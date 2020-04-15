It’s early, but the action teams that make up a task force created by Gov. Phil Scott to help Vermont’s economy through the COVID-19 pandemic have a few ideas about what they might do.
Scott announced Tuesday the creation of the Vermont Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force, which is directed to assist the Agency of Commerce and Community Development in addressing the economic damage caused by the pandemic, and to help develop longer-term plans for the state’s recovery.
A list of each member and what action team they’re on can be found online at bit.ly/0415Task
“This is a task force, not an advisory committee and that’s a very important distinction because they will be doing the work of helping Vermont employers across the state,” stated Scott in a news release. “These individuals are willing to roll up their sleeves and lend their vast expertise and skill to increase the capacity of our state response as we take on the significant challenge of restarting our economy in the weeks and months ahead.”
On the Employers Financial and Technical Support Team is Thom Lauzon, a principal in Salvador and Babic, a Barre accounting firm.
“My section deals with more technical expertise, helping and lending expertise, helping businesses sort of navigate the PPP and EIDL programs, as well as other programs that we hope we’ll be able to roll out on a statewide basis over the next six months,” said Lauzon on Wednesday.
PPP is the Paycheck Protection Program created by the CARES Act, passed by Congress in response to the economic damage caused by efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The EIDL is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and has been available through the federal Small Business Administration during disasters.
Lauzon said the team he’s on met Monday and plans to meet again Friday to establish priorities in the short and long term.
“For example, this week what we’re working on is sort of a town hall forum where we can answer technical questions folks may have about applying for the PPP and EIDL loans,” he said.
Lauzon said his accounting firm has been working on many PPP applications on behalf of businesses, and it’s key to get them right, otherwise one’s application goes to the back of the queue. He said there’s a great deal of information online about the program, but not much about what an application looks like or how to complete one.
The PPP and EIDL programs might not be right for every business, either, he said. What he hopes his team will do is create a kind of counseling service that Vermont businesses can turn to and determine what’s right for them and how to go about it.
“We’ve got some incredible people and resources available to us in the state of Vermont,” he said. “This is going to be unprecedented, and most importantly I’m going to depend on business owners forwarding their ideas to me, as well so we can vet them, because really the best ideas are from the boots on the ground and talking to people about what their experience has been.”
Each action team has a leader whose role is to coordinate the group’s meetings and activities. At the head of Lauzon’s team is Mari McClure, president and chief executive officer of Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest electric utility.
“Working with that team, I’m hoping to be a part of something where we’re really action-oriented, we’re rolling up our sleeves to help in any way we can with Vermont employers all over the state,” she said. “Hopefully more programs come out through this economic recovery phase and we’re involved in helping Vermonters understand those.”
Leading the Local Support and Community Action Team is Paul Costello, executive director of the Vermont Council on Rural Development, a group known for organizing community forums involving large numbers of people who split off into smaller groups to get things done.
“We heard about this on Thursday of last week, we had our first meeting Monday, and we’re going to have another meeting Friday,” he said. “We’re just getting grounded. We’re really interested in being useful and helping to think strategically.”
He said the lessons learned during Vermont’s recovery from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 will be helpful, especially when it comes to communities sharing information on what works with one another.
“We’re really in the very beginning of the process. We’re being asked also to identify gaps in recovery to ensure the equitable distribution of resources, to pay attention to rural areas and under-served populations,” Costello said. “So we’ll want to be practical in looking at action steps that are possible in the short term, but we’ll also want to be listening to the people of Vermont to ensure that the work we do is as useful and comprehensive as possible.”
On Costello’s team is Rich McSheffrey, co-owner of Cornerstone Restaurant Group, which runs several restaurant businesses around central Vermont.
Like the others involved on the task force, McSheffrey said it’s early in the process, but he believes there are some relatively quick things to be done that would help businesses, especially restaurants. He said one idea he’s had is to change the state’s rooms and meals tax, either by the state not collecting it, letting restaurants keep it, or some other variation.
“The state of Vermont can’t afford to lose us, the restaurants,” he said, noting these businesses make up a sizable chunk of the state’s economy.
Other types of businesses are in similar straits, he said, and he wants to come up with ways to help them sooner rather than later.
“It’s gathering intelligence, and trying to come up with creative ideas and solutions and brainstorming in a faster type of environment,” he said.
According to the governor’s office, the task force is supported by ACCD Deputy Secretary Ted Brady; Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein; Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford; and Dennise Casey, an expert in public affairs who also owns a small business.
“We are grateful to these Vermont business and community leaders who have signed on to help us navigate this unprecedented time in our history,” said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the ACCD, in a release. “We will need to lean more than ever on fresh ideas and unique solutions, as we address the challenges ahead for our economy. This task force will help us do just that.”
