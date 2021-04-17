RANDOLPH CENTER — Bob Zider, Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC) Director & CEO, has announced his plans to retire on June 30, after 25 years with the Center.
VMEC Assistant Director Patricia Giavara received a unanimous vote of approval to succeed Zider as Interim VMEC Director & CEO effective July 1. She has been part of the VMEC team for more than 18 years.
