COLLEGE NEWS
The following local students officially received a degree from Norwich University:
Barre – Kaitlyn Mercedes Coates, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in nursing; Emily K. Lambert, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in international business and Spanish; Kevin Raymond Villarouel, Master of architecture in architecture.
Berlin – Tyler Elliott, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in civil engineering; Jacob A. Toro, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in exercise science.
Chelsea – Jordan Kasey Grout, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in nursing.
East Barre – Hailee L. Holt, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in nursing.
East Montpelier – Colby Brochu, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in health science.
East Randolph – Jacob Matthew Markwood, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in biology.
Montpelier – Greg Robert McKinstry, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Northfield – Kayla Madeline Davis, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in nursing; Aran Alicia Hird, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude in architectural studies; Kevin Chris Kazura, Master of architecture in architecture.
Northfield Falls – Morgan Emily Smith, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude in nursing.
Roxbury – Myranda Katherine Dewey, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in communications.
Waitsfield – Brandon Taylor Hamilton, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in computer security/info assur.
West Brookfield – Connor L. Baker, Bachelor of Science in environmental science.
Williamstown – Kenechukwu S. Onwe, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in architectural studies.
Norwich University spring 2020 academic honors include:
President's list – Gabriela F. Calderon, Sonya Gail Marie Fuller, Jamie Cherie Heath, Andrea Kay Kroll, Emily Katherine Lambert, Alvin Law, all of Barre; Jenna Mae Sprague of Brookfield; Heather June Peterson of Chelsea; Jacob Matthew Markwood of East Randolph; Devin Patrick O'Neill of Graniteville; Madelyn Friend, Mikaela Ann Pearson, Eric Paul Scharf, all of Middlesex; Katie Elizabeth Gibson-Davis, Kaitlyn Brielle King, Jenna Marie Krussman, Ryan Cole McSweeney, Shelby Anne Picard, all of Montpelier; Courtney Lynn Amell, Sarah Rebecca Clark, James Walter Stephens, Milo Pavon Unzueta, all of Northfield; Kyle Georid Earls, Brittaney Grace Townsend, Kaitlyn Nicole Trottier, all of Williamstown.
Dean's list – Gabriella Sofia Noelle Ambroz, Colby Daniel Brochu, Lydia Ring Brown, Anthony Joseph Castellaneta, Frederick Lapan, Lindsay LaPan, Mary Elizabeth Thibeault, Dakota Teyanna Vance, all of Barre; Tyler Elliott of Berlin; Timothy Francis Hodge of Bradford; Scott Matthews of Brookfield; Jayde Victoria Edwards, Jordan Kasey Grout, Zebulon A. Perreault, Emma Nichole Pickett, all of Chelsea; Gabriel Thomas Gaetz of Corinth; Hailee Lorraine Holt, East Barre; Zoie Leigh Beauregard, East Calais; Regan K. Covey, East Corinth; Jillian Marie Miller of Groton; Robyn Allene Dudley, Sophia L Heinz, both of Montpelier; Megan Andrew, Camden E.A. Bean, Kyle Edward Booth, Britteny Catherine Brocar, April Reine Gibb, Lucy H. Gray, Aran Alicia Hird, Anya Kathrine Hoagland, Jacob Maya Humbert, Alexander Humphreys, Lexus Jewlian Jarvis, Jade Marie Law, Lindsey Faye Maloney, Alyssa Marie Morande, Avery Wilder Motyka, Lilian R. Olson, Tameka Maya Porter, all of Northfield; Mallory Jane Dutil, Morgan Emily Smith, both of Northfield Falls; Elydia Pacetti of South Barre; Brandon Taylor Hamilton of Waitsfield; Anna Elizabeth Benard, Mercedes Alexis Bishop, Miranda Rae Boucher, Kennedy Elizabeth Wimble, all of Waterbury; Kassidy Maye Bennett of West Berlin; Alyssa M. Brink, Savannah Rose Covey, Lia Cornell Gerrish, Savannah Adeline King, Natalie Katherine Myles, Julianne Jordan Rafferty, all of Williamstown.
Elizabeth Irene Tchantouridze of Barre graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Maya Soheila Mashkuri of Middlesex graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography, from Clark University.
Mehryn Drown of Hardwick graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Brooke Barup of Waterbury graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, from Western New England University.
Abigail Caswell of Randolph (05060) graduated with a BS in Sports Media (COMM) and Jay Knoerlein of Strafford graduated with a BS in Clinical Health Studies, from Ithaca College.
Saint Michael's College 2020 spring dean's list includes:
Anna Beach, environmental studies/political science major, Emily Boisvert, mathematics major, Anthony Yeung, psychology major, all of Barre; Lillian Richardson, mathematics/economics major of Berlin; Delaney Goodman, business administration major of Montpelier; Peter Tallman, political science major of Randolph; Jackson Greenleaf, media studies and digital arts major of Waterbury Center; and Shayna Guild, English/elementary education major of Williamstown.
Gabrielle E. Cicio, a Nursing major from Northfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Connor James Carbo of Barre and Andrea Michelle Symonds of Orange have made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Emma Poirier of Barre and Serenity Northrup of East Montpelier were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Quinnipiac University.
Nina Sklar of Moretown was named to the 2019-20 Dean's List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.