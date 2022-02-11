BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA son, Yvon Girard Oliveira, was born Dec. 30, 2021, to Rebecca Girard and Jeffrey Oliveira, of Jay.
A son, Samuel Rai, was born Jan. 15, 2022, to Nita and Kalu Rai, of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Jett, was born Jan. 28, 2022, to Laura McCullough and Jesse Mastine, of Bethel.
YOUTH NEWS
Soaring CampFlight Experience For Youth (FEFY), nonprofit based in Warren, which funds aviation education and experiences for young people, announces they are accepting applications for two scholarships — one for an African American youth age 13-18, and one for a female, transgender or non-binary youth age 13-18 — both to attend the Sugarbush Soaring Overnight Youth Soaring Camp during the 2022 season in Warren. Application deadline is March 15. For more information, email fefy-scholarships@sugarbushsoaring.com or visit bit.ly/FEFYVT online.
Art contestThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary sponsors two art contests for students: Illustrating America for grades K-8; and Young American Creative Patriotic Art for grades 9-12. Students may be in a local school or home school program. The deadline for entries is March 31. Visit vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships or call (802) 454-7328 or email my65.vw@hotmail.com for more information.
LWV scholarshipThe League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship awarded annually to high school seniors who embody civic participation and community service. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come highly recommended by their teacher. Applications are due May 1. Visit bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails for scholarship details.
COLLEGE NEWS
Champlain College fall 2021 academic honors include:
President’s list — Nicholas Adams, of Barre, Game Design major; Cole Heigis, of Montpelier, Computer Science and Innovation major; and Ewan Putvain, of Wolcott, Criminal Justice major.
Dean’s list — Joshua Bilodeau, of Barre, Health Care Administration major; Alexis Schafer, of Barre, Law major; Anna Braun, of Berlin, Integrative Professional Studies major; Stephanie Jacobs, of Bolton, Integrated Studies major; Shay Chantel, of Graniteville, Secondary Education-English major; Lindsey Menard, of Hardwick, Marketing major; Caitlin Brower, of Montpelier, Social Work major; Randi Carpenter, of Montpelier, Graphic Design & Digital Media major; Allison Chadwick, of Montpelier, Social Work major; Carl Nelson, of Montpelier, Game Art major; Cherisse Wildflower, of Montpelier, Business Administration major; Noah Emler, of Moretown, Marketing major; Avery Murphy, of Moretown, Business Administration major; Ana Petterssen, of Plainfield, Graphic Design & Digital Media major; Xavier Olmstead, of Randolph, Game Programming major; Alexis Starr, of St. Johnsbury, Accounting major; Connor North, of Stowe, Game Business and Publishing major; Desirae Byrd, of Waterbury, Psychology major; Skieann Miner, of Waterbury Center, Business Administration major; William Heywood, of Wells River, Business Administration major; and Logan Young, of West Danville, Professional Writing major.
Community College of Vermont fall 2021 academic honors include:
President’s list — Skylar Maguire, of Barre; Jackie Taylor, of East Calais; Grace Lane, Lauren Towne, both of East Montpelier; Gage Kilmer, Matthew Parrott, both of Graniteville; Nicole Gouge, of Marshfield; Christina Hall, of Middlesex; Benjamin Thomas, of Montpelier; Hana Behn, of Moretown; Ruby Klarich, Riven Madison, Caroline Murray, all of Plainfield; Victoria Batista, of Waterbury; Cadance Hammond, Beverly Mullaney, both of Waterbury Center.
Dean’s list — Michael Deering, Madison MacDonald, Cami Mason, Chloe Mattson, Makena Plant, Alex Schoeffel, Ryan Shirlock, Megan Trombly, Alexandria Whitcomb, all of Barre; Sophia Morgan, of Cabot; Abigail Stacy, of East Barre; Hannah Williams, of East Calais; Isayah Clark, Maeve Hoffert, both of East Montpelier; Hakon Hanson, of Marshfield; Ksenia Benoit, Dylan Bragg, Taylor Dorsey, Nicole Dunn, Encendre Eng-Lambert, Tailynne Ferwalt, Rebecca Nease, Lili Pringles, Georgia Schiff, Raine Towns, all of Montpelier; Anthony Palmerio, of Moretown; Carson Smit, of Northfield; Demitri Otis, of South Barre; Lillian Vasseur, of Waitsfield; Mallory Jacobs, of Waterbury; and Cheyenne Hathaway, of Websterville.
