AROUND TOWN
Chez Henri Cup
BARRE — On March 5, CVHHH hosted the 33rd annual Chez Henri Cup Sugarbush Timed Racing, Fundraiser, and Raffle. The event brought in over $12,000 in net proceeds. Thank you to sponsors: Event – Lawson’s Finest Liquids; Venue — Sugarbush, Chez Henri Bistrot; Gold — Community National Bank, Concept 2, Mountainside Ski Service, West Hill B&B; Silver — Jamieson Insurance, Mad River Property Management, Charles Scribner, Sugarfish, Vermont Wine Merchants; Bronze — Charles Buss, Calmont Beverage, Chessie Haynes, Mad River Taste Place, John and Nancy Mercer, Kristin Olson, Richard and Linda Olson, Ski North, Waitsfield Telecom, Mike Ware.
BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical Center
A girl, Annalise Jones Wallace, was born March 13, 2021, to Jasmine Jones and Ryan Wallace of Barre.
A boy, Connor Ryan Davison, was born March 14, 2021, to Gwendolyn and Jeremy Davison of Williamstown.
A boy, Alexavier Matthew Kew, was born March 14, 2021, to Kaylin Cheeseman and Matthew Kew of Barre.
A girl, Jacquelyn Kristine Gebo, was born March 16, 2021, to Ashley Collins and Cody Gebo of Barre.
Copley Hospital
A girl, Ember Lee Kribstock, was born Feb. 6, 2021, to Simon and Candace (Dague) Kribstock of Hyde Park.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Dawson Riviera Comstock, was born Feb. 24, 2021, to Kaitlyn Coates and Damien Comstock of Orange.
A girl, Ashlynn Erin Washburn, was born March 3, 2021, to Jeffrey and Faaron (Savage) Washburn of Bethel.
COLLEGE NEWS
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University: June Cook of Waitsfield, Master of Science, Management and Leadership; Seth Kunkle of Waterbury, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; and Christopher Wood of Waterbury, Master of Arts Science Education (Secondary Physics).
Students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College include: Stella Drews-Sheldon of Stowe, Media Arts Production; Jonas Engle of Stowe, Media Arts Production; Morgan Gaffney of Thetford Center, Journalism; and Wyatt Cunningham of Waterbury, Interdisciplinary.
Hannah Ely of Barre was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Centre College.
Louis Down of East Ryegate, Business Administration, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Simpson University.
YOUTH NEWS
Herpetology course
BURLINGTON — Kids of all ages are invited to sign up for “Croak, Slither and Slide,” a six-week exploration of frogs, snakes, salamanders, turtles and other reptiles and amphibians. Offered by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, the free course sessions will be held via Zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on six consecutive Thursday afternoons, April 15, 22 and 29, and May 6, 13 and 20.
Visit go.uvm.edu/4h-herpetology for information. Registration is required. Closed captioning will be provided. To request an additional disability-related accommodation to participate, email liz.kenton@uvm.edu or call (802) 257-7967, ext. 308.
Weekly sessions will include do-at-home crafts. These include making homemade slime, fingerprint casts, a paper chameleon and an origami frog that hops. Also, participants will create an amphibian or reptile life cycle on paper or with clay and become a citizen scientist by searching for vernal pools, making a sound map and signing up to be a salamander crossing guard.
VTF&W NEWS
Remove fishing shanties
MONTPELIER — Ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly on lakes throughout the state because of recent warm weather, according to Col. Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden. People venturing out on the ice should use extreme caution and take all the recommended precautions.
Vermont state law requires that ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March — the 28th this year — whichever comes first. Batchelder urges anglers not to wait until the last minute. The fine for leaving your ice fishing shanty on the ice can be up to $1,000, and shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
Remove bird feeders
MONTPELIER — As warm spring weather melting snows will cause bears to come out of their winter dens in search of food, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends taking down bird feeders by April 1. Other sources of food that bears find appealing are pet food, barbecue grills, garbage, household trash containers, open dumpsters, campsites with accessible food and food wastes.
Instructors needed
CASTLETON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters. The department’s one-day training workshop for new instructors is Saturday, May 1 at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton.
There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Bring your lunch. The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required; visit vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.