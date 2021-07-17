MONTPELIER — Vermont Mutual Insurance Group has again been recognized as one of the top 50 property and casualty insurers in the United States by Ward Group. This is the 13th consecutive year Vermont Mutual has been recognized as a “Ward’s 50” insurer. Every year, Ward Group conducts a financial analysis of approximately 3,000 U.S. property and casualty insurers. The “Ward’s 50” designation identifies the top 50 P&C carriers in the U.S. for their consistency, safety and financial performance.