Honors list — Ashley Fraser, Nicole Gallup, Gabrielle Gambler, Kristiana Kennison, Abubakkar Nawaz, Emily Rolfes, Venus Russell, Taylor Winter, Kalie Wolf, all of Barre; Shania Campbell, William Nykiel, both of Berlin; Cassandra Brigham, of Calais; Aimee Nolan, Chelsea Otis, both of East Barre; Miranda Bushey, Savannah Premont, Sierra Premont, Aidan Stone, all of East Montpelier; Melyssa Danilowicz, of Graniteville; Jessie Crossett, of Middlesex; Amy LaFrance, Kayla Morse, Mackenzie Naylor, Christine Salvatore, all of Montpelier; Gloria Abbiati, Audrey Isom, Elizabeth Perreault, all of Plainfield; Anja Bisson, of South Duxbury; Renee Ciotti, of Warren; Pasha Aksoy, Rebecca Busichio, Zoe Lemon, Brittney Martin, all of Waterbury; Alicia Stauff, of Waterbury Center; Kyle Fassett, of Websterville; and Bradley Battin, of Worcester.
Vermont Technical College fall 2021 academic honors in the Certificate of Practical Nursing program include
President’s list — Rachel Gouge, of Marshfield; and Rachael Zangla, of Northfield.
Dean’s list — Annie Linendoll, Kristan Longo, Shayla Messier, all of Barre; Melissa Gordon, of Bradford; Donna Laplume, of East Thetford; Rutu Shah, of Hardwick; Julie Phoenix, of Marshfield; Shandi Barclay, Kaitlyn O’Reilly, both of Montpelier; Kayleigh Kirkpatrick, of Moretown; Sandra Lory, of Orange; Elizabeth Stevens, of St. Johnsbury; Margaret Reichelt, of Stowe; and Brette Mohr, of Washington.
Saint Michael’s College names Emily Manzi, of Waitsfield, psychology major, to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Out of stateUniversity of New Hampshire fall 2021 dean’s list include:
Highest honors — Anna Schwarz, of Cambridge; Michelle Keon, of East Burke; Alexandra Scribner, of Marshfield; and Cameron Brown, Sadie Smith, both of Montpelier.
High honors — Jason Vanat, of Jeffersonville; Haleigh Gould, Charlotte Mosedale, Andrew Stimpson, all of Lyndonville; Alexandra Forbes, of Stowe; Ethan Huntley, of Topsham; and Thomas Despres, of Waitsfield.
Honors — Jack Thompson, of Graniteville; Morgan Beck, of Groton; and Jesse Krueger, of Morrisville.
Husson University fall 2021 honors list includes Hayleigh Eden Pollard, of Barre, Nursing major; Aidan Leary Hale, of East Burke, Business Administration major; Camryn M. Heath, of Lyndon Center, Nursing major; BryAnna Marie Goslant, of Lyndonville, Criminal Justice major; and Mikaylah Nicole Payeur, of Waterford, Exercise Science/Physical Therapy major.
University of Southern Maine fall 2021 dean’s list includes Jack Dodd, Kloey Taylor, both of Barre; Samantha Whipple, of Barton; Brianna Crouch, of Derby; Riley Laffoon, of Derby Line; Patrick Towne, of East Montpelier; Christopher Sanso, of East Thetford; Kaitlyn Nelson, of Guildhall; Ben Gaboriault, Brianna Hislop, both of Hardwick; Brianna Doty, of Lyndonville; Allie Root, of Newbury; Jordyn Knight, Kat Mayhew, both of St. Johnsbury; Kegan Silovich, of Strafford; and Tyler Wojcik, of Thetford Center.
Emmanuel College fall 2021 dean’s list includes Mallory Kiniry, Caelan Radigan, both of Barre; Hannah Davis, of East Thetford; Emma Grove-Griffith, of Hyde Park; Ayla Bishop, of Jeffersonvlle; Evan Fuller, Eliza Garland, both of Montpelier; Emily Kline, Benjamin Whitmore, both of St. Johnsbury; Charlotte Dennison, of Strafford; and Molly Hans, of Waitsfield.
Endicott College fall 2021 dean’s list includes Joshua Farber, of Middlesex, Finance and Marketing major; Luke Hawley, of Montpelier, Finance and Marketing major; Celeste Favaloro, of Waterbury, Interior Design major; and Ashley Proteau, of Waterbury, Environmental Science major.
Western New England University names Alexander Young, of Lyndonville, to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute fall 2021 dean’s list includes Carmellitta Le, of Barre, Biomedical Engineering major; Ryan McSweeney, of Montpelier, Electrical and Computer Engineering major; Rachael Zmich, of Morrisville, Environmental Engineering major; Bethany Atwood, of Northfield, Biology and Biotechnology major; Evan Llewellyn, of Waterbury, Computer Science major; and Rachel Maurice, of Websterville, Biochemistry major.
