Hannah Williams, both of East Calais; Dylan Bragg, Talyn Brown-Wolf, Encendre Eng-Lambert, Tailynne Ferwalt, all of Montpelier; Anthony Palmerio, of Moretown; Shannon Collar, Zoe Lemon, both of Waterbury.
Dean’s list — Sophia Morgan, of Cabot; Isayah Clark, Davor Vukoja, both of East Montpelier; Matthew Parrott, of Graniteville; Nicole Gouge, of Marshfield; Nicole Dunn, Mackensie Pierce, Hannah Titrud, all of Montpelier; Grae Haldeman, of Moretown; Caelan Robbins, of Northfield; Pasha Aksoy, of Waterbury; Cheyenne Hathaway, of Websterville; Avery Fournier, of Worcester.
Student honors list — Alyx Beaulieu, Denise Blankenship, Ashley Fraser, Suzanne Jacobs, Venus Russell, Emily Tansley, Kalie Wolf, all of Barre; Tammy Bronson, Shania Campbell, both of Berlin; Cassandra Brigham, of Calais; Sierra Premont, of East Montpelier; Rebecca Fleury, of Graniteville; Barry Bolio, Madison Roberge, both of Middlesex; Roxanne Garland, Annabelle Gascoyne, Amy LaFrance, Cynthia Smith, Bridget Wheeler, all of Montpelier; Audrey Isom, of Plainfield; Anja Bisson, of South Duxbury; Anda Gulley, Abigail Young, both of Waitsfield; Victoria Batista, Seth Brown, Brittney Martin, all of Waterbury; Eric Livingstone, of Waterbury Center; Kyle Fassett, of Websterville; Marilla Hewitt, of Woodbury; Bradley Battin, of Worcester.
Norwich University
President’s list — Tzevi Schwartz, of Middlesex; Katie Gibson-Davis, Katherine Norwood, both of Montpelier; Jaye Fuller, of Waterbury Center.
Dean’s list — Elyse Gluck, Ella Pembroke, both of Middlesex; Samir Drljacic, Katelyn Hersey, Kasi McCann, Sonya Sagan-Dworsky, Kaitlin Simmeth, Peyton Smith, all of Montpelier; Mercedes Bishop, Robert Sylvia, Kennedy Wimble, all of Waterbury; Laurel Davey, Dahrian Sheltra, both of Waterbury Center.
Plymouth State University
President’s list — Luke Bogie, of Barnet; Rowan Williams, of Barre; Ava Pavlik, of East Burke; Finnbahr Malcolm, of Elmore; Jack Steen, of Lyndonville; Kaci Cochran, of McIndoe Falls; Devonte Gilmore, of South Ryegate; Rachel Smith, of Stowe; Emily Brown, of Thetford Center; Cameron Brock, of Tunbridge; Zachary Anti, Brooke DeCarolis, both of Waterford; Shelby Goodell-Spooner, of West Topsham; Gabriel Fairbank, of Worcester.
Dean’s list — Anna DeAlmeida, of East Barre; Katherine Vaughan, of East Thetford; Jordan Smith, of Strafford; Izabelle Marceau, of West Burke.
Grace Dolan, of Stowe, was named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross.
Emma Poirier, of Barre, and Leo Cioffi, of Calais, were named to the dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
Willa Lane, of East Montpelier, and Haley Spencer, of Stowe, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Mika Walker, of Montpelier, general psychology major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Abby Scharges, of Waitsfield, was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary.
Emma Kinerson, of Corinth, Biology major, was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Other
Cole Reagan, son of Dale and Rae Reagan of Moretown, VT and grandson of Roxy Quero of Montpelier, VT received his Master’s of Science Degree in Water Resources on May 7, 2022 from the University of Minnesota. He is employed by SWCA as an Environmental Consultant based in Arizona.
Cole’s girlfriend, Roshay Coombs, native of Jamaica, received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology on May 14, 2022. Roshay is employed as an Insurance Claims Adjuster.
The couple reside in Edina, Minnesota.
Abigail Benoit, of Barre, Mechanical Engineering major at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was part of a student team that recently completed a research project titled Improving the Tree Census Method in Cuenca IQP.
AROUND TOWN
Fourth of JulyCABOT — The festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the annual rummage sale in the Cabot School Gym, followed by the Cabot Fourth of July Parade at 11 am. Other activities before and after the parade until 2 p.m. will be in the village on Vt. Route 215. For more information, visit the FB event page at “Cabot, VT July 4th Celebration” or call (802) 279-4309 or email info@cabotvermont.org.
Hole-in-oneBARRE — Robbie Crouch scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, 135 yards with a 9-iron, at Barre Country Club, witnessed by Norm Burrington, Tom Burrington and Geoff Bourneuf.
