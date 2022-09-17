SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law & Graduate School has named environmental attorney and legal educator Michael Harris (MSL’92) as associate professor of law and director of the Environmental Advocacy Clinic. Before joining VLGS, Harris was an assistant professor of law and director of the Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law from 2008-14. He was director of the wildlife law program for Friends of Animals, an international animal advocacy group, 2013-22. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court; the Ninth, Tenth and D.C. Federal Circuit Courts of Appeals; U.S. District Courts for the District of Columbia, District of Colorado, and the Eastern Districts of California; and has appeared in courts nationwide on behalf of environmental advocates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.