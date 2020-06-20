NORTHFIELD — Teachers and faculty hosted a Northfield Middle & High School Senior Breakfast Celebration in front of the school to show their love and support for the Class of 2020. Every senior received a goodie bag filled with small gifts and baked goods. This was the first time meeting with students in-person while following the social distance guidelines. Congratulations, Class of 2020 — A year never to forget!
BURLINGTON — MENTOR Vermont seeks applicants for the 2020-21 Vermont Mentoring Grants. These annual grants are designed to support new and existing youth mentoring programs in Vermont that match adult volunteers as mentors for youth mentees (ages 5-22) in long-term, one-to-one, quality-based mentoring relationships. Grant applications are due Aug. 7. For more information, visit www.mentorvt.org/funding.
MONTPELIER — Twenty K-6 students were selected as random drawing contest winners for the Vermont Treasurer’s Office Reading is an Investment financial education program. The program teaches basic financial concepts through classroom and library instruction that utilizes a personal reading program.
Area recipients of $250 college savings accounts are Colton Pearson of Barre Town Elementary School; John Wade of Canaan Schools; Zylus Hodges of Newport City Elementary School; Skiler Farley of Troy School; Lillian O’Dell of Tunbridge Central School; winning students were also selected from Bethel Elementary School and Morristown Elementary School.
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation has given away more than 10,000 new books to the region’s most vulnerable children through partnerships with Capstone Community Action, COTS, Upper Valley Haven, Vermont Migrant Education Program and more, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BEDFORD, N.H. — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains organized a team project to produce needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and give Girl Scout Juniors a chance to earn their Bronze Award, the highest honor for a Girl Scout Junior.
MONTPELIER — Over 200 students from 22 schools submitted their Vermont History Day projects online during the week of May 3. Winners were announced during a live virtual awards ceremony hosted by Vermont Historical Society at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. To view the projects, see a complete list of winners, and watch the awards ceremony, visit https://vermonthistory.org/vhd-2020.
NORTHFIELD — Northfield Little League has received a $4,500 grant as part of the Honda Little League Grant Program. With this support, Northfield Little League will undertake much-needed repairs to a local baseball field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.