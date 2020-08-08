EAST MONTPELIER — Washington Electric Cooperative Community Fund contributed $3K over and above past funding, effectively tripling its support, to Barre-based Capstone Community Action and the Vermont Foodbank. Both nonprofits help Vermonters access nutritious food.
Food insecurity, or being unable to reliably access enough healthy food, is on the rise due to economic impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic. According to communications and public affairs director Nicole Whalen of the Vermont Foodbank, food insecurity in Vermont has increased 46% and 60% for Vermont children.
For more information, visit vtfoodbank.org capstonevt.org or dial 2-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.