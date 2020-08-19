A coalition of farmer advocacy and social justice groups is urging lawmakers to scrap a bill creating a regulated and taxed retail marijuana market as it enters one of the final stages necessary for it to pass.
S.54 was taken up Wednesday by a legislative Committee of Conference working on reconciling differences between marijuana bills passed by the House and Senate. Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, sits on the committee and said little was done beyond reviewing the House and Senate versions of the bill and identifying what areas need to be reconciled. The committee will meet again Aug. 31.
During the summer, a number of groups that had been interested in the creation of a taxed, regulated, retail market for marijuana formed an as-yet-unnamed coalition centered around their concerns that the bills being contemplated won’t adequately address the wrongs done to the Black, indigenous and persons of color (BIPOC) community by years of marijuana prohibition.
“There has been a real lack of stakeholder engagement with both the BIPOC community in Vermont and local grower and farmer organizations. Given that cannabis is an agricultural crop, neither version of this bill passed through the agriculture committees,” said Maddie Kepner, policy director at Northeast Organic Farmers Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT). “It’s clear when you look at this policy who was included and considered in it and who was not.”
Along with NOFA-VT, the coalition’s members include: Justice for All, Vermont Growers Association, Rural Vermont and Trace.
“We really don’t, as a coalition, think the bill can be salvaged in its current form,” said Kepner. The group is asking lawmakers to shelve S.54 and come back in January to begin crafting a bill involving input from local farmers, growers and the BIPOC communities.
“It just doesn’t do enough to directly address the harms done primarily on communities of color from cannabis prohibition, prior to letting a lot of wealthy, white-owned businesses profit from this crop, which is such a clear inequity that I think it really is important the Legislature and administration take that into consideration,” she said.
Justice for All, a racial equity group, acknowledged through a statement by its co-founder and Executive Director Mark Hughes that his group did provide testimony on the bills with regards to past laws and policies’ impacts on Black people, but the resulting bills didn’t take it into account.
“This comes as no surprise in that there was absolutely no analysis on the historical impact that ‘marijuana’ has had on Black communities in any of the three reports provided by the Commission to inform the Legislature's work,” he stated. “The language that was added as a result of our testimony fails to adequately address the magnitude of the damage or offer any real equitable opportunity for black folks to thrive in this industry.”
Kepner said the bills leave an advantage to established medical marijuana dispensaries, most with out-of-state owners.
“Given that it’s taken us 18 months to even get to a conference committee, I’m reluctant to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” said Sears.
He said parts of the bills before the committee do address racial inequity. He added that the Senate has passed and sent to the House S.294, which expunges certain marijuana possession charges and decriminalizes possession of larger amounts, up to two ounces, of marijuana.
“If the House would pass that bill it would be very helpful to this effort,” he said, adding that to the best of his knowledge there are no Vermonters, housed in state or out, in prison or jail solely on marijuana possession charges, which has been the case for several years.
There are several key areas in the bill where the House and Senate don’t agree, said Sears. Among them is whether to have medical marijuana regulated by the Department of Public Safety, or a Cannabis Control Board.
“That’s a huge issue,” he said. “The Senate believes that public safety is not the place for medical marijuana, and I believe the governor actually agrees with that.”
The House and Senate disagree on how municipalities can allow or disallow dispensaries within their borders as well. Sears said the Senate believes towns should have to opt-out, while the House believes it should be an opt-in situation. Also, there’s disagreement on what marijuana products will be allowed and how marijuana sales can be taxed by towns.
