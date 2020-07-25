MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor has announced a series of Virtual Job Fair event every Thursday at 11 a.m. as follows:
- July 30, Bennington, Middlebury, Rutland and others in southwest Vermont
- Aug. 6, Burlington, St. Albans and others in northwest Vermont
- Aug. 13, Brattleboro, Springfield and others in southeast Vermont
- Aug. 20, Montpelier, Morrisville, White River Junction and others in central Vermont.
For more information, job seekers may register at bit.ly/Join-Us-Virtual-Job-Fair, employers may email Hiring2DayVT@vermont.gov.
