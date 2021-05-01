This year marks the 200th anniversary of Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Vermont’s oldest insurance agency. The official anniversary date is May 3, when its year-long celebration begins at their six offices in Burlington, Stowe, St. Albans, Montpelier, Lyndonville and their newest in Plattsburgh, New York.
The Insurance Group traces its beginnings back to 1821, when Aetna Insurance Co. sought representation in Vermont and contracted with the agency’s founding fathers, William Griswold and Timothy Follett. By the early 20th century, Henry Hickok and I. Munn Boardman Sr. shared in the ownership of the company, marking the first generation to uphold the Hickok & Boardman company name.
