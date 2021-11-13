WATERBURY — WDEV announces Kia Winchell as the new co-host of the Morning News Service. She has been employed by the Radio Vermont Group since 1980. Initially hired as a copywriter, for the past 35 years Winchell has served as traffic director.
Listeners are familiar with her as the voice of the “Party Calendar” a role she has held for decades, as well as host of the Bonus Edition of the Trading Post on Saturday mornings. The Morning News Service with Lee Kittell and Kia Winchell airs Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. on WDEV AM and FM and streams at wdevradio.com online.
