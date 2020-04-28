Central Vermont Medical Center
A girl, Violet Ruth Percy, was born March 8, 2020, to Erica Hebert and Alex Percy of Montpelier.
A boy, August William Long, was born March 9, 2020, to Dan and Katie (Spaulding) Long of Waterbury Center.
A boy, Bowen Gabriel Marvel, was born March 9, 2020, to Gary and Nellie (Condee) Marvel of Montpelier.
A girl, Frances Lucille Eberle, was born March 13, 2020, to Britta and Will Eberle of Northfield.
A boy, Jameson Owen Humphrey, was born March 14, 2020, to Molly Barr and Justin Humphrey of Berlin.
A girl, Ellie Mae Dunn, was born March 19, 2020, to Sabrina Leclerc and Zak Dunn of Berlin.
A boy, Paxton Eric Adams, was born March 26, 2020, to Katelyn Pierce and Matthew Adams of East Montpelier.
A girl, Leddie Jeanne Houston, was born March 26, 2020, to Jade Houston of Hardwick.
A boy, Joseph Edward Zack, was born March 30, 2020, to Dakota and Fonda (McKinney) Zack of West Topsham.
A boy, Cameron Martin Johnson, was born March 31, 2020, to Susannah McPhee and Alex Johnson of Montpelier.
A boy, Corbin Kendall Wimble, was born April 6, 2020, to Ashley Metevier and Andrew Wimble of Waitsfield.
A boy, Benjamin Meyer Arduengo, was born April 11, 2020, to Sebastian and Cara (Lovell) Arduengo of Barre Town.
A girl, Madelynn Ann Maurice, was born April 11, 2020, to Patricia Langley and Brandon Maurice of Northfield.
Copley Hospital
A girl, Cassia Spring Witmer, was born March 17, 2020, to Nevin and Janette (Graham) Witmer of Wolcott.
A girl, Gwyneth Ann Ranslow, was born March 19, 2020, to Jesse and Sonja (Foster) Ranslow of Waterville.
A boy, Cooper Lawrence Clement, was born March 21, 2020, to Christopher and Whitney (Despault) Clement of Morrisville.
A girl, Opal Lucille Race, was born March 24, 2020, to Kyja Page and Matthew Race of Hyde Park.
A boy, Keplin Matthew Ryan DeGreenia, was born March 25, 2020, to Kayla (Moulton) and Phil DeGreenia III of Greensboro Bend.
A boy, Wesley Daniel Kallberg, was born April 1, 2020, to Ethan and Leah (Rafferty) Kallberg of Morrisville.
A girl, Rebekah Ruth Heller, was born April 8, 2020, to Luke and Danielle Heller of Morrisville.
Gifford Medical Center
A boy, Ronin Boreas Caouette, was born April 14, 2020, to Michelle Villarina-Caouette and Joseph Caouette of Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.