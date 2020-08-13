Around town
MONTPELIER — The deadline for the Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award has been extended to Sept. 18, the Vermont Land Trust announced. The $5,000 award is granted each year to a farmer who exemplifies service to community and innovation in honor of Eric Rozendaal who passed away in 2018. This year’s prize will seek to recognize a farmer who has been serving people most affected by the pandemic. The award will be announced in the fall. For more information, visit www.vlt.org/eric.
Births
Central Vermont Medical Center
A boy, Matthew Alan Prescott, was born July 19, 2020, to Tila Lissor and Zach Prescott of Graniteville.
A girl, Paisley Rose Deyo, was born July 21, 2020, to Savannah Deyo of Barre.
A girl, Ashton Estelle Drill, was born July 24, 2020, to Pauline Johnson and Steven Drill of Barre.
A girl, Hayden Mae DeSisto, was born July 28, 2020, to James and Stacy (Woolaver) DeSisto of Berlin.
A girl, Kingsley Lee Isabelle, was born July 28, 2020, to Hydee Hayford and Michael Isabelle of Barre.
A boy, Donavin Wayne Thongs, was born July 28, 2020, to Sierra Wells and Russell Thongs of Plainfield.
A boy, Mason Ralph Weeks, was born July 29, 2020, to Travis and Felicia (Soto) Weeks of East Calais.
A girl, Tenley Marie Drown, was born July 30, 2020, to Tanna (Elliott) Elliott-Drown and Russell Drown Jr. of Middlesex.
Twin girls, Via Cynthia Taylor Lupien and Aviana Sara Taylor Lupien, were born July 30, 2020, to Vanessa (Taylor) Taylor Lupien and Joey Lupien of Barre.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Nolan Taber Blondin, was born July 23, 2020, to James and Jamie (Boulter) Blondin of Vershire.
A boy, Maverick Lance Blondin, was born July 25, 2020, to Jesse and Savannah (Welch) Blondin of Chelsea.
A boy, Oskar Taylor Kelman, was born July 25, 2020, to Eliza Hale and Tevye Kelman of Washington.
A boy, George Eamon Barry, was born July 27, 2020, to Craig and Emily (Pengelly) Barry of Norwich.
Copley Hospital
A girl, Reese Aida Fenton, was born Aug. 3, 2020, to Joshua and Lindsey (Lehouillier) Fenton of Johnson.
College news
University of Maine spring 2020 dean's list includes Katherine Cowan, Ally Morrison, both of Barnet; Jared Blanchard, Emily Pierce, both of Barre; Samuel King of Barton; Chiara Smith of East Montpelier; Sam Mathisen of Elmore; Sarah Styles of Guildhall; Camille Brochu of Hardwick; Emily Abbott of Newport; Margo Foster of Newport Center; Kimberly Murray of Waterbury; and Nicole Ashe of Williamstown.
Eliza Guion of East Montpelier and Susanna Penfield of Strafford were named to Colorado College's 2019-20 dean's list.
Roger Williams University spring 2020 dean's list includes Lucy Boyden of Cambridge; Isabel Clancy of Hyde Park; Tyler Cain, Hannah Leslie, both of Montpelier; Ryan Aughey of Stowe; and Alexander Tynan of Waitsfield.
