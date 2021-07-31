MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Development Corp. announced the first grant award issued under the Welcome to Montpelier Program, aimed at attracting new businesses to Montpelier. The $5,000 grant was awarded to Bent Nails Bistro, which is opening a live music venue with bistro-style food on Langdon Street in the coming months.
