Copley Hospital
A boy, Henry James Robillard, was born June 2, 2020, to Seth Robillard and Nicole Jones of Craftsbury.
A boy, Wesley Thomas Mercier, was born June 3, 2020, to Megan (LaCasse) and Dennis Mercier Jr. of East Hardwick.
A girl, Victoria Lynne Hursh, was born June 6, 2020, to Rosanna (Herr) and David Hursh of Hyde Park.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Elliott Moore Abraham, was born May 11, 2020, to Julia (Hutchinson) and Steven Abraham of Royalton.
A boy, Maclyn Jie-Lin Dougherty, was born May 20, 2020, to Pei Chun Tsai and Sean Dougherty of Woodstock.
A boy, Theron John Thibault Provoncha, was born May 21, 2020, to Kayla Thibault and Israel Provoncha of Tunbridge.
A boy, Zackary Theodore Staake, was born May 29, 2020, to Kasey (Johnson) and Theodore Staake of Williamstown.
A girl, Calliope Blue Burroughs, was born May 30, 2020, to Jade Speranza and Jacob Rollins of Barre.
A boy, John Edwin Shaffner, was born June 1, 2020, to Caroline Fehre and Bob Shaffner of Bridgewater Corners.
A boy, Oak Frances Cayer, was born June 2, 2020, to Mindy (McKenna) and Zachary Cayer of Sharon.
A girl, Luna Rose Graham, was born June 2, 2020, to Shainna Nichols and Jacob Graham of Barre City.
A boy, Taeron John Jacobs, was born June 3, 2020, to Christina (Shea) and David Jacobs of Brookfield.
UVMHN–CVMC
A boy, Matthew McGowan, was born May 20, 2020, to Cassie and James McGowan of Barre.
A girl, Seanna Jane Lackey, was born May 22, 2020, to Samantha Marceau and Jeffrey Lackey of Barre.
A girl, Hazel Laura Hall, was born May 24, 2020, to Elizabeth (Olson) and Ricky Hall of East Montpelier.
A boy, Aiden James Nelson, was born May, 26, 2020, to Heather (Flannigan) and James Nelson of Ryegate.
A girl, Haleigh Lee Grimes, was born May 27, 2020, to LeeOnna Field and Steve Grimes of Barre.
A boy, Sawyer Elliott Greene, was born June 2, 2020, to Eric and Kacey Greene of Montpelier.
A boy, Beckett Allen Clark, was born June 3, 2020, to Lacey and Brooks Clark of Fayston.
A girl, Violet Louise Chapman, was born June 4, 2020, to Kimberly (Duprey) and Kyle Chapman of Montpelier.
A girl, Camile Virginia Davy, was born June 7, 2020, to Rebecca Larned and Kyle Davy of Montpelier.
