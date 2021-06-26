WEBSTERVILLE — Vermont Creamery, known for its fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter and culinary creams, announced it was ranked in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index. The index — published by marketing and advertising agency, StrawberryFrog, and corporate reputation management company, RepTrak — is based on a survey conducted in early 2021 of more than 6,500 respondents who provided over 20,000 individual answers regarding more than 250 companies.
A Certified B Corporation, Vermont Creamery was founded in 1984 with a mission to craft the highest quality dairy products, while remaining committed to the partners that help produce those products.
