BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Averie Elizabeth Hodge, was born July 16, 2021, to Tim and Linsey (Burst) Hodge, of East Thetford.
A daughter, Delvina Lily Gamelin, was born July 17, 2021, to Matt and Oliva (Badeau) Gamelin, of Williamstown.
A son, Noah Cole Lovely, was born July 18, 2021, to Charlotte Lovely, of Plainfield.
A son, Oliver Asa James Soncrant, was born July 19, 2021, to Jordan and Christina (Gilbert) Soncrant, of Royalton.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy ShowTUNBRIDGE — The Central and Southeast Region 4-H Dairy Show returned to the Tunbridge Fairgrounds. Seventeen 4-H’ers from Orange and Windsor counties were represented at the show sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H: Clever Clovers 4-H Club, Tunbridge; Hartland Cattle Club, Hartland; and Middle Branch 4-H Club, Randolph Center. Exhibitors were judged on their poise, presentation and handling of their animal; their animal was evaluated on its body condition and appearance.
Fitting and Showmanship
Overall Champion — Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge, was presented with the Dick Dodge Award for Fitting and Showing.
Senior (ages 14-18) Champion — Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge; Reserve Champion, Dylan Slack, Bethel.
Junior (ages 11-13) Champion — Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Hartland; Reserve Champion, Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge.
Beginner (ages 9-10) Champion — Austin Washburn, Bethel.
Novice (age 8-10) Champion — Charlotte Aiken, Tunbridge; Reserve Champion, Kaila Britton, Hartland.
Breed championships
Ayrshire — Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge, with his summer yearling heifer; Junior Reserve Champion, Leah Rogers, Randolph, with her winter yearling heifer.
Guernsey — Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Zachary Johnson, Tunbridge, with his winter calf; Junior Reserve Champion, Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, with her spring calf.
Holstein — Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Dylan Slack, Bethel, with his 4-year-old cow; Junior Champion, Dylan Slack, Bethel, with his fall calf; Junior Reserve Champion, Tyler Slack, Bethel, with his spring calf.
Jersey — Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Hartland, with her 3-year-old cow; Senior Reserve Champion, Delia Morgan, Woodstock, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion, Elizabeth Waterman, Topsham, with her spring yearling heifer; Junior Reserve Champion, Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Hartland, with her winter calf.
Supreme Champion of All Breeds — Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Hartland, with her 3-year-old cow. She also received the Vermont Jersey Breeders Association 4-H Grand Champion Jersey 2021 Award.
4-H Shooting SportsThe 36th annual 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree was held at the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury. The Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club, Lyndonville, and the Caledonia Sharp Shooters, St. Johnsbury, hosted the event. Six other participating clubs were Green Mountain 4-H, Springfield; High Hopes 4-H Club, Fairfax; Oxbow Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club, Pawlet; Mount Mansfield Pioneers, Jericho; Pownal Valley Sharpshooters, Pownal; Upper Valley Bullseyes 4-H Club, Bradford.
The top three individuals in each age division and discipline were awarded gold (first), silver (second) and bronze (third) medals with an honorable mention certificate for the fourth-place finisher. Winners, listed in order of placement from first to fourth, were:
Overall High Scorers
Senior (14-18) — Brady Roy, Springfield; Luke McReynolds, Danville; Colby Butler, Dorset. Honorable mention, Jayden Mead, Poultney.
Junior (11-13) — Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield; Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Nick McReynolds, Danville. Honorable mention, Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield.
Novice (8-10) — Jacob Mead, Poultney; Noah Buck, West Pawlet; Brooke Flewelling, Rutland. Honorable mention (tie), Scout Barney, Bennington, and Nicolas Nadal, Jericho.
Archery
Senior — Uma Chirkova, Newbury; Luke McReynolds, Danville; Andy McReynolds, Danville. Honorable mention, Jonathan Churchill, Groton.
Junior — Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Jackson Dwyer, Lyndonville; Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield. Honorable mention, Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield.
Novice — Chloe Johnson, Concord; Brooke Flewelling, Rutland; Baylie Smith, Concord. Honorable mention, Noah Buck, West Pawlet.
Hunting/Wildlife Skills
Senior — Luke McReynolds, Danville; Uma Chirkova, Newbury; Brady Roy, Springfield. Honorable mention, Gabriel St. Martin, Wells.
Junior — Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Henry Bradshaw, Jericho; Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield. Honorable mention, Nick McReynolds, Danville.
Novice — Wyatt DeLance, Castleton; Brooke Flewelling, Rutland; Margaret Williams, Newbury. Honorable mention, Brody Decker, Lake George, New York.
Pistol
Senior — Elijah Beinner-Desranleau, Burlington; Brady Roy, Springfield; Taylor Tetreault, Groton. Honorable mention, Hayley Michaud, East Hardwick.
Junior — Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield; Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield. Honorable mention, Abby McReynolds, Danville.
Novice — Jacob Mead, Poultney; Tony Perez, Arlington; Nicolas Nadal, Jericho. Honorable mention, Wyatt DeLance, Castleton.
Rifle
Senior — Brady Roy, Springfield; Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury; Colby Butler, Dorset. Honorable mention, Taylor Tetreault, Groton.
Junior — Henry Bradshaw, Jericho; Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield; Nick McReynolds, Danville. Honorable mention, Riley Perez, Arlington.
