MONTPELIER — Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, property and casualty insurer, has partnered with University of Vermont Athletics in a multi-year sponsorship of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The initiative is to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of female athletes, enhance the influence of women and girls in the sports world, and promote the continued growth of women in all aspects of sports. UVM and Vermont Mutual will host a celebration at the women’s basketball game on Feb. 5, when the Catamounts play host to UMass Lowell at 2 p.m.
