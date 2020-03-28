With Vermonters under a directive to stay at home, law-enforcement officers are responding to fewer calls but not staying idle.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said his department was getting about a third fewer calls than normal, apparently because of Gov. Phil Scott’s orders for Vermonters to stay home and businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“Certainly, there’s a lot more opportunity for routine patrolling. Unfortunately, in different times, we don’t always have ample opportunity to do those sorts of things but they’re important to enhance community safety. Our mere presence tends to keep things relatively quiet in most neighborhoods,” he said.
Captain Garry Scott, director of community affairs for the Vermont State Police, said the state’s police force was also seeing a reduced call volume.
“Most of our troopers are covering very large areas anyway as it is. It’s not unusual to only have one or two troopers covering a county especially in the Northeast Kingdom, so I don’t see (a reduction in calls) as being a particular issue,” he said.
Scott said troopers were “ready for this.” He said there had been a lot of information provided to each one about ways to interact with the public and stay sharp as there are fewer requests from the public for services.
“Our troopers pride themselves on being professionals,” Scott added.
Scott said he anticipated troopers would partially be occupied with adjusting to the changes they’re being asked to implement. He said there were many discussions going on with shift commanders, troop commanders and administrators to work out the details.
In addition to the internal changes, troopers have been asked to be thoughtful about making arrests that will bring people into Vermont jails at a time when the goal is to have fewer people sharing an enclosed space.
Scott said VSP officers also were watching their patrol areas to make sure there are not people trying to take advantage of a time when there are fewer people on the street to enlarge the window of opportunity for crime.
Troopers, like Rutland City officers, are spending extra time on patrol.
“We’re communicating to the troopers to be proactive in that approach when they’re out and about. They may not be doing as much proactive motor vehicle work but now this is proactive checking in on businesses, moving around, seeing who’s out and about, keeping that type of visibility enforcement out there,” he said. Scott said he expected most troopers were handling the changes well. He said they were already used to taking precautions and responding to situations where they could be exposed to bodily fluids and other potential contaminants.
But he acknowledged troopers carry a different burden.
“Yeah, there’s definitely a mental aspect to all of us. This is taking a toll on all of us. We’re out in the public, we’re dealing with members of the public. Then we go home. Are we bringing something home into our home environment? So there’s a lot of mental stress that’s occurring for everybody right now,” he said.
The Rutland City Police and VSP had already made changes to the way they were responding to calls. Law-enforcement agencies remain open and staffed but officers are taking reports by phone and trying to resolve matters without face-to-face responses where appreciate.
Kilcullen said Rutlanders asking for an officer to respond are being asked whether they had any symptoms or risk factors for COVID-19, so officers would know if personal protective equipment would be needed to respond safely.
Dispatchers and officers at Rutland also are asking those people to step outside when speaking to officers in order to observe social-distancing recommendations from state agencies like the Vermont Department of Health and federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Scott said troopers are mindful of the changes in Vermont, which he called a “new situation that we’ve never faced before in law enforcement.
“We’re sort of learning as we go in some parts but we are expecting our troopers to be very visible and out and about and the public to see them and understanding now that a high number of Vermonters have lost their jobs very rapidly (and) they’re being isolated into their homes. That’s going to create a lot of stress. We completely understand that that is happening,” he said.
Troopers have been encouraged to relax proactive motor vehicle enforcement, but to continue responding as normal to egregious driving.
But both Kilcullen and Scott said Vermonters should be assured that in case of an emergency or a danger to the public, police would be responding in person.