Novice — Scout Barney, Bennington; Tony Perez, Arlington; Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick. Honorable mention, Jayden Knapp, Bennington.
Seneca Run
Senior — Brady Roy, Springfield; Lucas Mattison, Eagle Bridge, New York; Jonathan Churchill, Groton. Honorable mention, Andy McReynolds, Danville.
Junior — Ivan Osinchuk, Springfield; Abby McReynolds, Danville; Misha Chirkov, Newbury. Honorable mention, Logan Goodridge, Irasburg.
Novice — Noah Buck, West Pawlet; Jacob Mead, Poultney; Conner Parent, Jericho. Honorable mention, Brooke Flewelling, Rutland.
Shotgun
Senior — Gabriel St. Martin, Wells; Colby Butler, Dorset; Elijah Beinner-Desranleau, Burlington. Honorable mention, Jayden Mead, Poultney.
Junior — Nick McReynolds, Danville; Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield, Abby McReynolds, Danville. Honorable mention, Cody Herbst, West Pawlet.
Novice — Jacob Mead, Poultney; Jayden Knapp, Bennington; Brody Decker, Lake George, New York. Honorable mention (three-way tie), Scout Barney, Bennington; Brooke Flewelling, Rutland; Baylie Smith, Concord.
Tillotson Award — Fred Mead, a longtime adult 4-H volunteer with the University of Vermont Extension 4-H Shooting Sports Program, is the recipient of the seventh annual Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award. The Castleton resident was chosen by jamboree participants who described him as kind, compassionate, funny, hardworking and helpful when something is difficult to understand. Mead volunteers with the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club in Pawlet where he provides rifle instruction for club members. He also has assisted at several state 4-H shooting sports jamborees and events.
Space CampHUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Olliver Vest, of Barre, recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center. The weeklong program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
AROUND TOWN
CKA graduationBARRE — The Barre Community Kitchen Academy will hold its 23rd graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 5, at the Capstone Weatherization Garage Area behind the building, 20 Gable Place in Barre. Masks are required. Bento boxes of food made by the students will be available for “take out.” Email mdougherty@capstonevt.org to RSVP.
New coordinatorBERLIN — Andrew May recently joined the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Center for Sustainable Agriculture as its new Grazing and Livestock Program coordinator, based in the Berlin office. As coordinator, he will expand and coordinate UVM Extension’s grazing, pasture and livestock research and outreach activities, collaborating with agencies and organizations that work directly with farmers. His position will be supported by a grant from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
May has experience in developing the capacity of numerous farm and food systems organizations in New England and throughout the U.S. He previously performed an evaluation of food policy councils across Kansas, worked with the University of Oregon’s Resource Assistance for Rural Environments as a community food organizer, and interned with Northbound Ventures Consulting LLC in Montpelier.
Little Free LibraryEAST MONTPELIER — A ribbon cutting for the first Little Free Library in East Montpelier took place Sunday, July 25. Past Kellogg-Hubbard librarian Hilari Farrington cut the ribbon with the following Steven King quote: “Books are a uniquely portable magic.” Doug Kievit Kylar saw possibility in a cupboard he bought from ReSource in Barre and turned it into a Little Free Library.
AROUND STATE
Open FarmMONTPELIER — Vermont Open Farm Week will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 15, and features 90 events at over 45 farms across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, farmers across Vermont will open their barn doors and garden gates to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at Vermont’s vibrant working landscapes. Visit DigInVT.com to find event listings, which are sorted by day and location.
Apprenticeship stipendsMIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife Center announced the 29th year of the Vermont Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program (VTAAP). With funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the center initiated the program to support the continued vitality of Vermont’s living cultural heritage.
In partnership with the Vermont Arts Council, VTAAP provides stipends of up to $2,000 to master artist and apprentice pairs to cover time, materials, and travel expenses; 2021 applications will be accepted through Sept. 3. Visit www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/traditional-arts-apprenticeship online to find more information, and application forms are available from the Vermont Folklife Center, 88 Main St., Middlebury, VT 05753, (802) 388-4964.
Family campingGROTON — Families who register for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend, Sept. 10-12, look forward to camping, outdoor recreation and nature-based learning opportunities. The event will take place at Stillwater State Park in Groton and offers hands-on workshops, community storytelling, self-guided canoe trips, hikes and other activities.
The fee is $175 for the campsite (up to eight individuals), three workshops per camper, an ice cream social, nightly campfires, entertainment and free canoe rentals. Go to www.uvm.edu/extension/outdoorfamily online to register.
Wardens honoredMONTPELIER — Two Vermont State Game Wardens were recognized by Gov. Phil Scott and Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. Warden Asa Sargent, of Hartland, received the 2019 Warden of the Year Award and Sgt. Travis Buttle, of Shaftsbury, received the 2020 Warden of the Year Award. The 2019 award was not made last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A game warden since 2016, Asa Sargent received the award for his high motivation and effort, positive attitude, public outreach achievements and outstanding casework resulting in a 100% conviction rate as of 2019. He is a certified Wilderness First Responder assisting in remote search and rescue operations.
Sgt. Travis Buttle has been a Bennington area warden for 24 years and is recognized as a diligent and effective protector of Vermont’s natural resources, handling more than 300 cases in 2020, as well as for his public outreach achievements, courteous and responsive professional demeanor, and his valued contributions in remote search and rescue operations.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
