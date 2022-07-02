RANDOLPH CENTER — Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC) announced the appointment of Patrick Boyle as its next director and CEO. Based at VMEC’s office on the Vermont Technical College campus, he is responsible for leading the mission to strengthen and grow Vermont’s manufacturing sector and is the focal point for collaboration with Vermont, regional and federal stakeholders and partners.
Boyle's career experience includes transportation, education, medical device manufacturing, testing, inspection and certification. Most recently he held the role of senior vice president and chief learning officer at Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and prior to that, was president of UL Knowledge Services Business, providing knowledge, education, training and advisory services to manufacturers worldwide. He started his career as a craft apprentice electrician at British Rail. He has lived and worked in many countries, including the UK, Egypt, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, China and the United States.
