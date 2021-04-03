MONTPELIER — The Board of the Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) announced the appointment of Kathleen R. Berk for the position of executive director. Richard M. Williams, who has led the agency in that role since 1984, is set to retire at the end of July.
Berk, a native Vermonter, joined VSHA in 1988 and held a variety of positions, serving as director of Housing Program Administration since 1991, responsible for planning new programs, grant writing, policy development and a staff of 32 professionals who administer housing programs statewide. She is committed to responding to the ever-changing needs of low-income Vermonters, working in partnership with Vermont’s housing agencies and social service providers to develop effective long-term housing solutions.
