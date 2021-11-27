The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board awarded $1,968,509 in state funds, matched by $1,411,500 in federal funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service and $599,500 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, to protect agricultural and recreational land, natural areas and forest land in 11 towns in Bennington, Addison, Chittenden, Grand Isle and Caledonia counties.
These investments will help conserve 1,000 acres of farmland, expand Alburgh Dunes State Park, allow the towns of West Bolton and St. Johnsbury to protect public access to popular local spots, and restore an historic train station in Danville that will become a waypoint on a regional trail system. In Hinesburg, Jericho, North Hero, Charlotte, Pownal and Weybridge, Vermont Land Trust will work with seven farms to conserve 1,000 acres of land using $1.2M in VHCB funding and $1.4M in federal funds from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