Ithaca College fall 2021 dean’s list includes Emily Trage, of East Thetford; Will/Wilfred Race, of Hardwick; Olivia Schmalz, of Moretown; Wren Perchlik, of Plainfield; Elizabeth Gilmartin, Kate Mori, both of St. Johnsbury; Molly Kinnarney, of Tunbridge; and Daniel Greenleaf, of Waterbury Center.
Paul Smith’s College fall 2021 dean’s list includes David Stevens, of Lyndonville; Amanda Ferris, of Randolph; and Evan Spencer, of West Berlin. Spencer was also named to the fall 2021 Adirondack scholar’s list.
University of South Carolina Beaufort has named Darian Dubie, of Morrisville, to the fall 2021 president’s list.
The University of Tampa had named Ashley McHugh, of Stowe, to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
The University of Utah fall 2021 dean’s list includes Millie Clarner, of East Burke, undeclared major; and Macy Molleur, of Woodbury, Film and Media Arts major.
AROUND TOWN
Community awardsWATERBURY — ARRTI Garden Club presented three $500 Community Awards: Waterbury Community Library/Children’s Gardening Books; Jack’s Alley Way/Community Garden Plantings; Crossett Brook Middle School/Sustainability Gardening.
Art donationBRAINTREE — Recently, the Braintree Historical Society received a donation from oil painter and local resident, Carolyn Egeli, of a large, framed oil on canvas depicting a winter scene of the north elevation of the 1845 Braintree Hill Meetinghouse. The Historical Society plans to leverage this donation to raise funds for the completion of the interior plaster restoration work that began last summer. Visit www.braintreehistoricalsociety.org for more information.
Community grantsJOHNSON — The Fairfield Community Center will purchase food staples for weekly home-cooked community meals thanks to a recent $1,000 grant from Vermont Electric Co-operative’s Community Fund. Another recent $500 grant to the Franklin Homestead and Carriage House senior housing will support services, including meals, cleaning and laundry. Other recent Community Fund support included $500 for Johnson Recreation in Johnson for a pop-up canopy with wheels to be used for outdoor recreation activities, and $1,000 for the Vermont Veterans Summit to help fund its annual event set for June 3 at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
AROUND STATE
Remove ice shantiesVermont state law requires ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice, according the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The shanty must be removed before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March, whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring. The fine for leaving the ice fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000, and shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
ApprenticeshipCommunity College of Vermont’s (CCV) certified public bookkeeper apprenticeship is an earn-while-you-learn program paired with on-the-job training through four college-level courses. CCV also offers registered apprenticeships in medical assisting, manufacturing production technician, and pharmacy technician. Visit ccv.edu/apprenticeships for more information.
Free dairy webinarThe University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program will host the 2022 Dairy Webinar Series in February and March, featuring experts from Vermont and other states discussing a wide range of dairy-related topics. The webinars are free with no advance registration required. They will be offered via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit go.uvm.edu/conferences for the full schedule.
Pesticide trainingIn-person meetings are planned for two locations this April for a review session and written examination for initial certification for the Vermont pesticide applicator license.
Dates and locations are April 19 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 209 Balsam Lane, White River Junction, and April 21 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington. The review session will begin at 9 a.m. with the Vermont pesticide applicator core written exam scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m.
Registration is $30 until April 1 and $40 after that date. Participants should plan to bring or buy lunch. The deadline to register is April 17. Visit go.uvm.edu/h26ce to register.
CCC camp historyMarty Podskoch, author of books on the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camps in the Adirondacks, Connecticut and Rhode Island, is gathering information for a book on the Vermont CCC camps. CCV began on March 31, 1933, under President Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WWII.
In just nine years, CCC camps established and developed half of Vermont’s state parks. There were approximately 34 CCC camps in or near these towns: Barre, Bellows Falls. Bethel, Brunswick, Colchester, Danby, East Barre, East Burke, Elmore, Jericho, Ludlow, Marshfield, Mendon, Middlesex, Milton, Montpelier, Moscow/Stowe, Northfield, North Shrewsbury, North Thetford, Peru, Proctorsville, Poultney, Rickers Mills, Rochester, St. Albans, Sharon, Sutton, Underhill Center, Waterbury, Waterbury Village, West Burke, Weston, Wilmington and Windsor.
If anyone knows of living CCC men or have family members who worked in the CCC, Marty Podskoch can be contacted at: 43 O’Neill Lane, East Hampton, CT 06424, email podskoch@comcast.net or call (860) 267-2442.
Elks anniversar
y
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was founded Feb. 16, 1868. Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Philippines and the Panama Canal, will celebrate 154 years of community service on Feb. 16, 2022. Community service includes approximately $375 million in cash, gifts and time last year; visits to hospitalized veterans and support for both active military forces and retired veterans; and college scholarships nationwide totaling more than $4.5 million annually. The Elks Community Investment Program will award nearly $47 million towards enriching communities.
