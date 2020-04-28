Area students selected for inclusion on the fall 2019 dean's list at St. Lawrence University are:
Lane Celone of East Thetford, environmental studies-government; Lena Boudreau of Lake Elmore; Ethan Roberts of Lyndonville, physics and mathematics; Sylvia Gilbert of Montpelier, religious studies; Peter Eckhardt of St. Johnsbury, English and biology; Emily Green of St. Johnsbury, international economics-Spanish and government; Patrick Greenan of St. Johnsbury, statistics; Natalie Herwood of Stowe, economics and business in the liberal arts; Jacqueline Greshin of Warren, psychology; Jordan Kulis of Waterbury; and Sofie Carlson of Wolcott.
Students who earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University are Miller Ward of Thetford Center, Eleanor Frost of Tunbridge and Alexandra Davis of Waitsfield.
Anna Richardson of Berlin, nursing major, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Saint Anselm College.
Local residents named to first honors on the fall 2019 dean's list of Clark University are Elizabeth I. Tchantouridze of Barre, Maya S. Mashkuri of Montpelier and Wynne C. Plagge of Waterbury.
Willow Fortunoff, a Montpelier High School graduate and a junior at Macalester College, has been named a 2020 Truman Scholar representing Vermont. She is one of 62 college students selected from 55 U.S. colleges and universities. The Truman Scholarship is a graduate scholarship for aspiring public service leaders in the United States.
