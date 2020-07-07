BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A boy,, Camden Edward-George Wescom, was May 29, 2020, to Shyann Macneal of Morrisville.
A girl, Kaya Karma Spofford, was born May 31, 2020, to Bailey Sheets and Lucas Hulsebos-Spofford of Hyde Park.
A boy, Oliver Greyson Andrew Boisclair, was born June 9, 2020, to Sarah Wilson and Lucas Boisclair of Hyde Park.
A girl, Kaia Jade Wellons, was born June 18, 2020, to Anna Kulik and William Wellons of Waterbury.
A boy, Hatcher Sage Hilfiker, was born June 20, 2020, to Katie Nichols and Stephen Hilfiker of Stowe.
DHMC
A girl, Avacyn Aliyah Nadeau, was born June 23, 2020, to Haley and Alec Nadeau of Barre.
Gifford Medical Center
A girl, Calliope Blue Burroughs, was born May 30, 2020, to Jade Speranza and Jacob Rollins of Barre.
A boy, John Edwin Shaffner, was born June 1, 2020, to Caroline Fehre and Bob Shaffner of Bridgewater Corners.
A girl, Luna Rose Graham, was born June 2, 2020, to Shainna Nichols and Jacob Graham of Barre City.
A boy, Taeron John Jacobs, was born June 3, 2020, to David and Christina (Shea) Jacobs of Brookfield.
A boy, Falko Leif Schilling, was born June 10, 2020, to Falko and Elizabeth (McDonald) Schilling of Montpelier.
A girl, Rowan Bailey Daigle, was born June 18, 2020, to Katrina Scribner and Andrew Daigle of Roxbury.
A girl, Michele Cherish Skinner, was born June 18, 2020, to Mariah Farrington and Paul Skinner of Williamstown.
A girl, Jenna Raelyn Lawrence, was born June 20, 2020, to Jesse and Jennifer (Ackerley) Lawrence of Sharon.
A boy, Aaron Ebenezer Wright, was born June 24, 2020, to Alexander and Audriana (Pelkey) Wright of Barre.
A girl, Astria Rose Brousseau, was born June 26, 2020, to Ashley Outlaw and Mark Brousseau of Plymouth.
A boy, Fjell Arlo Cartwright, was born June 26, 2020, to Kyle and Zoe (Cole-Levesque) Cartwright of Bethel.
A girl was born June 29, 2020, to Harriet Hart and Daniel Coppock of Montpelier.
UVMHN-CVMC
A girl, Lilith Marie Davis, was born June 8, 2020, to Shanna (Davis) Boardman of Plainfield.
A boy, Forest Menard Jr., was born June 9, 2020, to Erica Johnston and Forest Menard of South Woodbury.
A girl, Finley Roxanne Benson, was June 10, 2020, to Nicholas and Jasmin (Boyce) Benson of Barre Town.
A girl, Teaghan Blake Foster, was born June 18, 2020, to Amber and Zachary Foster of East Calais.
A boy, Chen Hue Ryan, was born June 29, 2020, to Amy Chen and Barry Ryan of Montpelier.
A girl, Ellinor Jean Landry, was born July 2, 2020, to Frank and Grace (Small) Landry of Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.