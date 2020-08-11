While those who hadn’t cast their ballots by mail were heading to the polls to vote, U.S. Census workers began going door-to-door Tuesday counting those who hadn’t responded to the decennial questionnaire.
Jeff Behler, regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau New York Region, said Tuesday that about 200 census takers were active in Vermont with another 600 to 1,000 in the process of being trained.
Vermont currently has a 56.9% self-response rate. The United States as a whole has a 63.4% response rate.
The U.S. Census Bureau has an online map showing response rates by state, Congressional district, county, and municipality at bit.ly/0811Census.
The map shows some towns with unusually low self-response rates. Killington has a 13.5% rate, and Stratton a 9.9% rate. Their neighbors, meanwhile, have rates in the 30-50 percentiles. Both towns are known for their ski resorts. Behler said this often happens in towns with a high number of vacation homes. Census workers will determine if a home is seasonal or not by speaking with locals and those will be counted accordingly.
Behler said that so far census workers in Vermont have completed 7% of their workload.
“It’s a good start especially since we’re not fully staffed yet,” he said. “It takes people a few days to get their legs underneath them and get confident about knocking on doors and working with the (equipment).”
Behler said those going door-to-door have been supplied with personal protective equipment and trained to keep from catching or spreading COVID-19. If a worker does get sick, they’re to follow local health department advice and notify the census bureau. If a worker is diagnosed with COVID-19 or has to quarantine, they may be able to serve another role within the census working from home, said Behler.
He said so far the pandemic doesn’t appear to have reduced the labor pool for census takers, however, anecdotal, he’s heard that some who had expressed interest in the work prior to the pandemic have backed out.
Peter Cobb, of Barre, told the Herald and Times Argus two weeks ago that he had intended to be a census worker, but backed out because of COVD-19 concerns.
“I told them the risk for me wasn’t worth it,” he said. “Maybe, it’s me.”
At 68, Cobb is among those considered vulnerable to a serious COVID-19 infection.
“I’m healthy,’ he said. “Even if I were 40, I wouldn’t have done it. You have to weigh the risk against the potential reward and the risk is too high.”
Cobb said the pay and hours were good and that it’s a solid gig for retirees looking to make some extra money.
The bureau was and is expecting to have a number of people stop working on account of the pandemic, which is why it sought to hire more than in decades past, said Behler. The pay was increased to make the job more attractive as well.
Behler said that Maine was one of the first states where door-to-door counting took place. Of the workers who dropped out, many cited difficulties with the hand-held device used to collect data.
“I think we’ll definitely see some turnover due to that, and it will be interesting to see in states like Vermont where the overwhelming majority are retired or recently retired looking for a job to keep busy,” he said.
“Typically, they’re the best communicators we have, too. They’re able to start a conversation at a moment’s notice and keep someone engaged and get their cooperation. It’s a skill set some of the tech savvy people don’t necessarily have.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a census taker can be identified by their ID badge, which will have their photo, expiration date and a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark. Those who wish to confirm a census taker’s identity can contact the New York Regional Census Center at (212) 882-7100.
