The garden plots at 106 South Main St. get a much-needed makeover and the bees and butterflies couldn’t be happier.
Starting in mid-July, members Eddie Rousse, Joe Shadroi, John Steinman, Karl Rinker and Nicole DiDomenico – as well as friends and four Rotary Club members – began by first seeking assistance from the Granite City Garden Club. Since the original goal of the plots was to serve as a pollinator’s garden, it was requested we leave some of the milkweed as a host plant for a Monarch caterpillar to transform into the adult butterfly. It also made sense to leave some of the existing perennials that are still healthy, and request the help of the Reynold’s House owners for access to watering neighboring plots.
The group weeded and mulched using cardboard donated by John and Bob Pope as a barrier, and mulch donated by Karl. Donated perennials from Montpelier Rotary President Melinda Vieux’s personal collection were transplanted into these plots, and thanks to an anonymous $200 donation, the rest of what was needed, was purchased and planted. The once-overlooked plots contain more day lilies, white and lavender flox, hostas, bee balm, Black-eyed Susans, and ground cover such as Lily of the Valley.