Gifford fundraiserRANDOLPH — Gifford’s largest fundraiser, The Last Mile Event benefiting end-of-life care patients and their families, will be held over two weekends: Saturday, Aug. 13, features a bicycle ride; Friday, Aug. 19, is a 5K and 1- or 2-mile walk; and the 80-mile motorcycle ride takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20. Proceeds assist families whose loved ones are in life’s last mile, with meals, travel accommodations, coordinating special events, transportation to appointments, in-home care, funeral expenses or just one final wish being fulfilled.
Check-in for the bicycle ride is 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at Randolph Rec. Field, $25 per person. The walks and 5K check-in starts at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Gifford Park in Randolph, $25 per person. Registration for the Aug. 20 motorcycle ride and barbecue begins at 8:30 a.m. at Gifford Park, with an entrance fee of $50 per driver and $75 per driver and passenger. Participation in the ride, run or walk can be made virtually anytime before Aug. 20.
For more information, visit lastmileride.com online. Look for updates on Facebook @lastmileride and Instagram @lastmileride_vt.
AROUND STATE
Cultivating peaceCultivating Peace Vermont will sponsor a virtual meditation circle in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh from 10 a.m. to noon, June 26, via Zoom. The session will include both silent and guided sitting meditation, walking meditation, a reading and a discussion from the book “Fear” by Thich Nhat Hanh. For a recitation of the Five Mindfulness Trainings, join online by 9:45 a.m. For more information, visit Cultivating Peace Vermont website or email marymullaney53@gmail.com.
Backyard burningWith spring and summer cleaning underway, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to encourage Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created.
— Allow green materials to dry prior to burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before beginning the burn.
— Postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke (see Using Air Quality Forecasts webpage bit.ly/AirQualityForecasts).
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Obtain a local burn permit from the town fire warden (see the Fire Warden Directory bit.ly/WardenDirectory to find their contact information).
Swimming hole safetyAs temperatures start to climb, more people are visiting Vermont’s lakes, rivers and swimming holes. State health officials are reminding everyone that, when in and around these natural waters — especially swimming holes, it is important to take precautions, check the weather and be aware of the conditions. The Health Department offers these recommendations:
— Avoid drop-offs and hidden underwater obstacles in natural water sites.
— Do not dive into water. Always enter water feet-first.
— Consider recent weather conditions. Heavy rainfalls can create potentially dangerous conditions in swim holes, streams, rivers and waterfalls. High water conditions and strong undercurrents can linger several days after a storm, so swimmers need to assess the water depth and flow.
— Never swim alone. Swimming alone is never a good idea, especially not in natural water bodies like swim holes.
— Be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions. Check the weather forecast and watch for signs of change such as sudden storm clouds and high winds.
Visit healthvermont.gov/watersafety for more information.
Permit toolMONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ Permit Navigator tool is a free service that offers guidance to Vermonters on what state environmental permits may be needed for their projects. Vermonters can use the Permit Navigator (bit.ly/PermitNavigator) to make informed decisions about their project, including the cost of permitting and length of time required to follow state environmental regulations.
This summer, Community Assistance Specialists will also host online office hours for anyone to receive a Permit Navigator demonstration and ask any questions. Office hours are held every other week at 1 p.m. Wednesdays until July 20. Visit bit.ly/NavigatorTraining and bit.ly/AssistanceSpecialist for more information.
VTF&W
Turkey brood surveyThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys starting July 1. If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults you observed.
New hunting laws The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says three new hunting or trapping related laws passed by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session are going into effect — Hunting coyotes with dogs, and training dogs to hunt coyotes, will be temporarily banned in Vermont starting July 1; the retrieval and use of game and furbearing animals by hunters and trappers are now required with some exceptions; and the Fish and Wildlife Department is beginning a process with the Fish and Wildlife Board and Legislature to identify and implement new best management practices for trapping in the state.
Per S.281, hunters will only be able to pursue and take a coyote with dogs if they are on their own property and acting in defense of a person or property, or if they have signed permission from a landowner who has a legitimate defense of persons or property concern. This moratorium on pursuing coyotes with dogs will last from July 1, until the board is able to put rules in place requiring permits.
Per H.411, the requirement for retrieval and use of certain wild animals when legally taken is now in effect. The covered wild animal must be processed as food, fur, hide or feathers, or used for taxidermy. This does not apply to a coyote that has been legally shot. A coyote or its parts, or parts of any of the other covered wild animals, may not be left along a public right-of-way or highway, on posted property without landowner permission, or where otherwise prohibited by law.
Per S.201, the department has begun a process to identify new best management practices that modernize trapping and improve the welfare of wildlife taken with the use of traps. Updated trapping regulations from this process are not expected until the 2023 hunting and trapping season at the earliest; no changes to trapping regulations are in effect for the 2022 season.
Links to the new laws are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
