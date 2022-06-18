WATERBURY CENTER — Crystal Currier, controller for the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) in Waterbury Center, received the Mark Crisson Leadership and Managerial Excellence Award during the American Public Power Association’s National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The award recognizes managers at a utility, joint action agency, or state or regional association who steer their organizations to new levels of excellence, lead by example, and inspire staff to do better.
Currier has assisted multiple VPPSA member utilities, including Ludlow Electric Light Department and Barton Village, with their financial procedures. Prior to her role at VPPSA, she managed the Hyde Park village utility.
