A virtual celebration of fitness, fun and friendship is happening now, July 10–11. SOVT athletes have been participating in at-home training over the past six weeks to improve in a wide array of sports and fitness skills, while increasing their overall health and wellness. All activities will be accessed via Zoom and streamed live on Facebook. Tentative schedule is below. For more information, visit https://specialolympicsvermont.org/summerfest2020/.
Friday, July 10 – 5:30 to 6 p.m. SummerFest Kickoff.
Saturday, July 11 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Mutual Bingo, Cabot Cooking Demonstration, Live Zumba and Pound Fitness Classes, Sports Tips Videos, Awards; 7 to 9 p.m. SummerFest Dance.
For more information re Special Olympics Vermont Golf Marathon July 10–12, visit https://specialolympicsvermont.org/golfmarathon/.
RANDOLPH — Since 2005, the Vermont Land Trust has recognized outstanding high school juniors and seniors who are dedicated to agriculture and forestry. This year, Peter Thornton received one of nine Land Stewards Awards presented by the land trust, along with a check for $250. He was nominated for the award by Matthew Dragon, Randolph Technical Career Center Diversified Agriculture Instructor.
Thornton is completing his junior year and has been recognized for outstanding performance in the Diversified Agriculture program and twice as Student of the Quarter.
Since 2019, he has worked with horses at Schleicher Farm, a therapeutic horse farm in Sharon. He is also a volunteer firefighter with the South Royalton Fire Department.
BARRE Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) held its annual all-staff meeting via “Zoom” to discuss the state of the agency during COVID-19 and to begin planning for the eventual re-opening of offices to staff and clients.
Executive Director Beth Stern was honored for her 30 years of service to CVCOA, first as a case management supervisor, then as case management director and was appointed executive director in 2006. She also led the effort to launch the Vermont Association for Area Agencies on Aging and served as its first executive director to improve and unify statewide advocacy for older Vermonters. Stern currently serves on the National Association for Area Agencies on Aging Board of Trustees, the DAIL Advisory Board, Central Vermont’s Accountable Community for Healthcare (THRIVE) and The Health Center (of Plainfield) Board.
Other CVCOA staff honored for years in service include Karen Eddy for her 20 years as a case manager for Royalton, South Royalton, Bethel and Sharon; Chuck Rhynard for his 15 years as a case manager for Chelsea, Corinth, Orange, Topsham and Vershire; and Davoran Carr for five years of services as case manager for southern Washington County and then as the director of Case Management Services. Staff members Kate Reilly-Fitzpatrick, Diane Leuschner, Bob Brookens, Jamie Viens, Rhenee Placey and Luke Rackers each celebrated one year of service with CVCOA.
BURLINGTON — 4-H State Day adopted a virtual format this year to provide an opportunity for youths, ages 8 to 18, to showcase their talents and recent project work while observing social distancing.
Among the 82 participants in this University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H event were 10 from Lamoille, Orange and Washington County 4-H clubs. Area participants and their entries, by county, were:
Lamoille – Emily Ingalls, Johnson (three photos: butterfly, cow and winter landscape; smart shopper: creating an outfit on a budget); Mariah Ingalls, Johnson (three photos: two people shots and a winter scene with chickens).
Orange – Amanda Ferris, Braintree (photo: Fall Carriage Ride); Adam Messier, Braintree (fashion revue: vest and pants); Samantha Flint, Brookfield (fashion revue: black dress with lace overlay); Amy Vaughan, Newbury (fashion revue: donut-print pajama pants); Elizabeth Vaughan, Newbury (fashion revue: plaid pajama pants); Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (fashion revue: flannel pajamas).
Washington – Caitlin Packer, Barre Town (photo: Left Behind); Ryder Curavoo, Berlin (action exhibit: Sap to Syrup with members of his 4-H club, the Caspian Critters; photo-based design: Evil Bird).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.